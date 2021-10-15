strelov/iStock via Getty Images

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:MSOS) offers targeted exposure to a portfolio of companies involved with the marijuana and hemp market in the United States. The trend with more U.S. states moving towards legalization continues to be a positive tailwind supporting strong growth for the underlying companies. That said, cannabis stocks have underperformed this year with the MSOS ETF down nearly 20% in 2021 considering a pullback in sentiment compared to the enthusiasm at the end of last year. The good news is that we believe the recent correction represents a new buying opportunity with MSOS well-positioned to recover with a positive long-term outlook for the cannabis market.

MSOS Background

MSOS is unique in focusing on the U.S. companies compared to some alternative sector exchange-traded funds that include cannabis companies operating primarily out of Canada or internationally. Washington D.C. and 18 U.S. states have fully legalized marijuana while some in this group are still in the process of rolling out a framework for retail commercialization. In total 37 states have a regulated medical market.

The idea here is that expanded access to consumers will generate increasing demand for cannabis products representing strong growth for the entire industry. AdvisorShares makes the connection that investing in cannabis may be similar to the opportunity for alcohol companies following prohibition in the 1930s. In 2020, legal cannabis sales exceeded $17.5 billion in the United States, up 46% over 2019. The industry research group (BDSA) forecast a 17% compound annual growth rate for global cannabis sales through 2026, more than doubling from 2020 levels.

A point about the MSOS fund strategy is that the portfolio is actively managed and thus not meant to follow or track a particular index. Keep in mind that "cannabis stocks", is a term used interchangeably with marijuana and hemp including companies in various sub-sectors and industries like agriculture, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, real estate, retail, and finance.

Currently, the MSOS ETF provides exposure to 26 companies although the fund holds total return swaps intended to provide an equivalent economic and pricing exposure to the corresponding equities. Simply put, AdvisorShares chooses to utilize derivatives in the form of cash-settled swaps because ETFs are unable to invest in some U.S. cannabis companies directly because of a regulatory gray area at the Federal level. The performance of the contracts within the portfolio will correspond to the returns of the underlying stocks.

One of the most exciting segments in cannabis is the multi-state operators (MSOs) which are recognized as a group of vertically integrated companies that own cultivation and processing facilities, down to retail locations. Even as cannabis is still illegal on a federal level, MSOs stay in compliance by being fully licensed in each state through separate legal entities. The attraction is that as legalization expands, MSOs can leverage their infrastructure and brand positioning to grow and capture market share. MSOs represents about 87% of the fund, not coincidently corresponding to the fund's ticker symbol.

The top positions in the fund include Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX:TCNNF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX:GTBIF), Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CURLF), and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) which are four of the largest MSOs in the market and together represent about 50% of the fund's investment exposure. As a group, these companies are generating significant growth with an expanding retail footprint across several states and are all approaching profitability this year. For context, Trulieve is on track to reach $962 million in sales this year, up 85% compared to 2020 while also generating positive earnings.

The MSOS fund manager, Dan Ahrens with AdvisorShares, believes companies with strong balance sheets and solid growth trends can stand out among all the global cannabis companies. There is also a view that U.S. MSOs outperform their Canadian counterparts with a stronger outlook. From the fund's last quarterly commentary:

As we head through year end 2021, there will be a separation in price performance between companies with strong balance sheets and those without, companies with growing revenues and profits vs. those without, and particularly – a separation between U.S. MSOs and Canadian LPs. For this to happen, we don’t necessarily need Federal reform. U.S sales are growing and into a continuously growing list of new locations. Federal reform (which I think will come piecemeal), will simply be a big boost.

The other insight from the fund manager is an expectation for the growth momentum by companies to continue with or without a near-term comprehensive legal reform. The baseline is for piecemeal legislation over time that will boost the industry. Overall, the setup here in terms of the operating environment for the companies within U.S. cannabis is positive into an expanding market.

MSOS Forecast

MSOS recently completed its 1st anniversary since the fund's inception date in September 2020. Cumulatively, the ETF has returned 18% over the period on a total return basis which included a particularly strong Q4 2020 for cannabis stocks and the overall market. There was strong optimism with the incoming Biden administration last year with hopes that favorable legislation would be fast-tracked added to the sentiment in the sector. On the other hand, the story this year has been the broad-based weakness in the cannabis stocks giving back much of their gains dragging MSOS lower.

Even as the growth momentum for most of the companies has been strong, the stocks have been under pressure with the market rolling back some of the sentiment compared to exuberance at the highs back in Q1. From the chart below, we note large declines among some of the portfolio's current top holdings while Green Thumb Industries Inc is a notable gainer this year.

Is MSOS a Buy?

The current level of the fund is now at an 11-month low returning to the 2020 U.S. election breakout. Tactically, we make the case that the current share price can represent some technical support and an attractive area to start picking up shares. In our view, the selloff in MSOS and cannabis sector has helped to balance what may have been some of the stretched valuations in the sector at the start of the year. We are bullish and believe the fund can rebound and gain momentum through 2022 as the underlying companies continue to generate strong growth with climbing earnings.

In terms of risk, MSOS will continue to be exposed to broader financial market volatility. A deteriorating macro outlook or a slowdown in consumer spending would likely pressure the operating environment for cannabis stocks and force a reassessment of the long-term earnings outlook. Monitoring points for the next few quarters include any updates regarding U.S. legislation pipeline like the "SAFE Banking Act" that could be positive for the industry. We'll also be watching the key earnings reports from the sector leaders to gauge operating momentum. Overall, we are bullish on MSOS which is a high-quality sector-focused thematic fund that can work in the context of a broader diversified portfolio.