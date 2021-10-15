Tanaonte/iStock via Getty Images

Note: I have covered Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Admittedly, I am having an increasingly hard time trying to make sense of Plug Power's long-term financial projections which continue to be raised by management on a regular basis despite very limited visibility into future sales and margins of electrolyzers and green hydrogen, the company's assumed new growth drivers.

On Thursday, the company hosted its annual Plug Power symposium and management took the chance to provide analysts the ambitious long-term financial projections required for their DCF-models to arrive at higher price targets.

While recently raised FY2021 gross billings guidance remained unchanged at $500 million, the company increased FY2022 sales expectations from $750 million to a new range of $825-$850 million and introduced incredibly ambitious FY2025 projections:

Source: Company Presentation

After up to 60% sales growth now expected for next year, the company's projected compound annual growth rate from 2022 to 2025 still calculates to an eye-catching 53%.

Looking at expected segment revenues, it becomes quite clear that the current core material handling business will be a major drag on growth rates with an anticipated CAGR of just 20%, down substantially from the 50% expected for this year:

Source: Company Presentation

These projections are very much in contrast to statements made by CEO Andy Marsh on the recent Q2 earnings conference call (emphasis added by author):

Let me just give you a good deal of my increased confidence for next year has to do with the continuous performance of our material handling business, which I think it's probably fair to say. We'll continue to grow with the rates we've seen before.

So with growth in the current core business apparently expected to slow down meaningfully, the company's new electrolyzer and green hydrogen business will have to make up for the shortfall.

But with FY2021 electrolyzer sales already falling well short of CEO Andy Marsh's expectations of "at least $50 million" stated on the business update call in January, it is hard to believe management's long-term sales forecast being more accurate.

Looking further into the January business update call transcript, CEO Andy Marsh anticipated electrolyzer and green hydrogen sales of $500 million by FY2024 but the company now has increased projections for this segment to $1.5 billion by FY2025 basically without having sufficient visibility.

But there are more issues with Plug Power's long-term projections.

Green Hydrogen

The company will be spending billions of capex dollars to increase green hydrogen production to 500 tons per day by 2025. Using the projected growth rate for the core material handling business, Plug Power will require roughly 100 tons per day for its material handling customers with the remaining capacity currently uncommitted.

Please note that the company's green hydrogen sales to customers will simply replace the current grey hydrogen purchased by Plug Power from incumbent industrial gas suppliers and delivered to customers at massive losses.

Even when assuming additional green hydrogen being supplied to prospective FCEV- and stationary power customers, Plug Power will still be required to secure offtake agreements for the majority of its targeted FY2025 green hydrogen production with customer locations required to be within close distance of the respective plant as there's little economic sense in trucking hydrogen hundreds or even thousands of miles.

Regarding margins, the company is claiming the total cost of green hydrogen being meaningfully lower than the market price for grey hydrogen but in reality, green hydrogen margins will largely depend on the company's ability to secure cheap, renewable power for hydrogen generation and liquefaction and sign adequate offtake agreements with prospective customers.

That said, monetization of potential tax credits currently proposed by the Biden administration could help improve the picture quite meaningfully.

Electrolyzers

Near-term contribution from electrolyzer sales will likely remain limited as the company currently expects to use the vast majority of next year's production for installation in its own green hydrogen plants:

Source: Company Presentation

Once again, things don't add up here as Plug Power has stated to sell 250MW of electrolyzers to its new Australian joint venture partner Fortescue Future Industries ("FFI") in H2/2022 alone.

With the new Australian plant scheduled to commence operations in 2023, Plug Power won't be able to recognize revenues from the joint venture's electrolyzer sales due to lack of control.

Even worse, with FFI expected to be the joint venture's primary customer, there's no incentive for the partner to generate sufficient margins at the joint venture level, a problem (among many others) competitor Ballard Power (BLDP) is also facing in its new Chinese joint venture with Weichai Power.

In addition, on the Q2 conference call, management projected FY2022 electrolyzer sales of "at least $150 million" but the 100 MW in external sales for FY2022 stated in the slide from the symposium point to a substantially lower revenue contribution. With electrolyzer cost expected to come down meaningfully over the next couple of years, the company will have to increase sales dramatically to make up for lower unit prices.

Moreover, Norwegian competitor NEL ASA has repeatedly pointed to margin pressures resulting from an increasingly competitive electrolyzer market with a number of players aggressively ramping up capacity. On Thursday, UK-based ITM Power (OTCPK:ITMPF) announced plans to quintuple its annual manufacturing capacity to 5,000 MW by 2024.

This latest addition would increase the expected 2024 manufacturing capacity to at least 20 GW, well above anticipated demand levels according to BloombergNEF:

However, large-scale demand for clean hydrogen is moving at snail's pace, unable to keep up with electrolyser makers’ capacity expansion plans due to the lack of strong policies to stimulate and sustain consumer appetite, BloombergNEF warns. “We'll need to see CO2 prices of at least $100 per ton by 2030 to incentivize hydrogen adoption. No country has such carbon prices today, and we forecast only three markets to reach that level before 2030: Canada, the EU and the UK,” said Tengler. BloombergNEF anticipates that 16 GW of the electrolyser manufacturing capacity are seen to go online by 2024. This capacity will be more than enough to cover demand, leaving many factories underused and pushing down prices, the research service explained.

While Plug Power will be able to utilize most of its early electrolyzer production for its own green hydrogen plants, the company will have to increase sales to external customers just at the time when most of the competing manufacturing capacity has come online.

Given this severe issue, it is hard to see the company generating sufficient margins in the electrolyzer segment anytime soon.

Margin Projections

With Plug Power projecting gross margins of 30%+ in FY2025, failure appears to be inevitable again. Keep in mind that the company has missed out on each and every long-term financial guidance with regards to margins, cash flows and profits ever provided by current management.

In addition, recent accounting restatements have revealed the abysmal condition of the company's core material handling business with Q2/2021 consolidated gross margin coming in at negative 32.2%.

With the company still being mostly dependent on just a few, large customers like Walmart (WMT) and particularly Amazon (AMZN), Plug Power continues to suffer from highly unfavorable contract terms. The company's sole option to improve margins is to reduce costs, particularly with regards to service and hydrogen fueling.

While a generous tax credit might support the company's green hydrogen plans, I don't see any way for service margins to improve to the 30% range still envisioned by management from negative 172.7% in Q2. While service gross margins will enjoy the benefit of sizeable loss accruals established as part of the recent accounting restatement (effectively pulling forward anticipated future losses), the subsidy character of the company's contracts with key customers basically prevents Plug Power from achieving sufficient service margins.

Bottom Line:

Things just don't add up.

While management raised FY2022 gross billings guidance materially, projected electrolyzer sales to external customers appear to be below previously stated expectations after already missing the CEO's sales targets for 2021 by a wide margin, at least according to the slide deck from Thursday's symposium.

With the growth rate for the company's core material handling business expected to slow materially, it's difficult to see how the company is going to achieve its new FY2022 top-line projections.

Moreover, economics of the company's green hydrogen production remain dependent on a number of outside factors like availability of cheap renewable power and potential tax credits.

The electrolyzer business looks even worse with competitors around the world aggressively ramping up capacity well beyond projected medium-term demand levels with margin pressure the likely result.

Given these issues, management's target for consolidated gross margin to exceed 30% by 2025 appears more like wishful thinking.

Personally, I expect nothing short of disaster but with billions in net cash on the balance sheet and capital markets remaining wide open, the company can easily afford a number of additional missteps.

That said, I would expect analysts to remain supportive as the massive increase to long-term financial projections is likely to result in a host of price target boosts over the next couple of weeks.