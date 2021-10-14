z1b/iStock via Getty Images

Skepticism about the sustainability of this bull market has grown after the S&P 500 saw its first 5% pullback in nearly a year. Just when pundits were convinced that the retail investor was hibernating for the winter, the “buy-the-dip” crowd is back in force. The latest poll from the American Association of Individual Investors shows that bulls soared from 25.5% to 37.9% over the past week. The 25% level is where we have historically seen bulls bottom.

Source: AAII

Granted, there is plenty to worry about and that wall of worry that investors have been scaling to new heights month after month up until September may have a few cracks in it, but I still see room for a new high between now and year end.

The key will be third quarter earnings reports, which so far are on pace to exceed the consensus estimate by 11%. The timing of the September pullback was not surprising, considering it has a track record of being the worst-performing month of the year, but additionally, there was mounting concern that peak growth in the economy and earnings were behind us. Investors are clearly not willing to pay more than 20 times forward earnings estimates for the S&P 500 if there is no growth, much less a decline in earnings.

Leading up to earnings season, the consensus estimate for the third quarter was just under $49 for the S&P 500 index. That estimate did not increase during the third quarter, as it has over the past four, which was a blessing in disguise. This leaves room to surprise to the upside, but I think we need to see a big enough surprise that it results in sequential growth above the $52.80 reported for the second quarter. That is the only way we can recover to new highs in the S&P 500 index before year end.

Source: DataTrek

The good news is that the constituents that have reported so far are exceeding estimates by 11%, and the banks that are reporting this week will widen that margin. A 10% beat would result in approximately $54 for the third quarter. That will force Wall Street to raise estimates for the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year, both for which are forecasted to decline from second quarter levels.

As I write this the S&P 500 is bumping up against overhead resistance at its 50-day moving average. We may need to do some more technical work during earnings season before breaking above that resistance and challenging new highs. We may even need to test the 200-day moving average at 4,167 before doing so. Still, investors have been inundated with negative headlines about supply chain disruptions, inflation, and the lessening of monetary largesse. What could largely offset that negativity is the passage of an infrastructure bill and the President’s budget before year end, which is likely.

Source: StockCharts

What I find extremely encouraging in the near term is that the more domestically-oriented Russell 2000 index has held its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and appears to be breaking out to the upside. According to SentimenTrader.com, over the past 30 years, when this index has gone as long as it has without a new 52-week high (145 trading days) or a 10% correction, it has broken out to the upside every time. That’s a nice precedent for the bulls to fall back on.

Source: StockCharts