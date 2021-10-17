zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

Rising inflation has been giving the market fits this year.

Just like in February 2018, a red hot economy and soaring interest rates sent stocks sliding, especially popular growth names.

We're facing the highest inflation in 30 years, and at least for the next few months, higher producer prices, rising rents, and used car prices could cause inflation to rise a bit more.

The good news is that economists don't think we're facing a return to the '70s era of stagflation.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

The bad news is that many overvalued companies, especially high flying tech, could be in for a reckoning of sources if interest rates keep climbing higher which economists have been predicting for 18 months.

(Source: FAST Graphs, Research Terminal)

Here is an exclusive 47-minute Dividend Kings video report covering all the important fundamentals of understanding our current inflation environment, how bad it's likely to get, and how to manage your portfolio's stocks, and bonds (as well as alternative assets such as gold) to protect your nest egg from the threat of high inflation.

Time Stamps

Section 1: A Review Of Current Inflation (1:30)

Section 2: Where Is Inflation Likely To Go Next (2:31)

Section 3: How To Protect Your Stock Portfolio From Rising Inflation (19:10)

Section 4: Adjusting Your Bond Allocation For A Higher Inflation Environment (32:17)

But here's the bottom line for those worried about inflation.

Blue-chip dividend growth stocks, including REITs, are the best inflation hedge in history.

That doesn't mean that stocks always do well when inflation is at extremes.

But even in a worst-case stagflationary scenario, some sectors tend to perform better than others.

REITs, utilities, healthcare, energy, and value stocks, in general, outperform when the horseman of stagflation is galloping down Wall Street.

Today, I wanted to highlight the four reasons why 5.3% yielding South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) is a hidden gem blue-chip utility that you've probably never heard of.

But it could be just what you're looking for to stay rich in retirement, no matter what happens next with inflation, the economy, or the stock market.

Reason One: Safety And Quality You Can Trust If Inflation Runs Wild

The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 207-point model that includes

dividend safety

balance sheet strength

short and long-term bankruptcy risk

accounting and corporate fraud risk

profitability and business model

growth consensus estimates

cost of capital

long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv and Just Capital

management quality

dividend-friendly corporate culture/income dependability

long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

analyst consensus long-term return potential

It includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

credit and risk management ratings make up 38% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 77% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts during the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

How does this small-cap utility score on one of the world's most comprehensive and accurate safety models? Very well.

Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (120 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% SJI 75% 1.0% 2.50%

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 18% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 19% to 57% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 58% (58% to 67% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 68% to 77% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 78% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 SJI 75% Very Dependable 4

Overall Quality

SJI Final Score Rating Safety 75% 4/5 safe Business Model 60% 2/3 narrow moat Dependability 75% 4/5 very dependable Total 74% 10/13 Blue-Chip

SJI: 310th Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 508) = 39th Percentile

(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated daily, sorted by overall quality

Slightly below average might not sound impressive, but consider the neighborhood in which SJI lives.

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

40 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)

SJI's 74% quality score means it's similar in quality to such blue-chips as

Apple (AAPL)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (uses K-1) (BEP)

Goldman Sachs (GS)

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) - dividend aristocrat

H.B. Fuller (FUL) - dividend king

What makes this small-cap ($2.3 billion market cap) utility blue-chip quality and worthy of a retirees portfolio in these uncertain times?

SJI was founded in Folsom, NJ in 1969, meaning it's survived for 52 years, and has grown its way through eight recessions.

SJI has a 21-year dividend growth streak and hasn't cut its dividend since at least 1984, including through four recessions, two economic crises, and four bear markets.

Ben Graham considered 20 years without a dividend cut a sign of quality and a 20-year growth streak a sign of excellence.

What allows SJI to be such a dependable high-yield blue-chip?

(Source: investor presentation)

The majority of its revenue comes from regulated gas businesses, serving 700,000 NJ and PA customers.

(Source: investor presentation)

(Source: investor presentation)

(Source: investor presentation)

(Source: investor presentation)

SJI is known for great customer service and reliable operations. Better customer service = friendly regulators and higher profitability over time.

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P BBB stable 7.50% 13.3 Consensus BBB stable 7.50% 13.3

(Source: S&P)

SJI has a solid investment-grade balance sheet, with low long-term fundamental bankruptcy risk.

Moody's rates South Jersey Gas Utility A3 stable (A- equivalent)

We revised our outlooks on SJI and its subsidiaries South Jersey Gas Co. (SJG), Elizabethtown Gas Co. (ETG), an intermediate holding company SJI Utilities (SJIU) to stable from negative and affirmed our 'BBB' long-term issuer credit ratings on each entity. The stable outlook reflects our expectation of improving financial measures and a stronger balance sheet compared to historical levels after incorporating the proceeds from the common equity and mandatory convertible issuances. - S&P

SJI's rating isn't likely to improve anytime soon.

SJI's business risk profile has weakened from ongoing investments in nonutility businesses including the recently announced 35% equity interest in an RNG (renewable natural gas) developer. In late 2020, SJI's nonutility segment completed its acquisition of a 35% interest in an RNG developer. We believe this is negative for credit quality as we view nonutility cash flows as riskier compared to those generated by its utility segment. However, through 2022, we expect nonutility operations to contribute approximately 10% of consolidated EBITDA. While we anticipate nonutility EBITDA contributions to grow, we expect this incremental increase to be offset by incremental strengthening in SJI's financial risk profile to preserve ratings. - S&P

SJI Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (5.5 Or Less Safe According To Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (3+ Safe) 2020 8.39 8.04 2.37 2021 7.32 7.04 2.51 2022 6.49 6.38 2.77 2023 6.11 6.27 2.92 2024 NA NA 3.09 2025 NA NA 3.31 Annualized Change -10.03% -7.95% 6.91%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

While its leverage ratios are expected to remain elevated for several years, they are trending in the right direction.

SJI Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) Interest Costs 2020 $3,516 $38 $3,370 $119 $419 $282 3.38% 2021 $3,439 $44 $3,310 $126 $470 $316 3.66% 2022 $3,600 $44 $3,541 $136 $555 $377 3.78% 2023 $3,673 $44 $3,770 $141 $601 $412 3.84% 2024 NA NA NA $151 $649 $466 NA 2025 NA NA NA $155 $709 $513 NA Annualized Growth 1.47% 5.01% 3.81% 5.43% 11.09% 12.71% 4.29%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

SJI's average borrowing costs are 3.74% and that's expected to remain stable for the foreseeable future despite long-term interest rates rising to 2.5% by 2024.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

The bond market is the "smart money" on Wall Street. It's willing to lend to SJI for 58 years at 5.4%, indicating strong confidence in this company's long-term growth plans.

On Wall Street, profitability is the favored proxy for quality.

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

SJI historically has above-average profitability among regulated utilities.

SJI Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs Peers

Metric Industry Percentile Major Regulated Utilities More Profitable Than SJI (Out Of 527) Operating Margin 56.35 230 Net Margin 38.39 325 Return On Equity 31.07 363 Return On Assets 26.42 388 Average 38.06 326

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

Temporary pandemic-related expenses have reduced profitability but SJI has a stable narrow moat.

SJI Margin Consensus Forecast

Year EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin 2020 27.2% 18.3% 10.6% 2021 27.8% 18.7% 10.3% 2022 31.6% 21.5% 11.6% 2023 35.5% 24.3% 13.1% 2024 34.9% 25.1% 13.5% 2025 36.9% 26.7% 14.6% Annualized Growth 6.27% 7.82% 6.59%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

The company's margins are expected to recover rapidly following the pandemic and rise to levels that are far above its peers.

8.3% is the median net margin in this industry

14.3% is the median operating margin

SJI Tax Consensus Forecast

Year Operating Income Tax Costs Tax Rate 2020 $282 $23 8.16% 2021 $316 $35 11.08% 2022 $377 $52 13.79% 2023 $412 $67 16.26% 2024 $466 $74 15.88% 2025 $513 $84 16.37% Annualized Growth 12.71% 29.57% 14.96% Total Taxes 2020-2025 $335

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Thanks to aggressive growth spending, SJI enjoys relatively low taxes and that's expected to continue even after US corporate taxes are expected to rise to 25% in 2022.

But a recession-resistant business model and impressive dividend safety and dependability are far from the only reason to like this 5.3% yielding utility.

Reason Two: Decades Of Steady Dividend Growth Ahead

Like most regulated utilities, growing the customer base, outside of M&A, isn't easy.

(Source: investor presentation)

(Source: investor presentation)

The key to any utility's growth plans is increasing the rate base by investing in expanded and improved infrastructure.

(Source: investor presentation)

SJI has a $3.5 billion growth plan focused on improved safety, reliability, and transitioning to a green energy economy. We've already seen how the bond market is so confident in SJI's plans, they are willing to lend to it for nearly six decades at very reasonable interest rates.

Well, it's not just the bond market that's bullish on SJI.

SJI Profit Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Sales EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $1,541 $419 $282 $163 2021 $1,692 $470 $316 $175 2022 $1,754 $555 $377 $203 2023 $1,695 $601 $412 $222 2024 $1,859 $649 $466 $251 2025 $1,924 $709 $513 $280 Annualized Growth 2020-2025 4.54% 11.09% 12.71% 11.43%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Analysts expect very steady sales growth coming out of the pandemic. But the bottom line is expected to grow at double-digits, making SJI, at least temporarily, one of the fastest-growing utilities in America.

Metric 2020 Growth 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Growth Consensus 2025 Growth Consensus Sales -5% 10% 4% -3% 10% 4% Dividend 3% 3% 2% 2% 2% 2% (25-Year Streak, Dividend Champion) Earnings 50% -3% 2% 5% 7% 4% Operating Cash Flow 145% 41% 0% 15% NA NA EBITDA 25% -7% 21% 7% 7% NA EBIT (operating income) 27% 0% 22% 12% 10% NA

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research Terminal)

By 2025, SJI is expected to become a dividend champion. The only difference between aristocrats and champions is being large enough to be in the S&P 500, which currently requires about $9 billion in market cap, roughly 4X larger than SJI today.

SJI Dividend Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus EPS/Share Consensus Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) Earnings Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2021 $1.22 $1.63 74.8% $46 1.81% 1.3% 2022 $1.25 $1.68 74.4% $48 1.90% 1.4% 2023 $1.28 $1.79 71.5% $57 2.25% 1.6% 2024 $1.31 $1.88 69.7% $64 2.52% 1.7% 2025 $1.34 $1.95 68.7% $68 2.69% NA Total 2021 Through 2025 $6.40 $8.93 71.7% $283.36 11.17% 8.24% Annualized Rate 2.37% 4.58% -2.11% 10.44% 10.44% 9.19%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

75% payout ratios are the safety guideline for regulated utilities. SJI's payout ratio is already safe but expected to get steadily safer over time.

SJI Long-Term Growth Outlook

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Utilities are not known for fast growth rates and SJI is no exception. It has a 3.4% to 5.4% CAGR growth consensus range.

The relatively large amount of non-regulated revenues creates wide margins of error.

Smoothing for outliers, 45% margin of error to the downside and 5% to the upside meaning a 1% to 6% CAGR margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Analysts expect SJI to grow at similar rates as it has over the last 12 years.

Reason Three: One Of The Most Undervalued Blue-Chip Quality Utilities On Wall Street

With most blue-chips, there is no need to speculate or guess about what it's worth. The market, over time, will tell you with about 91% accuracy.

What do millions of investors buying and selling SJI over the long term tell us?

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

In the 2010s, 10-year yields averaged 2.4% similar to what economists expect in the 2020s (2% to 3% average).

In the modern low rate era, 20 to 21X earnings is the market-determined fair value (for that metric).

This indicates a 90% statistical probability that this is a reasonable estimate for intrinsic value.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (13-Years) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 12-Month Forward Fair Value 5-Year Average Yield 3.68% $32.34 $32.88 $32.88 $34.78 $35.60 13-Year Median Yield 3.35% $35.52 $36.12 $36.12 $38.21 $39.10 25-year Average Yield 4.04% $29.46 $29.95 $29.95 $31.68 $32.43 Earnings 20.45 $34.36 $33.44 $34.25 $35.94 $38.45 Operating Cash Flow 11.48 $36.89 $51.96 $51.96 $59.80 NA EBITDA 9.17 $41.48 $38.57 $46.72 $50.22 $53.64 EBIT (Operating Income) 14.85 $41.05 $41.23 $50.34 $56.63 $62.37 Average $35.41 $36.68 $38.63 $41.52 $41.33 $38.22 Current Price $22.67 Discount To Fair Value 35.97% 38.20% 41.32% 45.40% 45.14% 40.68% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) 56.18% 61.82% 70.41% 83.14% 82.29% 68.59% 2021 EPS 2022 EPS 2021 Weighted EPS 2022 Weighted FFO 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE $1.64 $1.68 $0.35 $1.32 $1.67 22.9 13.6

SJI is worth about 22.9X earnings when factoring in dividends and cash flows. Today, it trades at just 13.6X earnings, baking in about 2.5% CAGR growth according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula.

And I'm hardly the only one bullish on SJI.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target $28.60 Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) 20.73% Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend) 26.16% 12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend) $29.81 Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) 23.95% Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend) 31.50%

According to FactSet, over the next 12 months, analysts expect the S&P 500 to rise 14%, in what I consider a rather overly optimistic guesstimate.

80% of the time, the S&P finishes up 8% to 13% in any given year

from 22% historically overvalued levels beating that historical range seems like a low probability outcome

SJI, on the other hand, has a 73% total return potential upside to fair value, meaning the 32% consensus forecast is 100% justified by fundamentals.

We don't care about 12-month price targets, which never have any basis in our recommendations.

Time Frame (Years) Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations 1 Day 0.02% 1 month 0.4% 3 month 1.25% 6 months 2.5% 1 5% 2 16% 3 25% 4 33% 5 41% 6 49% 7 57% 8 66% 9 74% 10 82% 11+ 90% to 91%

(Sources: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Potential Tool, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA)

over 12 months luck is 20X as powerful as fundamentals

over 11+ years fundamentals are 11X as powerful as luck

Rating Margin Of Safety For 10/13 Blue-Chip Quality Companies 2021 Price 2022 Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $36.68 $38.63 $38.18 Potentially Good Buy 20% $29.35 $30.91 $30.55 Potentially Strong Buy 30% $25.68 $27.04 $26.73 Potentially Very Strong Buy 40% $17.61 $23.18 $22.91 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 50% $18.34 $19.32 $19.09 Currently $22.67 38.53% 41.63% 40.68% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) 62.68% 71.31% 69.32%

For anyone comfortable with the risk profile, SJI is a potentially very strong buy.

How on earth can I be so excited about such a slow-growing utility? Other than a safe 5.3% yield, here's why.

Reason Four: Market Crushing Short-Term Return Potential

For context, here's the return potential of the 22% overvalued S&P 500.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Aristocrats are expected to deliver about 6.4% CAGR returns over the next five years.

And here's what investors buying SJI today can reasonably expect.

5-year consensus return potential range: 14% to 18% CAGR

SJI 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

SJI can take many years to return to fair value, but eventually, all companies do.

SJI 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

For context, Cathie Wood at ARKK and private equity strive for 15% CAGR long-term returns, doubling investor money every 5 years.

These institutions usually utilize complex investment strategies or more speculative hyper-growth companies.

SJI can potentially double your money in the next five years, even with very modest growth. All while you get paid a safe and growing 5.3% yield.

That's the power of deep value blue-chip investing.

Over the long term, analysts expect:

5.4% yield (vs 2.3% aristocrats) + 3.4% growth (vs 8.9% aristocrats) = 8.8% CAGR total return potential

6.4% to 11.4% CAGR range

This might not sound exciting, but remember that REITs, utilities, and defensive dividend stocks, in general, are owned for income, safety, and the goal of 8+% long-term returns.

This matches the low end of the S&P 500's historical 6% to 7% inflation-adjusted returns

SJI Total Returns Since 1988

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

SJI has historically delivered consistent 12% to 13% CAGR returns, beating the market and even the aristocrats.

And while its growth is expected to slow some compared to the last 30 years, its rock-bottom valuation means that for the next few years, you can potentially enjoy Buffett-like returns from this blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight.

But what if you just can't bring yourself to buy a company expected to deliver single-digit long-term returns, regardless of how attractive the current safe yield is?

Well then, the Zen Phoenix strategy could be exactly what you're looking for.

SJI Vs S&P 500 Vs Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast: $1,000 Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.8% LT Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 9.1% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 6.6% SJI Consensus Range 10.9% CAGR SJI + PM Consensus 5 $1,455.77 $1,545.69 $1,376.53 $1,677.48 10 $2,119.28 $2,389.17 $1,894.84 $2,813.94 15 $3,085.19 $3,692.93 $2,608.30 $4,720.34 20 $4,491.33 $5,708.15 $3,590.41 $7,918.28 25 $6,538.36 $8,823.05 $4,942.31 $13,282.77 30 $9,518.38 $13,637.74 $6,803.25 $22,281.60 35 $13,856.60 $21,079.79 $9,364.88 $37,376.97 40 $20,172.07 $32,582.92 $12,891.05 $62,699.18 45 $29,365.96 $50,363.25 $17,744.93 $105,176.71 50 $42,750.19 $77,846.22 $24,426.44 $176,431.98

SJI on its own is expected to underperform both the S&P and aristocrats over time.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats To S&P Consensus Ratio SJI Vs S&P 500 Ratio SJI + PM Consensus Vs S&P 5 1.06 0.95 1.15 10 1.13 0.89 1.33 15 1.20 0.85 1.53 20 1.27 0.80 1.76 25 1.35 0.76 2.03 30 1.43 0.71 2.34 35 1.52 0.68 2.70 40 1.62 0.64 3.11 45 1.72 0.60 3.58 50 1.82 0.57 4.13

But combining SJI with an Ultra SWAN high-yield/fast-growing dividend king like Philip Morris (PM) can help boost long-term income and returns even more.

Company Yield Growth Consensus Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential Weighting Weighted Yield Weighted Growth Weighted Total Return Potential SJI Industries 5.4% 3.40% 8.8% 50.00% 2.7% 1.7% 4.4% Philip Morris International 5.2% 12.10% 17.3% 50.00% 2.6% 6.1% 8.7% Total 0.0% 50.4% 50.4% 100.0% 5.3% 7.8% 13.1%

Thanks to PM's attractive yield, combining SJI and PM results in basically the same yield, but double the growth rate.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% SJI Industries 5.4% 3.4% 8.8% SJI + PM 5.3% 7.8% 13.1% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% REITs 3.0% 6.9% 9.9% High-Yield 2.8% 11.2% 14.0% Dividend Aristocrats 2.4% 8.9% 11.3% Value 2.1% 11.9% 14.0% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.8% 5.1% 6.9% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% S&P 500 1.5% 8.5% 10.0% Dividend Aristocrats + Growth 1.4% 12.3% 13.7% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.5% 10.9% 11.4%

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet Research)

In other words, you can have your safe high-yield cake and eat it too. And potentially beat not only the S&P 500, dividend aristocrats, but even the Nasdaq.

This is the Zen Phoenix strategy in action.

Zen Phoenix: always buy growth with yield and yield with growth

always at fair value or better

and always focusing on safety and quality first and sound risk management always

balance in all things that matter

Risk Profile: Why South Jersey Industries Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

SJI's Risk Profile Includes

political/regulatory risk (specifically rate case decisions and midstream project approvals)

litigation risk (just killed PennEast)

M&A execution risk

industry disruption risk (shift to renewable energy and distributed power, relatively minor)

talent retention/labor relations risk (42% of employees are unionized = strike risk)

weather-related risks (such as storms and hurricanes)

industrial accident/outage risks

The Enbridge-led (ENB +1.3%) PennEast Pipeline cancels the development of the proposed Pennsylvania-to-New Jersey natural gas project, citing the continued lack of support from New Jersey regulators in acquiring environmental permits.

The move comes just three months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of PennEast in overruling New Jersey's attempt to block the company from seizing state-controlled land for construction of the $1.2B project.

As recently as last month, PennEast said it planned to finish the first phase of the pipeline in Pennsylvania by next year, but the company says it still lacks certain permits, including a water quality certification for the New Jersey portion of the project.

Enbridge's partners in the PennEast project are New Jersey Resources (NJR +1.7%), South Jersey Industries (SJI +0.9%), Southern Co. (SO -0.2%), and UGI Corp. (UGI +1.1%)

(Source: investor presentation)

Elkton acquisition is being sold because it didn't work out.

Solar assets were sold in 2018 and now management is trying to diversify into renewables.

PennEast was just canceled, due to litigation.

SJI owned 20% of PennEast.

The best-laid plans never work out exactly as expected.

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Material Financial ESG Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

Here is a special report that outlines the most important aspects of understanding long-term ESG financial risks for your investments.

ESG is NOT "political or personal ethics based investing"

it's total long-term risk management analysis

"ESG is just normal risk by another name." - Simon MacMahon, head of ESG and corporate governance research, Sustainalytics (Source: Morningstar)

ESG factors are taken into consideration, alongside all other credit factors, when we consider they are relevant to and have or may have a material influence on creditworthiness. - S&P

S&P, Fitch, Moody's, DBRS (Canadian rating agency), AMBest (insurance rating agency), R&I Credit Rating (Japanese rating agency), and the Japan Credit Rating Agency have been using ESG models in their credit ratings for decades.

credit and risk management ratings make up 38% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 77% of the DK safety and quality model

SJI Long-Term Risk Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model 63.6% Good Consensus 63.6% Above-Average FactSet Qualitative Assessment Industry Leader Negative Trend

(Sources: Reuters', FactSet Research)

(Source: Reuters'/Refinitiv) - over 500 metric model

Reuters considers SJI's risk management to be in the 64th industry percentile with a 53/100 overall risk management (CSR strategy) which is average for the industry.

SJI 2020 ESG risk management report

all 105 pages of detailed risk management data

(Source: investor presentation)

SJI's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 151st Best In The Master List (54th Percentile)

(Source: DK Master List) - 4 non-rated companies mean BTI is in 41st place

SJI's risk-management consensus is similar to that of GOOG, AAPL, and dividend kings MO and DOV.

How We Monitor SJI's Risk Profile

10 analysts

1 credit rating agencies

3 total risk rating agencies

13 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: South Jersey Industries: One Of The Best High-Yield Blue-Chip Bargains For These Uncertain Times

I know that any references to the 1970s can dredge up painful memories for older investors. It was a terrible decade for America, but especially for Wall Street.

Over a decade of double-digit inflation and four recessions in 15 years, caused the PE ratio of the S&P 500 to fall to 7, the 2nd lowest in history.

However, while we face the prospects of potentially 0.7% higher inflation for the foreseeable future, that doesn't mean a stagflationary recession is looming, nor a bear market for stocks.

But even in a worst-case scenario, blue-chips utilities like South Jersey Industries would likely have no problem passing on higher costs to customers.

In other words, this is one of the safest 5.3% yielding utilities you can buy. An adaptable management and a $3.5 billion growth backlog mean that steady and dependable, inflation-beating dividend growth is likely for decades to come.

In a sector that has been overvalued for years, South Jersey is a hidden gem blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight.

One that I'm happy to own, and recommend you also to consider for your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio as well.

