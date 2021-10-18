Retirees Must Deal With Taper Tantrums, Inflation, And Uncertainty

jimkruger/E+ via Getty Images

Co-produced with Philip Mause

Over the past few months, inflation has hit well over 5% - much higher than the 2% target the Fed has articulated for most of this century.

A tough challenge is being set for retirees who have to plan to fund retirements to last 40 years or longer (depending on the date of retirement and longevity, including that of your spouse).

A 5% inflation rate suggests that prices will roughly quadruple over 28 years - this portends things like $12 a gallon gasoline and 50 cents per kWh electricity.

While inflation poses challenges for those still in the workforce, wages or business income can cushion the blow by increasing as fast as or at least nearly as quickly as the cost of living. This prospect is not available for retirees, although we have suggested that some retirees consider a "side gig". While social security increases with a governmental measurement of inflation, many retirees are depending upon other sources of cash flow, which do not automatically increase with inflation. Very high general inflation can result in extraordinarily high inflation in specific categories, and some of those may be especially problematic for retirees.

Thus, the recent inflation data can and should be a source of concern for many retirees - especially those with investments that will not adjust in response to inflation. With mixed emotions, many investors heard the news that the Federal Reserve may taper its program of large-scale bond and mortgage security purchases earlier this year. With a sense of trepidation, most investors remember the "taper tantrum" that occurred in 2013. Fed Chair Bernanke suggested in May 2013 that the Fed might reduce its purchases of bonds, and there was a strong reaction. It took the form of a sell-off of emerging market equities and U.S. market debt instruments and led to higher rates on the 10-year Treasury. There was also an adverse reaction in the U.S. equities market. The Fed has recently announced and then confirmed that there may be a reduction in its purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. Rates have been up since the announcement, and there has been an ongoing weakness in the stock market.

The 2013 Context

To comprehend the situation, it is essential to understand the contrast between 2013 and 2021. In 2013, the economy was still recovering from the GFC crash, and inflation was still meager at levels well below 2%. There was a furious debate about Fed policy, with some pundits suggesting that quantitative easing ('Q.E.') - the purchase by the Fed of debt securities - was inappropriate and should be stopped regardless of the consequences. We were also in a situation where the market was getting used to the notion of meager interest rates. There were arguments that the rates shouldn't have been held at levels below what was sometimes called the "natural" rate - which would presumably be a short-term rate of 3 or 4 percent. There had also been furious debates about raising the "debt ceiling."

In 2013, the size of the Fed's balance sheet was roughly $3.4 trillion, and it was attracting a great deal of criticism. As recently as August 2007, the Fed's balance sheet had been at $807 billion or less than 25 percent of the 2013 level. Many critics perceived the Fed's balance sheet quadrupling in a relatively short period as unnatural and unsustainable.

There was also in the air the notion that the Fed was unnaturally "blowing balloons" and levitating the stock market. These concerns led to trepidation about what would happen if the Fed took its foot off the gas pedal. This led to a reasonably impulsive reaction to the suggestion of "tapering" primarily in the bond market and somewhat in the emerging market equity market.

The 2021 Context

It is incredible to see how things have changed. We have had a Republican administration that continued to run large deficits similar to those run by its Democrat predecessor. We have now seen the Fed's balance sheet expand to $8.4 trillion - more than twice what it was in 2013. We have experienced an economic recovery only to have it snatched away by the global pandemic.

Perhaps most importantly, we have become used to low interest rates. So, while the 10-year Treasury rate did increase after the Fed suggested tapering in 2021, even after the increase, the rate was below the level of the 2013 rate BEFORE the Fed suggested tapering back then. The notion of a 10-year Treasury rate below 2 percent has become as expected as $3 gasoline. The 10-year Treasury rate now sits near 1.5% - a level well below any level reached during the Great Depression, the horrible depressions of 1873 and 1893, World War II, and well below rates in 2013. In reality, we are in a "new world" of low interest rates, which puts us in uncharted waters.

The Fed has also demonstrated its capability and willingness to launch a robust response to circumstances threatening the economy. In response to the severe dislocation in mortgage security markets in March/April of 2020, the Fed made massive purchases to shore up the markets and stabilize the industry. While there was some controversy, it became clear that the public and most pundits were beginning to accept the notion that such intervention is preferable to the cataclysm that would have occurred in its absence.

Another big difference is that - in contrast to 2013 - we now see actual inflation and are experiencing wage increases and significant price increases throughout the economy. As a result, the current 10-year Treasury rate produces a negative real interest rate - this was not the case in 2013.

Finally, the coronavirus and its devastating effect on the economy is fresh in our memory and has reemerged as a serious threat. The Fed will take this into account in its decision-making process. It is thus possible that a coronavirus-induced slowdown could push interest rates down again. The Fed has reaffirmed that it will taper but has made it clear that it will be data-driven. This means that the Fed does not want to bind itself to any definite course of action. Instead, it will look at economic data - inflation, GDP growth, the unemployment rate - to decide on tapering. It is also pretty clear that the Fed will not tolerate a panicked sell-off of agency mortgage securities but will intervene - if necessary - to support that important market. In the context of a continued threat from the coronavirus and a data-driven Fed, it makes sense that there has not been - so far - a violent "taper tantrum" this time around. On the other hand, the Fed's behavior and language raise other substantial concerns that retirees must consider.

An Inflation-Tolerant Fed

We are beginning to see some evidence that the Fed may be becoming more "inflation tolerant" in the sense that it will be willing to tolerate a higher level of inflation and dangers of higher levels still.

After the 2008-09 crisis, the Fed may have developed a greater tolerance for inflation for several reasons. Inflation tends to make it much easier for debtors to pay back creditors (after all, they are paying them back with less valuable dollars), reducing the risk of financial institution failures and another panic. In addition, inflation tends to be accompanied by a decline in the dollar against other currencies (we are now seeing this pattern). This decline helps U.S. exporters and helps domestic producers compete against imports (which become more expensive due to a weaker dollar). Finally, the massive federal debt is often calculated relative to nominal GDP. Inflation drives up the level of nominal GDP. It could potentially have the effect of reducing the "national debt as a percentage of GDP," - which is the metric used by pundits to determine the gravity of the debt problem.

For all of these reasons, it has become apparent that the Fed is becoming more inflation tolerant. Its current policies of massive Q.E. and negative real interest rates (interest rates lower than the current inflation rate) promote inflation. The term "inflation tolerant" may even be an understatement. It may be more appropriate to use the word "inflation-promoting" or "inflation-favoring." Given recent data indicating inflation levels significantly above the establishing target zone, it is undoubtedly true that current Fed policy promotes inflation

What Does All Of This Mean For Retirees And Investors in General?

The Big Picture

Looking again at the 10-year Treasury Rate, it reached levels as low as 0.6% in response to the coronavirus slowdown and has since bounced off that bottom. We have traveled a long way down from a rate of nearly 15% in 1982, and it is now possible to suggest that we have seen the bottom of almost 40 cycles of rate declines.

The suggestion that "we have now seen the bottom" has often been made in this journey, only to be proven wrong repeatedly. We must be aware that many of our major trading partners have NEGATIVE short-term rates so that it is conceivable that we have some additional declines in store.

The existence of actual inflation above the target zone and the potential for increased inflation going forward suggest a real danger of higher interest rates ahead. Negative "real" interest rates are probably not sustainable over any considerable period. Many of our rates - on bank deposits, money market funds, treasuries as long as 10 years, and even on some corporate bonds - are now below the inflation rate and, thus, are "negative" in real, inflation-adjusted terms. This dynamic suggests that rates could increase considerably from current levels if uncertainty about continued inflation is resolved in favor of a consensus that inflation is here to stay. We could also have a significant period of higher rates and higher inflation as the inflation-tolerant Fed declines to raise rates enough to temper inflation. While the Fed generally can control short-term rates and has also used Q.E. to exercise influence on long-term rates, it will be harder and harder for the Fed to hold down long-term rates if inflation continues heating up.

From an investment perspective, the potential for gains on long-maturity fixed-income debt instruments due to further interest rates declines does not outweigh the risks associated with the potential for substantial losses due to interest rate increases. Given that we are now experiencing actual inflation and that the rate is currently well off the bottom, we cannot discount the possibility of a scenario where rates are substantially higher one or two years from now.

Long-term fixed-rate debt instruments have the added disadvantage of producing a stream of low fixed nominal yields with reducing real economic value as inflation rises. Holders of these securities may face declining market value and declining real yield - a nasty one/two punch that can lead to losses in the market and an inability to cope with rising living costs.

Investment Implications

One of the riskiest investments in this context is in long-maturity fixed income securities maturing many years in the future and currently trading above face value. While these securities have appreciated value due to the decline in interest rates, the risk/reward ratio has become unfavorable.

It is extremely likely that rates will increase at least somewhat from here and that the market value of these securities will decline. Investors could hold on until maturity and obtain the face value. But this action may involve spending years earning a yield that is lower than the inflation rate. So you are drowning in negative real return and collecting a maturity payout that is lower in real terms due to the influence of inflation-the worst of both worlds.

What Actions Should An Income Investor Take?

Investors seeking yield should consider alternatives in what is sometimes called the "hybrid" sector, which provides generous yield combined with some potential for appreciation.

Business Development Companies ('BDC') Equity REITs - REITs that own properties Leveraged Loans - Collateralized Loan Obligations ('CLOs') mortgage REITs Convertible securities Master Limited Partnerships and YieldCos Preferred securities

BDCs will do very well in such an environment because many own debt instruments with a "floating rate" mechanism. This means higher interest payments when interest rates increase. Some BDCs have successfully refinanced their debt at lower rates. This provides a larger "spread" between the interest rates they pay on borrowings (the liabilities) and the interest rates they earn on their loans (their assets).

While many names in the sector have become attractive, Ares Capital (ARCC) yielding 7.8%, stands out for its stability and solid performance. It is the largest BDC and has a long track record of concrete results. An investment in ARCC is a much better alternative now than holding long-term fixed interest rate debt instruments. Investors in ARCC will benefit from an immediate higher yield than that available on fixed debt instruments. They will also have protection from loss in market value due to increased inflation. Even better, ARCC is set to benefit immediately from higher Fed Fund rates when the Fed decides to increase short-term interest rates.

Real estate is one of the better places to be in a period of high inflation. W. P. Carey (WPC) yielding 5.6%, is a powerhouse REIT with a solid track record and a strong portfolio of industrial properties. Equity REITs can benefit from inflation for several reasons.

Equity REITs have inflation escalator clauses in their leases. When the current lease ends, REITs can raise rents when executing a new lease The value of the real estate itself increases with inflation.

And there is more. Both ARCC and WPC have left the S&P 500 in the dust in the past 15 years, while handsomely rewarding shareholders with large dividends.

