Investment Thesis

Canada-based New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:NGD) released its third quarter of 2021 production results on October 13, 2021.

Q3 gold production snapshot

The gold equivalent production was nearly the same QoQ. The Company also updated the 2021 operational outlook for the Rainy River on September 13, 2021.

As a result of the Rainy River revisions, consolidated gold equivalent production for 2021 is now expected to be between 405,000 and 450,000 ounces. Annual consolidated copper production guidance remains unchanged at 56 to 66 million pounds. New Gold expects its consolidated 2021 all-in sustaining costs to be between $1,415 to $1,495 per gold eq. ounce, and total cash costs to be between $960 to $1,030 per gold eq. ounce. New Afton guidance remains unchanged.

The investment thesis has changed again due to an unfortunate event (black swan) in the Rainy River mine that I have covered in my preceding article. Here is an excerpt:

New Gold tumbled to a 52-week low after announcing a 2Q21 loss of $15.8 million and warning about its full-year production guidance due to grade uncertainties at the Rainy River mine in Ontario.

The East Lobe zone at the Rainy River delivered below expectations gold grade in July. It is an essential issue because production from the East Lobe represents 15% of the remaining open pit high and medium grade reserves. A possible modified mine plan is now considered.

Source: Presentation 2Q21

I have warned my followers on Seeking Alpha how precarious the business was based on only two producing mines and the risk of "hiccup," which happened last quarter.

Thus, I see the stock as a good trading vehicle, but it is perhaps not the perfect vehicle to keep a core long-term position due to the Rainy River's uncertainty.

Stock Performance

NGD has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX) significantly, especially after the news related to the Rainy River. NGD is now down 35% on a one-year basis.

Gold production details for the third quarter of 2021

Total gold equivalent production was 105,628 Eq. Oz for 2Q21, down 8.6% compared to the same quarter a year ago and nearly unchanged sequentially.

New Gold produced 72,210 Au Oz, 160,641 Ag Oz, and 15.6 Mlbs of copper.

Note: New Gold has a gold stream obligation with Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) on Rainy River, reducing the quarterly gold price realized. The Company used to indicate the gold realized discounted but did not do it the preceding quarter showing only the gross amount per ounce received without any explanation. I have asked the Company for more color about this determination, but I have not received any answer despite several attempts.

Details per metal comparing 2Q21 and 3Q21:

New Gold is producing gold, silver, and copper. Copper is produced at the New Afton mine only.

Gold production was lower than the same quarter a year ago, especially for Rainy River, slightly decreasing at the New Afton.

The Company indicated that the Rainy River Mine produced 60,785 GEOs and sold 57,800 GEOs (58,557 ounces of gold and 160,641 ounces of silver) in 3Q21.

The New Afton mine produced 44,843 GEOs and sold 39,395 GEOs (13,653 ounces of gold and 15.6 million pounds of copper) in 3Q21. The Company did not produce silver at the mine this quarter.

New Gold Inc. - Balance Sheet In 2Q21 - The Raw Numbers

New Gold NGD 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues in $ million 128.5 173.7 198.9 164.9 198.2 ~214* Net Income in $ million -45.6 15.7 -21.1 15.1 -15.8 - EBITDA $ million 0.2 81.5 45.1 72.2 49.1 - EPS diluted in $/share -0.07 0.02 -0.03 0.02 -0.02 - Cash from Operating Activities in $ million 52.8 92.2 98.5 53.3 110.3 - Capital Expenditure in $ million 50.2 59.4 109.3 53.8 80.2 - Free Cash Flow in $ million 2.6 32.8 -10.8 -0.5 29.9 - Total cash $ million 700.2 416.4 231.7 190.9 203.9 ~220 Total Long-Term Debt in $ million 1,078.9 681.2 489.2 489.6 490.1 - Shares outstanding (diluted) In millions 676.0 677.9 677.2 682.8 680.8 -

* I have estimated the revenue by multiplying the GEOs sold 97,195 by $1,789 and added the $40.5 million payment from Artemis.

Analysis: Balance Sheet Preliminary Discussion

Total cash in 3Q21 is estimated at $220 million (With a liquidity position of $477 million).

It is not possible to elaborate on this situation yet. The Company indicated cash and cash equivalent of $151 million in 3Q21.

Also, on August 23, the Company received the final $40.5 million cash payment from Artemis Gold Inc. as part of the divestment of the Blackwater Project.

A reminder: The Company owns a large account in marketable equity securities of $85.6 million in Q2.

From NGD financials Q2

2021 Guidance was revised on September 13, 2021 (down about 9%)

Gold production is expected between 287K Oz and 312K Oz, with copper production unchanged at 56-66 Mlbs.

Gold Equivalent production is expected in the range of 405K - 450K GEOs with AISC between $1,365 and $1,440 per ounce, which is very high, well above the average in the industry, around $980 per ounce.

Source: Press release

Technical Analysis

NGD forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $1.45 and support at $1.26. The trading strategy is to trade LIFO about 70% of your total position.

I suggest selling above $1.40, about 25% of your position, and wait for an eventual breakout to sell another 25% from $1.65 to $1.75.

However, if gold turns bearish again, NGD will likely drop below $1,30 and could cross the support to retest $1.10-$1.05 again in the worst-case scenario. I suggest accumulating below $1.25 (50MA).

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

