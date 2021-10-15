metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

The last several months have been dreadful for EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). The stock has been struggling for months after a strong rally earlier in the year. The stock got some temporary relief when it gained 11% the day after the release of the Q3 FY2021 report. However, relief did not last long as sentiment quickly turned south once again. The stock resumed its slide the day after until it had lost about 25% of its value in the following two weeks. The market reacted well initially to the Q3 report, but it had a change of heart on second thought. Why will be covered next.

Why the Q3 FY2021 numbers were not quite as good as they appear at first

It’s not difficult to see why the Q3 report got a thumbs up at first. The headline numbers looked great. In fact, EMKR beat estimates for the top and the bottom line. Q3 revenue increased by 11% QoQ and 56.4% YoY to $42.6M. GAAP net income was $13.6M or $0.35 per share and non-GAAP net income was $7.9M or $0.20 per share, both much better than the losses of one year ago.

The big gains in EPS came even though the weighted-average number of diluted shares rose from 29.3M a year ago to 38.9M in Q3, an increase of 32.8% YoY. More shares often translates into less earnings per share, but not in this case. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $8.9M in Q3 FY2021, up from $6.9M in Q2 FY2021 and just $16,000 in Q3 FY2020.

However, it’s worth noting that EMKR got some help with the numbers. There was a gain of $6.4M on the extinguishment of debt and another gain of $1M related to the expiration of foreign tax reserves. If these two non-recurring gains are excluded, then Q3 ends up with a GAAP net income of just $6.2M or $0.16 per share. The table below shows the numbers for Q3 FY2021.

(GAAP) Q3 FY2021 Q2 FY2021 Q3 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $42.658M $38.406M $27.266M 11.07% 56.45% Gross margin 40% 38% 34% 200bps 600bps Operating margin 15% 12% (4%) 300bps - Operating profit (loss) $6.394M $4.583M ($1.213M) 39.52% - Net income (loss) $13.615M $4.384M ($1.287M) 210.56% - EPS $0.35 $0.13 ($0.04) 169.23% - (Non-GAAP) Revenue $42.658M $38.406M $27.266M 11.07% 56.45% Gross margin 41% 39% 34% 200bps 700bps Operating margin 19% 15% (3%) 400bps - Operating profit (loss) $7.910M $5.923M ($1.013M) 33.55% - Net income (loss) $7.885M $5.874M ($0.714M) 34.24% - EPS $0.20 $0.17 ($0.03) 17.65% -

The Aerospace & Defense or A&D segment contributed $12.3M and the Broadband segment contributed the remaining $30.3M of revenue. The latter grew 19.8% sequentially, offsetting the decline of 6.1% in the former. Broadband’s gross margin of 44% was also significantly higher than the 31% for A&D. As was the case in previous quarters, growth in broadband was led by the cable TV business.

The table below breaks down the quarterly performance by product line. CATV Lasers and Transmitters deserves most of the credit, raising its share of revenue in one year from 40% to 64%. EMKR also has some new products coming up that may not amount to much right now, but could turn into major sources of revenue down the road. Other more than doubled in revenue for a 5% share.

(Unit: $1000) Q3 FY2021 Share Q3 FY2020 Share Navigation and Inertial sensing 9,280 22% 9,861 36% Defense Optoelectronics 3,047 7% 4,164 16% CATV Lasers and Transmitters 27,364 64% 10,905 40% Chip Devices 819 2% 1,443 5% Other 2,148 5% 893 3% 42,658 27,266

Guidance calls for Q4 FY2021 revenue of $42-44M, an increase of 28.36% YoY at the midpoint. COVID-19 and a shortage of semiconductors continue to be wildcards. From the Q3 earnings call:

“Moving on to overall guidance for the second fiscal quarter -- third fiscal quarter and into the fourth, we expect to see similar performance in our cable TV business with slightly increased revenue from our other product lines. Our biggest notes of caution remain tied to COVID-19 infection rates and semiconductor supply. Taking all of this into consideration, we currently expect revenue for the fourth quarter to be in the range of $42 million to $44 million.”

FY2021 revenue is projected to end up at around $156.5-158.5M, an increase of 43% YoY at the midpoint, which is significantly better than the 26.4% of the year before. More importantly, EMKR is very likely to finish with a GAAP profit in FY2021 after three consecutive years in the red. EMKR should also get out of the red in terms of EBITDA. A pretty significant milestone to achieve.

Still, growth appears to be slowing down with the top line expected to remain flat sequentially in Q4. It appears supply chain issues are hampering sales by pushing out orders.

“We achieved this strong performance against the backdrop of COVID challenges and semiconductor shortages. Semiconductor availability tightened during the quarter and surprised push-outs of orders materialized as expected. While we believe that we're in good shape in terms of inventory for the current quarter, we expect to continue to redesign certain products to accommodate ongoing problems in the semiconductor supply chain. Inventory levels increased a bit quarter-over-quarter.”

EMKR is busy redesigning certain products to deal with the shortage of semiconductors. This could have an impact on sales if this continues.

The stock may be stabilizing and finding its footing

As mentioned earlier, the stock rose and then dropped after the Q3 report. However, after losing 25% in an almost straight line, the stock seems to have hit bottom. The stock has gone sideways recently, which could be interpreted as the stock consolidating before starting an uptrend. The stock spent months below the 50-day moving average, but it looks poised to close back above it. This could be seen as a sign that the trend is shifting from down to up. Closing and staying above the 50-day moving average should attract more buyers, giving the stock a boost. EMKR has appreciated by almost 136% in one year. The stock is up 40% YTD.

It’s worth mentioning that the decline in the stock coincided with executive selling of shares. For instance, the sale of 20,000 shares by the CEO likely contributed to the decline of 25% following the Q3 report. The CEO is not alone in disposing of shares as shown in the table below.

Name Title Shares sold Form 4 Rittichier, Jeffrey CEO 20,000 https://investor.emcore.com/sec-filings/sec-filing/4/0001214659-21-008573 Jackson, Rex Director 17,000 https://investor.emcore.com/sec-filings/sec-filing/4/0001214659-21-009000

Top executives can sell their shares for many reasons. It does not automatically imply something is wrong with EMKR, although it does tend to give some people second thoughts about the stock. The selling of shares in combination with making buyers hesitate puts downward pressure on the price of a stock, especially if the stock was already in decline as was the case recently.

On the other hand, nothing else has come to the surface, which means it’s reasonable to assume there’s nothing to the recent transactions. There has also not been any further selling. In addition, multiples have come down as shown in the table below. For instance, EMKR has an enterprise value of $211M, which is roughly equal to 11 times EBITDA. That’s pretty remarkable considering the stock has gained 136% in the last 12 months as mentioned earlier.

EMKR Market cap $264.09M Enterprise value $211.01M Revenue ("ttm") $148.02M EBITDA $19.29M Trailing P/E 13.00 Forward P/E 9.73 PEG ratio 0.87 P/S 1.62 P/B 2.01 EV/revenue 1.43 EV/EBITDA 11.31

Investor takeaways

The Jekyll and Hyde behavior of the stock in response to the Q3 report is not so unusual upon closer review. While revenue and earnings showed big gains, non-recurring gains added to the numbers. Guidance was on the soft side, weighed down by supply chain issues. The stock rose initially, but then gave it all back to resume its slide. The fact that the CEO disposed of some shares during this timeframe likely encouraged more selling, contributing to the losses.

But the decline needs to be put in perspective. EMKR is still up 40% in 2021, even after the recent struggles with the stock losing 25% of its value at one point. The stock has gained 136% in one year. FY2021 is very likely to end up as the best year in quite some time for EMKR. Barring a disaster, EMKR is likely to get out of the red when FY2021 is all done. Supply chain issues may be restraining growth at the moment, but EMKR is still managing to move forward despite it all.

The recent decline in the stock did do some damage in terms of the charts. The stock has been moving up since last year, but the recent slide has likely caused some longs to abandon ship. A previous article covers the situation the stock would face in the event it fell below support. As it turned out, the stock did eventually fall below support, although it took a while.

However, times may be changing. The stock has not gone lower recently. It's been sideways for the most part. More significantly, there are bullish signs to be found. For instance, the stock looks poised to close above the 50-day moving average, which could be a signal a new uptrend is upon us. With EMKR about to regain its footing, long EMKR makes sense. While charts are by no means infallible and the stock can still go in either direction, up or down, the odds are in favor of the former.

I am bullish on EMKR. It's been tough for the bulls, but there are signs the worst may be behind us. The stock is no longer falling and there is reason to think a new uptrend is close at hand. EMKR is still growing, in spite of some headwinds. Multiples are very reasonable for a company valued at just a little more than $200M. EMKR is by no means perfect, but there’s more to like than not to like. Long EMKR is the way to go.