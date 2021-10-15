Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) is an e-commerce-based platform for all things related to real estate. They offer services for buyers, sellers, renters, and borrowers through their industry-leading online platform and the use of their proprietary data, such as the Zestimate scores, which seek to value properties through data science. Zillow Group has three main segments, Zillow Homes, Internet, Media & Technology, and Zillow Mortgages. Our primary focus in this article will be on Zillow Homes; their house offers business. In 2018, Zillow launched Zillow Homes as part of management initiatives to streamline the house selling for sellers. Essentially, homeowners can apply for a cash offer from Zillow on their property, which gives sellers the guarantee of a sale, convenience and eliminates any transaction-related worries for them. Zillow then makes any necessary refurbishments to the properties and tries to sell it back for a profit – house flipping in layman’s terms. This segment caught our attention to investigate further because it’s not only the segment where they generate the most revenues. It’s the area that management seems to be pushing for growth.

Breakdown of Zillow’s revenues

Firstly, we wanted to understand the drivers of revenue and the profit/loss margins of the business since Zillow Homes was introduced into the company, which was from 2018 onwards. Below is the breakdown of revenues per segment, cost of revenues, and adjusted EBITDA. For 2021E, we doubled the figures earned from the first half of the year ending 30th June 2021 per segment. We then applied a 10% haircut to the estimated figures as seasonality is accounted for only in the first two quarters of the year, which is highlighted as “spring buying” by management.

The first thing we noticed is the low gross margins of the Homes segment compared to the IMT and Mortgages segment. The cost of revenues for the Homes segment primarily consists of the cost of acquiring properties, renovation costs, overhead, and any potential inventory valuation adjustments. These specific items carry a great deal of risk in their own respective way. For example, inflation of commodity prices, especially lumber, and other housing materials needed for refurbishment, can substantially increase the costs of renovations, which would be reflected in higher cost of revenues. Zillow also finances a portion of their home purchases through a credit facility which is subject to interest rate risk due to the illiquidity in real estate and the difficulty in reliably estimating the cash conversion cycle for this segment consistently.

Management has stressed that the improvement in the gross margin from 5.68% to an estimated 8.72% is primarily due to house price appreciation and a strong seller’s market, and some operational improvements that are unclear to assess. However, house prices appreciating sounds great in concept; real estate has business cycles closely tied to economic growth, consumer preferences, interest rates, and many more factors that elude price volatility. If interest rates start to rise or home purchasing decelerates, and Zillow has accumulated a high inventory balance of work-in-progress homes, it may become more difficult for Zillow to offload these homes in a timely manner, and therefore, an asset write-down on their inventory is a risk to their overall assets and working capital. In addition, a broad 5-10% correction in the real estate market can dampen revenue growth, and we cannot predict with a great deal of certainty how much revenues are likely to fall because of this. For example, a broad correction in the US housing market is expected to impact the housing market in Brooklyn, NY, differently to Austin, TX. This makes it very hard for us to estimate an accurate normalized revenue, and consequently, a sustainable NOPAT for our valuation methodologies.

In contrast, their IMT business looks like the real deal with over 90% gross margins consistently. We find their SaaS platform intriguing from a licensing perspective, and management has stressed the importance of building Zillow 2.0 – a more operationally efficient, automated, and best-in-class patented software. We believe that Zillow has possible MOAT’s in their IMT and their mortgage segments as they facilitate a more robust brand value and represent the foundations for their Zillow 360 plans (the all-in-one real estate platform) in the future, which would be difficult to break into for other businesses.

Price based multiples and the difficulty in using FCF for Zillow Homes

If we are looking from a pure sales growth perspective, Opendoor ($OPEN) looks the most attractive based on the P/S and EV/S metrics. However, Opendoor (OPEN) has some operational challenges, as suggested by their lower gross margins, where Zillow is the clear winner. On cursory analysis, Redfin (RDFN) appears to be the least perspective to us. Even though the above metrics look sound, we consider a range of other factors for the long term. For example, $RDFN has been around the same time as Zillow but has not lived up to the same growth and scale as Zillow. It seems as if they haven’t been able to execute efficiently, and compared to OPEN (who were founded in 2014), they already have the potential to exceed $RDFN’s revenue this quarter. Therefore, we believe that the most likely disruptors in this segment are likely to be Zillow and Opendoor, assuming that timely execution is achieved.

For Zillow Homes, it’s difficult to assign an appropriate terminal growth rate as we don’t know how much of this market they can reliably capture and how stable it will be in the long term. Management has already highlighted that their biggest issue is execution risk. Although they made an excellent call to temporarily shut down their Homes segment during March 2020, there is a significant amount of uncertainty in being able to time real estate cycles accurately, which is a crucial assumption for the perpetual growth rate—because of this, building a free cash flow model which includes a high terminal value proportion makes it incredibly unreliable. Moreover, attempting to estimate the changing working capital, which primarily exists from the uncertain inventory segment, is also a much more problematic task.

Things we are looking out for in future

On the next earnings call, it’s important to see operational cost reduction, particularly cost of revenues, and possibly a positive number on adjusted EBITDA for the Homes segment. If Zillow Homes earns consistently positive EBITDA growth for the next several quarters, then a sum of the parts valuation would be appropriate for us as the IMT and Mortgages segment already represent sustainable EBITDA growth. For example, we could forecast and stress test an appropriate EBITDA to FCFF conversion rate in 2023 going forward and incorporate this into a DCF framework.

On 1st October 2021, Zillow completed the acquisition of ShowingTime, a leader in online home touring, for $500m. This is an attempt to further streamline the home buying segment, particularly for the involved agents. ShowingTime has produced 63 million tours across its platform over the last twelve months. Although ShowingTime is set to remain an independent brand, the objective of Zillow is to increase its brand value and integrate ShowingTime as part of its Zillow 360 initiative. In our opinion, management has done an excellent job in acquiring Trulia and StreetEasy, and we are interested to see what they have to say about the integration of ShowingTime into the overall transaction experience for all parties involved and the increase in potential touring volumes over the next several quarters.

In addition, Rich Barton (Co-Founder & CEO) highlighted on the 2021 Q2 earnings call that they saw a 50% increase in job applications for Zillow – a total of 153,000 applications. This represents the desire of professionals to work for Zillow, which is complemented by the positive reviews on Glassdoor – 95% of over 1200 reviews approve of the CEO, and the firm has 4.3/5 stars overall; this suggests that internal employee satisfaction is high. Looking forward, Zillow has announced that they are looking to hire 2000 extra employees across the fields of IT, engineering, and analysts, which highlights their move to become more of a SaaS platform.

Our verdict

Zillow could very well be a disruptor in the real estate industry, particularly because they aim to be the one-stop shop for all things real estate. The total addressable market in this category is enormous with a low amount of concentration. We don’t mind paying for growth that is straightforward to understand; however, in this case, we would like more clarity and evidence on the Zillow Homes business before purchasing the stock, even if we have to buy it at a higher price. Their IMT and Mortgages segment shows a potential MOAT for the company, which keeps us interested along with the fitting acquisitions that they have made, such as Trulia, StreetEasy, and potentially ShowingTime. There is too much uncertainty in the Zillow Homes segment, which accounts for their most significant revenue source. The rising interest rate environment, supply chain shortages, and inflation risk make it challenging to own high beta stocks like Zillow, which is highly sensitive to the real estate market.