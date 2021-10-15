jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of the major bull thesis for electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) currently is the massive opportunity that exists in autonomy. Despite failing to have a million robo-taxis on the road in 2020 as Elon Musk had previously promised, major investors like Ark Invest and its CEO Cathie Wood have high hopes for this part of the market. Unfortunately, the latest set of news shows a troubling pattern of events that puts Tesla's safety into question.

Tesla releases a quarterly vehicle safety report, also known as the Autopilot report. Up until last quarter, the company had released this data pretty much within 2-3 weeks of a period's end. The Q2 data didn't come out until the last day of September, which was very strange, and the latest results can be seen below (in terms of millions of miles driven per accident). This was the second quarter in a row where the year-over-year Autopilot stats got worse.

(Source: Tesla vehicle safety report, seen here)

Remember, this is a system that's supposed to be constantly improving. Also, while Tesla fans may say that a Tesla on Autopilot is much safer than the average driver, we don't truly know that. Most Tesla Autopilot miles are done on highway miles where there are much less crashes, and Tesla is comparing its data across all vehicle types. Would you really see a valid comparison between crash data of a large Toyota Tundra versus a tiny Fiat, for instance?

Recently, Tesla has pushed its full self-driving Beta version to a select group of drivers. To get on the system, you had to have a perfect 100 "safety score", which was calculated based on your recent driving history. While Elon Musk even admitted that the safety score wasn't perfect, Electrek posted an article on Thursday that Investment Advisor and ETF Manager Ross Gerber, a vocal Tesla fan, got access to the Beta program despite a safety score of just 37. There are a few items from that article that are very concerning, as quoted below.

He [Ross Gerber] said that he believes Tesla sent him the update because “everyone in the media” follows him and he can spread information about the Full Self-Driving Beta update. However, I would note that the first thing he did after getting the update is drive and film with a handheld device while using FSD beta. That goes against Tesla’s recommended use of Autopilot and FSD features. It’s also a driving violation in California.

This is extremely troubling, regardless of how good a driver Ross Gerber actually is. If Tesla is indeed pushing the FSD Beta program to vocal supporters instead of those with the highest safety scores, it is risking the safety of everyone on the road just to be promotional. If Ross had a high score like a 95, this might be a different discussion, but just a 37 seems to show something isn't right here. In fact, Ross Gerber has already promoted FSD to his more than 175,000 Twitter followers as seen below.

(Source: Ross Gerber Twitter, seen here)

Additionally, it appears that Tesla is coming under increased scrutiny from US regulators. According to CNBC, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recently asked Tesla why it didn't initiate a recall recently when pushing a safety update regarding emergency vehicles. This came after at least twelve Tesla vehicles crashed into first responders' vehicles on the roads while using some of Tesla's advanced safety features, and this included one fatality. The NHTSA also frowned upon Tesla requiring initial users to sign non-disclosure agreements ("NDAs") when using FSD Beta, as Tesla was apparently afraid that users would post videos of poor experiences or system problems on social media. It appears that Tesla has since stopped the NDA practice, but it's certainly not a good look.

Perhaps the biggest supporter of Tesla, Ark Invest, has a $3,000 base case price target on the stock primarily due to its autonomous vehicle possibilities. The firm owns Tesla in three of its ETFs - the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), the Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ), and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - but was recently selling Tesla under $800 a share due to both redemptions and changes in portfolio allocation.

Cathie Wood has a self-imposed restriction not to buy if a stock is more than a 10% weight in an ETF, but there are no restrictions on when Ark Invest has to sell. It's very logical to ask why Ark is selling shares under $800 if it believes Tesla is going to $3,000. If Tesla's autonomous ambitions are impacted by any of the latest news, it would put a serious dent into this part of the bull case.

To conclude, Tesla seemingly has a safety problem on its hands. For the second quarter in a row, Autopilot data got worse year-over-year, and the NHTSA is increasingly putting Tesla under the microscope. The company also gave special access to its FSD Beta program to a vocal investor and supporter, despite a terrible safety score, which appears to favor promotional activity of the system over safety.

More bad news piling up here could put a dent into Tesla's autonomous plans, which already are at least a year or two behind Elon Musk's schedule. Consumers were told by Elon Musk that their cars could make them tens of thousands of dollars a year for them with FSD, yet there is no timeline available for when this could actually happen.

Major failures here would take a big chunk out of the Cathie Wood-led bull case and reduce the possibility for hundreds of billions in potential revenue some are hoping for. That doesn't necessarily mean you should go out and just short Tesla today, as the stock currently is an uptrend after record Q3 deliveries. However, this is a risk that investors have to be aware of.