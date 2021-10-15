metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I believe CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) may potentially deliver shareholders immense value in the long term. Currently a leader in gene-editing technology, CRISPR may become a viable investment opportunity because of its diverse product pipeline, in my opinion. With the potential of becoming financially self-sufficient through development in hemoglobinopathy and CAR-T therapies, I believe that the potential for self-sufficiency may also support long-term ambitions like in-vivo therapies. As funding for gene editing potentially continues into the future, I believe a possible increase in research & development spending at CRISPR will propel earnings over the long term.

Business Background

CRISPR is a leading gene-editing technology company focused on the development and future commercialization of CRISPR/Cas9-based therapies. "CRISPR" is an acronym for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats and "Cas-9" is short for CRISPR-associated protein 9. CRISPR/Cas-9 is revolutionary in the field of gene therapy because of its ability to precisely alter specific strands of DNA with the goal of deleting, correcting, and inserting new genes to treat genetic diseases. Simply put, CRISPR/Cas9 is used like scissors to cut out genetic mutations in a person's DNA and replace those specific areas with healthy DNA.

Source: CRSP 10-K

Currently, CRISPR's advanced focuses are on treating transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia [TDT] and sickle cell disease [SCD]. These diseases are two hemoglobinopathies with high unmet medical needs, according to CRISPR. CRISPR is also progressing in the development of Cas9 treatments for T cell, or CAR-T, candidates for the treatment of solid tumor cancers.

The CRISPR/Cas-9 technology was co-invented by one of CRISPR's founders, Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, when she published work explaining how the Cas9 endonuclease protein could be programmed to cut double-stranded DNA at specific locations. Through her work on CRISPR combined with efforts from her collaborator, Dr. Jennifer Doudna from UC Berkeley, the two shared the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Source: NobelPrize.org

More information on how CRISPR/Cas9 works can be found in the video below:

Thesis Support

Development Pipeline

I believe CRISPR Therapeutics is a possible long-term play carrying a lot of potential with their suite of biotechnology. CRISPR's Cas9-based therapeutics is a revolutionary technology for gene editing. Using the Cas9 technology, CRISPR currently operates in the spaces of hemoglobinopathies, immuno-oncology, regenerative medicine, and in vivo approaches. The programs in these different segments are highlighted in CRISPR's development pipeline:

Source: CRSP 10-K

Short-Term Earnings Potential

I believe the CRISPR's development pipeline is well diversified and may be set up to benefit the company financially. In the top quartile of the pipeline are Hemoglobinopathies; Beta-Thalassemia and SCD. Currently, in the clinical stage, I believe CRISPR will be able to bring Beta Thalassemia and SCD therapies to market in the foreseeable future. With their partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), I believe commercializing the CTX001 therapies is not far off. After expanding the Beta Thalassemia CTX001 trials to include beta zero/beta zero subtypes in Q4 2019, further expansion of clinical testing will also speed up the potential commercialization process in my opinion.

Source: CRSP 10-K

Long-Term Developers

While still in the early research stages, I believe the development of in-vivo gene editing approaches could deliver CRISPR immense value in the future. Currently, clinical trials for CRISPR done in Hemoglobinapothy and Immuno-Oncology programs use ex-vivo therapy. Ex-vivo is when cells are removed from a patient, targeted with Cas9 therapy, and readministered to the patient. In-vivo gene-editing programs are all done within the body and specifically aim to target diseases of the liver, lung, and muscle. I believe applications of in-vivo will provide immense value in the future when brought to market because the technology may be much more seamless to administer and may target a wider range of therapies compared to ex-vivo.

As shorter-term plays like hemoglobinopathy therapies may soon provide potential earnings sources for CRISPR to be more self-sufficient, it may as well support the focus on longer developing plays like in-vivo treatments, in my opinion.

Investment Runway

According to Cision, the gene therapy marketplace was worth $4.71 billion and is expected to grow to $13.83 billion by 2028, a 14.41% CAGR. Future growth is expected to come from current gene therapies produced through players like Thermo Fisher (TMO) and Merck (OTCPK:MKGAF) alongside future gene-editing therapies coming to market from players like CRISPR. Because governments in many regions have expanded budgets in focus areas like gene therapy, R&D budgets for firms like CRISPR are able to expand and possibly support the projected marketplace growth mentioned above. Alongside government spending, CRISPR's partnerships with Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) may also provide the funding necessary for potential future development.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From CRSP 10-K

Financials

Go-To-Market Potential

Because CRISPR is a pre-revenue company excluding collaboration revenues from partners like Vertex, the company does not expect to be profitable in the near future. If CRISPR is able to commercialize certain gene-editing treatments within the next few years, they will be able to start generating a more legitimized top line, in my opinion. Based on the future gene therapy market projections from Cision and my forecasted percentage makeup of TAM by CRISPR, I have calculated revenue estimates out to 2028. I expect the total percentage makeup to increase over time as I believe their gene therapies will develop and become marketable as their treatments potentially pass clinical trials.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Koyfin and Cision

Stock Price Action

Source: TradingView

Since January of 2021, CRISPR has traded down roughly 55%. While I believe a $15 billion public market capitalization was substantial for a pre-revenue company, I think the company still warrants its public trading status because of its future earnings potential. Currently trading below a $7.5 billion market capitalization with an enterprise value close to $5 billion, I believe CRISPR presents a much more viable investment opportunity, especially if commercialization of treatments starts within the next few years.

Summary

With new funding for the gene-editing industry through government bodies and for CRISPR individually with partnerships like Vertex, I believe the development of gene editing will be rapid in the foreseeable future. As Cas9 technology and new products & treatments develop for CRISPR, I believe they will be able to capture a significant portion of the projected gene therapy market over the next decade. If CRISPR can continue into the future as a leader in gene-editing, I believe they present a potentially great source of shareholder value, especially at current price levels.

For potential investors or readers interested in this company/industry, I tried to link sources to as many possible medical-related terms for those looking for a deeper understanding.