Sutad Watthanakul/iStock via Getty Images

If you're long fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO), you know it has been a rollercoaster ride in reverse - a steep move up and a slow move back down with some bumps along the way. After the stock gained over 100% off its lows in May, it topped out in late June and has been slowly burning down since. Longs may be disappointed or concerned after being in silly (low) valuation territory in May only to see the stock lose grip on recent highs. But rest assured, the company is performing well, sports betting is at all-time highs in the US, and the stock chart is saying the next leg higher is upon us.

The Story Remains Intact

The company has established a track record of beating and raising guidance for four quarters. With sports back in full swing among baseball, football (college and professional), and soccer, I fully expect Q3 earnings to beat and full-year guidance to be raised again.

What I like the most about FUBO's subscription service is the sports-centric model, and the reason is in the numbers. Numbers like "... monthly active users... watch[ing] 134 hours per month on average..." in Q2 and how "the average customer is coming for an average seven hours per day."

Why is no other SVOD (streaming video on demand) service seeing numbers like that? Netflix (NFLX) only sees an estimated 3.2 hours per day while others see it at only 1.8 hours per day, with Hulu (DIS) at 2.16 hours per day. Even if we cut the average 134 hours per month for FUBO subscribers by 30 days, that's still 4.5 hours per day, blowing away other streamers.

The key is sports. Sports are by nature longer events, and thus viewing hours will be longer. If a viewer watches college sports on Saturday, professional football on Sunday with baseball, basketball, and hockey during the week (given the right season), it adds up quickly. The best part is FUBO isn't incurring debt and killing free cash flow to create it. Now, I'm not pushing off the broadcasting costs it incurs and the need to maintain and add new rights, but there's a different angle to this from Netflix, Hulu, et al.

The advantage comes when the company combines the ship's main sports-viewing engine with the high-speed design of the ship. That vessel design is structured around sports wagering and betting. This is something I've been telling my subscribers for months, pointing to the potential for even bigger revenue growth with its wagering business.

The mobile wagering industry has grown massively over the last couple of years, and recent indications show no sign of slowing down. As an example, transactions are up 122% in the first four weeks of the NFL season compared to last year. This doesn't include New York and Florida, which many expect to be the biggest markets in the country. New York has already passed legislation to allow mobile wagering and is in the process of approving the sportsbooks, setting up the industry to be live by the end of '21 or beginning of '22, with some saying by the Super Bowl.

This ties in with FUBO's new integrated FanView and free-to-play games, which has advanced from beta for the CONMEBOL. In beta, it saw a 37% increase in viewing time by those using the FanView and free-to-play games than those who didn't. So just when you thought FUBO couldn't raise the bar for hours watched, its new interactive apps push the limit higher.

But in Q4, it expects to release its sportsbook and begin live betting through its app. At the beginning of October, it sealed a partnership with Paysafe to handle deposits, payouts, and transactions for Fubo Sportsbook. All the necessary ingredients are lining up to allow FUBO to push out a complete sports wagering package seamlessly integrated into its viewing experience.

On top of the tailwinds from the mobile betting industry and the company's efforts to create a seamless experience, it continues to forge partnerships and exclusive rights with large sports teams and even entire organizations such as NASCAR. As a result, the sportsbook is growing well before its debut and has lined up all the right bases to score big.

Therefore, I have no doubt FUBO is readying for another level higher on the fundamentals. Even just a small amount of money trickling in from the wagering side of the business in Q4 will begin adding up and putting high-margin revenue as a leading growth center within the company. I expect Q4 guidance to be raised on the subscription and ad side of the business alone, but once wagering starts a revenue stream, there will be plenty of upward revisions to revenue, as none of it has factored it into date.

The Chart Is Aligned For A Breakout

With the fundamentals intact, the chart is telling a similar story of an imminent breakout. Initially, I had become concerned a bearish pattern was forming - a descending triangle - but at the end of September, the drop in the stock price gave me relief to see a downward channel was what was forming instead.

After the bounce off the second touch of the bottom of the channel, it became clear the stock was in a consolidation pattern after an over 100% rise from its lows in May. The timing of the upcoming earnings for the beginning of November should bode well as a catalyst, lining up a breakout of the downward channel.

Now, not all counter-trend channels are continuation patterns, but after the massive rise from lows and the steady oscillations, it appears the stock is readying for the next leg up. The RSI and MACD appear to be forming bullish momentum, and the distance and timing until earnings could create a breakout catalyst. The 50-day and 200-day moving averages would also be timed for a golden cross, furthering the stock's bullish momentum on a breakout.

The Game-Winning Strategy

It's one thing to see a chart readying for a breakout irrespective of the underlying story. But it's another thing to see a company performing well on all levels, with new products in a massively growing industry coming at just the right time, while the chart also signals an end to consolidation is around the corner.

I look forward to the company's earnings in a few weeks to get more insight into the wagering side of the business and what the revenue potential is. If it's anywhere near what other mobile betting companies have experienced, FUBO will be massively underrated and undervalued. The market will need to do some serious catching up.