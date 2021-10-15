ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) stock price has gone nowhere in more than 1-year. I last wrote about Booz in June 2020, and the stock price has been flat since then. The stock price is down (-7%) year-to-date as of this writing. Booz is underperforming the market by a wide margin in 2021 due to overvaluation in 2020 and slower top-line growth. Indeed, consensus FY2022 estimates are lower than FY2021 earnings per share. Investors are also likely concerned about potentially slower spending growth on government services in 2021 and the next few years. However, Booz is a market leader in an industry where relationships, expertise, and experience matter. Booz is a Dividend Challenger, and the dividend is growing at a double-digit rate. The company is not a deal, but Booz is trading at the lowest valuation in over 1-year. I view Booz as a long-term buy.

Overview of Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton was founded in 1914. The company was privately held until the IPO in late-2010. Booz is a leading provider of professional management and technology consulting services to the US Government. Technology consulting services include information technology, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and engineering services. The company provides staffing to US Government clients. Booz operates in four business groups: Defense, Intelligence, Civil, and Innovation. Booz has over 28,000 employees, of which over 25,000 are consultants to clients. About 97% of total revenue is from contracts where the US Government. Revenue was 49% defense, 28% civil, 20% intelligence, and 3% global commercial in FY21, as seen in the chart below. The company had approximately $7.86 billion in revenue in FY21.

Booz Allen Hamilton Long-Term Growth

Booz continues to generate long-term growth by increasing its consulting headcount. Revenue is dependent on providing staffing to US Government clients. The more contractors that Booz delivers, the greater the revenue.

Booz has been very successful in raising revenue since 2015. After three years of declining revenue, Booz has experienced nothing but growth. A decade ago, revenue was $5,591 million, and in FY 2021, it was $7,876 million. At the same time, gross, operating, and net profit margins have trended up. Net profit margins were only 1.5% a decade ago and were 7.7% in FY 2020. Margins are increasing due to the ability to scale. Once Booz has a contract, it can add additional headcount as needed to meet client needs.

Booz is also expanding by M&A. The company bought Liberty IT Solutions for $750 million in 2021. This acquisition included a backlog of $2.2 billion, mostly in healthcare IT. At its most recent Investor Day, Booz has stated that the company intends to spend roughly $4 billion in FY 2023 – FY 2026, mostly on acquisitions. Booz is attempting to keep up with its larger competitors, who are also acquiring smaller competitors.

Booz has also been successful in winning recompetes and new contracts. Booz' continues to win contracts, and the backlog rose to $26.8 billion, of which $3,493 million was funded, $9,029 million was unfunded, and $14,295 million was priced options. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.30X in the quarter. The quarterly book-to-bill ratio is cyclical and dependent on when the budget is passed. There is some concern that the long-term book-to-bill ratio is trending down. This decline is likely due to greater competition. However, the M&A strategy should address this decline.

Risks for Booz

Booz is a low-risk stock, but it is not risk-free. US Government spending continued unabated during the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, changes to the federal budget and spending priorities can negatively impact Booz. Even a flat defense and intelligence budget or one below the rate of labor inflation will affect the top and bottom lines.

Next, Booz is in a competitive industry. The company primarily provides skilled and experienced staffing. However, contracts often change between technology and engineering services providers, and employees move routinely to new companies. As a result, the nature of staffing companies is that they have little if any advantage over their peers.

Lastly, Booz faces reputational risk. Booz handles sensitive and classified data and information. The company states ~68% of its workforce has security clearances. This high percentage provides a competitive advantage in competing for contracts, but it is also a risk in the case of a breach.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Growth and Safety

Booz first started paying a dividend in 2011. The dividend has grown at a double-digit rate since then. The regular dividend growth rate in the past 5-years is about 19% CAGR, and it is roughly 22% CAGR in the trailing 3-years.

The regular quarterly cash dividend is $0.37 per share, giving an annualized dividend is $1.48 per share. The forward dividend yield is approximately 1.84%. This value is higher than the S&P 500’s average dividend yield of ~1.3%. The trailing 5-year average dividend yield is around 1.49% making the stock a good deal on yield alone.

As discussed below, the dividend safety is excellent based on earnings and free cash flow, but debt is of concern. Consensus FY2022 earnings per share are $4.21, and the forward dividend is $1.48 per share. The payout ratio is approximately 35%, which is an excellent value and below my target value of 65%. The low payout ratio also supports future dividend growth.

In addition, the dividend is safe from the perspective of free cash flow. In FY 2020, operating cash flow was ~$719 million. Capital expenditures were about $87 million, giving a free cash flow of $632 million. The dividend required roughly $181 million, resulting in a dividend-to-FCF ratio of approximately 28.6%. This percentage is an excellent value and well below my target threshold value of 70%.

Booz has been raising its total debt and net debt, which have more than doubled in the past decade. Total debt was ~$1,032 million in FY2011 and was $2,712 million in FY2021, while net debt was ~$840 million in FY2011 and was ~$1,722 million in FY 2021. During this period, the leverage ratio has fluctuated but has generally ranged from 2X – 3X. Interest coverage has trended up and is now about 9X. Booz has a healthy amount of cash at $991 million at the end of FY21 and $622 million in the LTM. The combination of the acceptable leverage ratio, good interest coverage, and cash on hand suggests that debt is not an issue for dividend safety.

Valuation for Booz Allen Hamilton

Now, let’s look at a fair value estimate for Booz. The consensus FY 2022 earnings per share are now $4.21. We will use 18X as a fair value earnings multiple which is a little higher than the average in the past decade of almost 17X. We use a higher multiple to account for market leadership, reputation, and sound operational execution. Our fair value estimate is $75.78. The current stock price is ~$80.08, suggesting that the stock is slightly overvalued based on earnings.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 17.0 and 19.0, I obtain a fair value range from $71.57 to $79.99. Thus, the current stock price is ~100% to ~112% of my fair value estimate.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 17.0 18.0 19.0 Estimated Value $71.57 $75.78 $79.99 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 112% 106% 100%

How does this compare to other valuation models? A 5-year discounted cash flow analysis from Finbox results in a fair value estimate of $92.39. The calculation assumes a 6.8% discount rate, 6% revenue CAGR, and 6.66 unlevered free cash flow CAGR. We won’t use the Gordon Growth Model since the extrapolated dividend growth rate is higher than the earnings growth rate. The average of these two models is ~$84.09, suggesting that Booz is very slightly undervalued at the current price.

Final Thoughts on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz is the market leader in US government service contracting and intends to maintain that lead. Competition is fierce, but Booz has sustainable advantages in a business where relationships and reputations matter. Booz will continue to grow if US government spending increases. In turn, this will translate into long-term dividend growth. The company is a Dividend Challenger with a very safe dividend growing at a double-digit rate. Booz will likely become a Dividend Contender and even a Dividend Champion. There are risks in the short term to Booz if US government spending contracts or stays flat. However, Booz has navigated such challenges before. The valuation for Booz is the lowest in some time, and the stock is slightly undervalued. I view Booz Allen Hamilton as a long-term buy.