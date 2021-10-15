Bim/E+ via Getty Images

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) has had a stellar rally as UAN and Ammonia prices gave the company a projected 'best ever' cash flow. As a result, the company's share price has risen over 900% in the past year and many buyers are wondering what to do with their investments.

I will say from the get-go that this won't be an in-depth analysis of relative fertilizer pricing to corn futures but rather a look at what I believe investors will be doing with their gains relative to where the market is heading in 2022, as there are many investors and traders looking at these rallies and wonder where to go next. Some have predicted that the company can potentially reach the $300.00 per share mark, last seen around 2012, while others believe future pressures to pricing and demand will limit upside from here.

The Case For Holding

The case for holding is quite simple here - fertilizer prices are still soaring. And with some supply shortfalls like the drought in Brazil continuing, which is set to decrease their annual production to one of the lowest in modern history, there's an argument to be made that there will indeed be limited fertilizer price fears among farmers who need the products to farm for the next season.

Fertilizer prices have soared in recent months and nearly all market and industry experts expect that to continue, driven by the shortage in supply as nitrogen factories in Texas and Louisiana went offline earlier this year with Hurricane Ida as well as supply constraints it caused, on top of the pandemic related shipment hurdles.

Now, given that China in particular is still buying up all the Corn they can get their hands on, demand for fertilizer is remaining high and there are a lot of farmers who will take on the extra costs, both organically and with various cash inflows in the United States as part of agricultural bills and COVID-19 related stimulus.

This presents the case for the company doing very well and generating one of their highest ever cash flows this year and potentially next. However, there are hurdles to that theory, given that future pricing of crops like Corn paint another picture entirely.

The Case For Selling

A lot of the gains the company has made were when Corn futures were trading at around $7 but have come down dramatically since. Even more so, December 2022 futures were always around the $5 mark, trading at around $5.15 as of the time I'm writing this article. This means that many Corn farmers have big decisions to make when it comes to production heading into next year as they look into selling prices of their crops.

As Michael Boyd pointed out in greater detail in his July 2021 article, which you can read here, farmers whom he talked to and which have gone on various records saying ever since, they continue to use the amount of fertilizer they lay down as a cost control option given that most of their other expenses are fixed. This means that even though they'll be losing about $175 in revenues per acre by using less, their output will be worth it given their profit margin per acre.

This means that demand for fertilizer in the United States for growing was limited ahead of the past season and I believe there will continue to be these limitations heading into next growing seasons, causing some headwinds for the company's overall pricing advantages.

Cash Flow Now vs. Long-Term Pricing

Even with the pressures in US Corn production given futures pricing, the global demand as well as fertilizer pricing has me believing that we're likely to see the company continue to gain ground and show higher cash flows in the near future. Whether this means it's a good investment at these prices or not is up to each person's due diligence, but for now the rewards in the industry seem to justify the risk of this 900% plus rally.

Right now, the drought and frost forecasts in Brazil are set to shift demand to the United States when it comes to Corn so even with lower futures pricing and lower profit margins, there is some justification to think that even with lower volume per acre of fertilizer, the overall demand for fertilizer will increase as more acres are planted. The US continues to subsidize farmers with cash inflows while they work out some of the long-term issues with globalization and other headwinds, which should help farmers manage costs.

There's also something to be said about a) climate change causing more weather disruptions than usual and hurricanes and floods are getting more frequent and harsher, which will cause supply and shipment constraints and b) the pandemic shipping and work on the Mississippi River remains constrained due to labor shortages and operations hurdles, so I expect fertilizer pricing to remain high due to supply issues.

All in all, there are a lot of moving parts in this story but for now, it looks like the company is in good standing and I believe they will continue to report some of their highest ever cash flows.