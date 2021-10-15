adamkaz/E+ via Getty Images

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) forms a core holding in my portfolio as the diversified owner and manager of renewable energy assets stands to ride the long-term global shift towards a low-carbon economy. These assets include electricity transmission lines and water utilities. In total, Atlantica owns 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines, 2.02 GW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity, 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity, 55MWt of district heating capacity, and 17.5 M ft3 per day of water desalination spread out across North America, South America, and Europe. As at the end of their last reported quarter, these assets had a weighted average remaining contract life of approximately 16 years and are backed by contracted revenue which provides long-term visibility into cash flows.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Assets (Source)

As a YieldCo, Atlantica aims to return value to shareholders through its quarterly dividend payments which last stood at $0.43 cents, raised 2.7% from the prior dividend of $0.42. With its common shares currently trading at $36.46, the annual yield is a healthy 4.7%. This is one of the highest amongst its YieldCo peers. And looks set to go higher on the back of management's target to grow this along with increases in cash available for distribution ("CAFD").

Strong CAFD Growth And Continued Investment Momentum Support The Long Case

Atlantica saw CAFD increase by just under 13% to $110 million in the first half of its fiscal 2021 from $97.3 million. The company was also able to grow revenue by 31.2% to $611.2 million from $465.7 million in the preceding half-year.

Atlantica's Fiscal 2021 First Half Results (Source)

The growth in revenue resulted from continued investments in new renewables assets which meant MW in operation jumped to 2,018 from 1,551 in the preceding half-year. This investment momentum continued with the $198 million acquisition of a 49% interest in a 596 MW portfolio of wind assets in the US and the $170 million buyout of Coso, a 135 MW contracted geothermal power plant in California. Coso is also the third-largest geothermal power plant in the US. Both of these investments can be seen as the company doubling down on the United States, already the largest contributor to its CAFD. It should also be seen as a general move to de-risk its investment case.

This has mainly concentrated on its geographical spread into less than stable political regions in South America and Africa. As the company owns assets in Uruguay, Chile, Peru, Mexico, Algeria, and South Africa, the bears state that it is exposed to the general gyrations in political as well as foreign exchange risks that come with these countries. However, this FX risk is heavily mitigated as 90% of CAFD is denominated in USD or hedged.

Atlantica's Regional Spread (Source)

North America and Europe also account for almost 80% of CAFD, reducing further the potential impact of political instability in Atlantica's regions. By not placing the entirety of its portfolio in one country, Atlantica reduces concentration risk.

The company held net corporate debt at the end of its last quarter of $941.8 million, up from $658.5 million at the end of the previous half-year and representing 16% of net consolidated debt. Project net debt stood at $4.8 billion at the end of the quarter with 90% of interest payment fixed or hedged over the lifetime of the debt.

Atlantica Scheduled Debt Reduction From FY 2020 to FY 2025 (Source)

The company plans for a more conservative structure with $1.9 billion of debt repayments scheduled over the next 5 years. This should not restrict its ability to make new investments as it held cash of $83.2 million at the end of the last reported quarter and had access to $440.0 million available under its revolving credit facility for total corporate liquidity of $523.2 million.

A Buy Now And Hold For Years Stock

Atlantica is a buy-and-hold stock for investors looking to gain exposure to the long-term shift towards a low-carbon economy. I bought shares during the Texas winter freeze dip back in March and have continued to add to my position by reinvesting the dividends and periodic block purchases of new shares. My plan is for Atlantica to remain a perpetual feature of my portfolio as the world transitions to cleaner energy. The need for the world to move towards zero-carbon alternatives is important as it would slow anthropogenic climate change, lead to cleaner air, and secure a future for us all. Fundamentally, it would mean that those who want more sustainable earth make material headway in what has been a protracted fight for the sustainability of the planet.

Current longs need just enroll in their broker dividend reinvestment plans and come along for the ride.