Sizing Up Spero Therapeutics
Summary
- Today, we revisit Spero Therapeutics for the first time in three years.
- The company is about to file its first NDA with the FDA by the end of the year.
- A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
Today, we take our first in-depth look at a small-cap developmental concern since our first piece on it over three years ago. The company has an upcoming NDA filing that will happen in the near future. Our 'deep dive' follows below.
Company Overview
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that IPO'd in 2017. The company is positioned as a leader in the field of Gram-negative antibiotics that seeks to treat MDR infections by developing highly differentiated and transformative antibiotics. Antibiotics have saved millions of lives and eased the plight of millions more; however, combating antibiotic resistance is a major challenge. Multi-drug resistant bacterial infections are becoming increasingly common in the hospital and community setting, which means the market needs new orally administered and IV antibiotics that can effectively treat such infections. This is where Spero hopes to be able to contribute to such important unmet needs.
According to the Center for Disease Control's 2019 Antibiotic Resistance Threats report, more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur in the U.S. each year, and more than 35,000 people die as a result. The company's lead product candidate is tebipenem HBr, which is for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections and acute pyelonephritis. Additionally, the company has two early-stage assets in SPR720 for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial lung disease and SPR206 for the treatment of MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections within a hospital setting. Spero Therapeutics currently has a market capitalization of approximately $560 million and trades for around $17.50 a share.
Source: August Company Presentation
Pipeline
Source: August Company Presentation
Tebipenem HBr:
"Tebipenem HBr is an oral carbapenem for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections and acute pyelonephritis. The oral antibiotic is intended to help patients avoid hospitalizations and/or transition patients' home after IV therapy. Carbapenems are a key subclass of antibiotics because they are known to be safe and effective in the treatment of drug-resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections. Carbapenems are the standard-of-care for many multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections, but today they are only available as intravenous therapeutics for such indications. According to the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy reports in 2014, the most commonly used oral class of antibiotics for UTI, fluoroquinolones, were experiencing resistance at up to 35% in E. coli. The resistance had more than doubled in the last decade. The need for new antibiotics is critical. Currently, whether due to safety, efficacy or susceptibility, the currently available oral antibiotics mean that some cUTI patients only have IV therapy as a viable option. If approved, tebipenem HBr would be the first oral carbapenem antimicrobial to receive marketing approval in the United States. The drug was originally licensed from Meiji Seika Pharma in 2017. The drug was approved in Japan in 2009, and the drug is marketed under the name Orapenem for specific pediatric infections. Tebipenem HBr has been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product and Fast Track designations by the FDA for the treatment of cUTI and AP." - Source
Source: August Company Presentation
In September of 2020, tebipenem HBr completed a pivotal Phase 3 trial, ADAPT-PO, for the treatment of cUTI, including acute pyelonephritis. The trial is the first ever to test an all-oral regimen against an all-intravenous regimen for the treatment of cUTI. Data from the trial demonstrated that oral tebipenem HBr was statistically non-inferior to IV ertapenem in the treatment of patients with cUTI and patients with AP. Additionally, the drug was well tolerated with a safety profile similar to ertapenem.
Source: August Company Presentation
Source: August Company Presentation
The market opportunity for the drug is there between the need and size of the market. Lack of an effective oral treatment option has resulted in increased outpatient visits, emergency visits, unwarranted outpatient IV use, unnecessary hospitalization, etc. There are 7.9 million UTI patients in the United States. Of that 7.9 million, 2.7 million are the focus of Spero's drug, consisting of 2nd line oral (resistance/failed) and IV therapy/3rd+ line oral (resistance/failed). The carbapenem market is estimated to be worth $3 billion in the United States. Also, using Zyvox as a "go-home/stay home" analog you're looking at $1.4 billion in peak revenue. The company intends on penetrating the market by implementing a staged 100 to 125 FTE field force that is going to focus on the best markets by screening for resistance data at a zip code level, favorable payer mix, and adoption readiness by looking for such clues as current use of carbapenems. Looking ahead, the next step is for the company to file its NDA submission in Q4 of 2021. Spero completed a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA in March 2021, which covered the format and content of Spero's planned NDA submission.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet
At the end of the first half of this year, Spero Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents of $99.2 million. Research and development expenses for Q2 of 2021 were $14.4 million compared to $15.6 million in Q2 of 2020. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $9.2 million compared to $4.5 million in 2020. The company generated $5.1 million in total revenue for the quarter compared to $1.7 million in the same quarter of last year. The composition of the revenue in the quarter breaks down to $3 million in grant revenue and $2.1 million in collaboration revenue. Overall, the company had a net loss of $18.5 million for the second quarter compared to a net loss of $17.5 million in Q2 of 2020. A big event impacting the balance sheet in the quarter was the announcement of a $40 million equity investment from Pfizer (PFE) right after the second quarter came to a close.
The investment is part of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative, a program focused on funding innovative science to meet patient needs. Furthermore, the two parties have also entered into a licensing agreement for SPR206. This pipeline asset is an intravenously (IV)-administered next-generation polymyxin product candidate. Pfizer will have the right to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in ex-U.S. and ex-Asia territories in exchange for potential development and commercial milestone payments and royalties.
At the end of September, the company also announced it had entered into a revenue interest financing agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners for up to $125 million. Spero will receive $50 million from this arrangement this month and another $50 million upon the FDA approval of tebipenem HBr for a complicated urinary tract infection indication.
Three analyst firms including Evercore ISI and H.C. Wainwright have either reissued or assigned Buy ratings to SPRO since mid-June. Price targets proffered range from $20 to $70 a share. The latest Buy recommendation came from Evercore ISI on August 8th. The firm reiterated its buy rating and $70 price target. Specialists who spoke with Evercore's analyst see the need for the drug and called tebipenem "the next Zyvox".
Notably, Oppenheimer downgraded Spero at the opening of October from Outperform to Perform. Its analyst believes Spero 'is likely to be either an acquirer of assets or seller of company over the next 36 months.'
Verdict
There are several things to like about Spero. It has a potential catalyst on the horizon in an NDA filing on an application that is very likely to be approved by the FDA and the recent partnership with Pfizer is a positive as well.
Unfortunately, even as antibiotics work wonders for patients, I have found antibiotic companies have not been kind to my portfolio over the decades and I largely avoid the space. These compounds have much lower price points than other drugs, such as those in oncology and rare diseases. Thus, they rely on mass adoption and distribution. That can take many years to achieve the necessary market share to reach breakeven status. This is especially true as the salesforce has to deal with the bureaucracy of hospital systems which tend to be very slow in adoption rates. I have had more than one company in my portfolio head towards bankruptcy even after garnering FDA approval due to not being able to withstand the cash burn rate while going through its marketing rollout. Therefore, we are passing on any investment recommendation around Spero.
The only antibiotic name I have in my portfolio right now is Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK). The marketing rollout of the company's primary asset NUZYRA is going well. Most importantly, the company has a large five-year contract with BARDA to supply it with this antibiotic. This should ensure Paratek can achieve cash flow breakeven status without having to raise additional capital or dilute shareholders. We posted our last update on Paratek in August.
