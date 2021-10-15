Ploychan/iStock via Getty Images

As this charming fellow above illustrates, small caps can be very attractive. They can also be attractive investments, as can tech stocks, which have risen 410% since the 2007 market highs, while the Russell small caps ETF has risen ~165%, better than the Dow, and slightly behind the S&P 500.

However, if you're looking for income from tech and small-cap stocks, the research can be quite cumbersome, so, many income investors utilize ETF's and CEF's instead, letting the pros do the heavy lifting.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD), and the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) both offer attractive monthly distributions, based upon the covered call options that they write on their respective holdings.

Profiles:

QYLD follows a “covered call” or “buy-write” strategy, in which the Fund buys the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 Index and “writes” or “sells” corresponding call options on the same index. The fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the CBOE Nasdaq-100 BuyWrite V2 Index. (QYLD site) RYLD also seeks to generate income through covered call writing, which historically produces higher yields in periods of volatility. It writes call options on the Russell 2000 Index, saving investors the time and potential expense of doing so individually. (RYLD site)

Gross expenses are similar for both funds, 0.60% for QYLD and 0.70% for RYLD, but QYLD is a much larger entity, with $4.2B in assets under management, vs. $350M for RYLD.

RYLD is a much younger fund - it IPO'd in April 2019, whereas QYLD has been around since December 2013. They both pay monthly distributions, with QYLD targeting 50% of its monthly options premiums as its payout amount, and RYLD paying an unspecified, lower % of its options premiums. Both funds have a monthly distribution cap of 1%.

Holdings:

QYLD covers 100% of its portfolio with monthly call option writing, while RYLD has a much lower %, at 0.825% currently. RYLD writes monthly call options on the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO):

QYLD's top sectors are: Tech, at ~49%, (its largest exposure, as you'd expect from a Nasdaq-based fund); but there's also ~20% exposure to Communication Services, and 15.8% exposure to Consumer Discretionary, (down from 19.7% in June); as well as holdings in Health Care, Consumer Staples, Industrials, and even minor holdings in Utilities and Financials:

RYLD's top five sectors are much more varied than QYLD's, with Healthcare being the largest, at just ~18%, plus Financials, Tech, Industrials, and Consumer Discretionary accounting for ~76% of the Russell 2000:

QYLD's top 10 holdings, comprised ~56% of its portfolio, as of 10/13/21, with eight of the 11 biggest mega-cap stocks represented:

As shown previously, RYLD's holdings are much simpler, since it merely holds the VTWO fund, vs. holding individual stocks.

Dividends:

Both funds tend to go ex-dividend in mid-month, and then pay out in the last week of the month. Their yields are nearly identical at present, at ~10.30%.

Since their monthly payouts are based upon %'s of options premiums, they vary, according to the current level of volatility.

RYLD's 2021 distributions have run from $0.2272, in January, to $0.2519, in September:

Performance:

QYLD, which is primarily held by investors for income, has lagged the Nasdaq over the past year, quarter, and year to date, while holding up a bit better over the past month, when tech came under pressure.

RYLD, which also is an income vehicle, has had a much closer performance to the Russell 2000 VTWO fund so far in 2021, and in the past quarter, and month, but has greatly lagged it over the past year.

As usual, your starting date would determine your outcome. For example, since both funds offer attractive 10%-plus yields, you'd imagine that an income investor would be pleased with RYLD appreciating 18% on top of its yield over the past year, even if it did seriously trail VTWO.

Would QYLD's -2.68% performance thus far in 2021 be acceptable to you, as long as you netted out a ~6% pro-rated total return?

It's the age-old challenge for income investors - buying and selling to create income, vs. using income vehicles to create passive income. Most of us do a bit of both, since we may end up having some income vehicles, such as preferreds or bonds called, which we then must replace with another worthwhile income investment.

Overall, small-cap stocks and small-cap growth stocks have underperformed mid- and large-cap stocks in 2021, while small-cap value stocks have outdistanced mid- and large-cap growth and value stocks, rising 24.53%:

Options:

As you may have noticed from our articles, we've been writing about options selling for many years here on Seeking Alpha. The covered call strategy can be useful in creating additional income, particularly on individual stocks which trade in a narrow range.

Additionally, if you want to hang onto a stock paying an attractive yield, for income or tax reasons, it can be a way of gaining some downside protection via the option premiums. The risk is that your stock will suddenly find new life, and blow past your call strike, giving you a capital gain, but losing you its ongoing dividend income. For that reason, it may be best to try to sell at call strikes as high above your cost/share as practical.

Here's an example of a covered call trade on an individual stock, from our Covered Calls Table, where you can see more details.

This short-term covered call trade for PSX offers a $2.15 premium for the November $85.00 call option, in addition to a quarterly $.92 dividend, for a total return of 3.75% in ~1 month, or 37.96% annualized.

If PSX rises to or above $85.00 prior to the 11/16/21 ex-dividend date, you'd trade the $.92/share dividend for a $3.04 capital gain, in addition to your $2.15 in option premium.

NOTE: We use annualized yields in our options tables so that subscribers can compare trades of differing time periods.

