Aerospace Recovery Play Trading At Liquidation Value

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) is a small-cap stainless steel manufacturer that primarily serves the aerospace industry (70% of 2020 revenue). On the surface, USAP operates in a fairly commoditized industry, but a portion of the company's revenue mix is actually comprised of higher-value, specialty steel components ("premium" alloys; 20% of revenue), which can require a stringent customer certification/approval process before the company is able to become a component supplier.

While these capabilities have helped the company to provide some level of differentiation in the market, operating results over the last 2 years have been challenged, with the well-documented issues at Boeing, which were further exacerbated by the COVID-19 induced drop off in air travel, and subsequent supply chain destocking. As a result, USAP has not fared well over the last several years, declining nearly 70% from its 2018 highs, with the equity currently trading below liquidation value. We believe that USAP could be worth at least $17 in a base case scenario, with a rerating towards the company's historic tangible book value seeing the company rise to $30, as detailed below.

Ben Graham Would Own This

Before discussing the upside, let's talk about the downside. USAP is trading only slightly above the liquidation value of its net working capital. With current assets of $148M ($121M in inventory) and current liabilities of $33M, NWC is valued at $115M. Importantly, this inventory is primarily WIP and other finished steel products with a relatively low risk of obsolescence, and when considering USAP's historic gross margins in the low double-digit range, these balance sheet values should reflect a reasonably conservative estimate of true liquidation value. Long-term debt as of 2Q21 was $51M, less $10M from a PPP loan forgiven in July implies $41M of pro forma debt. Thus, if USAP was completely shuttered, liquidating inventory and paying off debt would generate around $75M, or $8/share of equity value today. But wait, there's more!

USAP has $161M of PPE on its books, largely comprised of machinery and equipment. What's this worth? It's hard to say. USAP was formed nearly 30 years ago from legacy steel manufacturing assets, though the company's production footprint is not completely antiquated, as evidenced by their purchase of the greenfield North Jackson, OH facility in 2011. The company spent $111M on this acquisition, and subsequently deployed an additional $39M of capex during 2011/12 to complete the facility and install new equipment.

The point being that USAP's infrastructure is not merely a collection of rusted-out warehouses, but rather the company also owns more modern, automated manufacturing facilities, where they have recently invested significant capital. Within the last few years, the North Jackson facility on a standalone basis has been appraised at $13M. Thus, while precisely valuing these assets is challenging, it seems reasonable to assume that USAP's PPE is collectively worth something greater than $0. While TBV is $26, we believe that a more conservative approach of using NWC liquidation + the appraised value of North Jackson (reflects <10% of PPE) could at least serve as a starting point and implies $10/share of equity value.

How Is the Business Performing?

So if the downside risks are seemingly well covered, what's the upside? USAP's operations are beginning to recover from the one-two punch of 737 Max/COVID-19 issues since 2019, and we think the company is well-positioned to benefit from both a cyclical restocking cycle, as well as sustained tailwinds from an aerospace industry recovery (i.e., through everything, Boeing still has a 4k plane backlog, providing many years of accelerating production visibility). USAP's 2Q21 order bookings of $74M grew 247% y/y, marking the first quarter of order entry growth in a number of years, putting the total backlog at $99M (+38% y/y).

Given the widespread industry challenges in recent years, supply chains have meaningfully depleted inventory levels to generate cash, and as service centers/OEMs begin to restock, this should provide continued support for forward order entry trends. Anecdotally, USAP has announced a number of base price increases this year, and they have indicated a desire to hire 100+ employees through early 2022 (+20% from 566 at 2020 year-end). Given this backdrop, it seems reasonable to assume that the early signs of a demand recovery are expected to sustain.

While comparisons vs. 2020 are obviously lumpy, 2018/19 represented a somewhat more normalized operating environment, and 2Q21 order entry of $74M was roughly in line with levels from 2Q18, and 47% ahead of 2Q19. Assuming similar y/y growth rates in 3Q21, this would equate to order entry that is roughly flat q/q at ~$74M. Further, assuming $40M in 3Q21 revenue (flattish q/q), this would imply backlog at quarter end will approach $130M (+140% y/y), illustrating the significant demand tailwinds as aerospace production improves, and as supply chains restock.

At $74M of orders in 3Q, this would put the TTM order entry at $216M. While recent orders are not necessarily scheduled for immediate customer delivery, these trailing orders would appear to reflect a reasonably conservative base case for revenue trends heading into 2022.

USAP generated revenue of $203-256M from 2017-19, at EBITDA margins of 11.6-14.5%. The company has taken a number of cost actions over the last year, and USAP's CEO has stated in recent months that he expects the company should be able to generate profit margins that are several hundred bps higher than in prior cycles. Thus, even if order entry does not grow from current levels, it seems plausible that USAP could generate $25-30M in EBITDA during 2022 (consensus at $21M), implying a valuation at sub-5x EBITDA for a company that is still early in its recovery cycle, and that should benefit from the highly visible, secular demand tailwinds of its primary end market.

What's It Worth?

Estimating FCF for the company is somewhat challenging, as working capital has historically been a use of cash in up cycles as USAP builds inventory, while this gets unwound during downturns. Still, over the last decade, USAP has averaged $20M of CFO (before working capital impacts) and $10M of capex, implying $10M of mid-cycle FCF, or a 10% FCF yield at current levels, with potential upside to these numbers given the aforementioned cost actions.

Additionally, USAP has historically traded at a median TBV of 1.2x over the last 20 years (0.9x in the last 10 years) during periods when the company has generated at least a modest level of profitability (trailing EBITDA margins >5%). Given USAP has operated below this level more recently, it would appear that improving margins and cash flow generation could help to reaffirm the company's viability throughout an economic cycle, thus improving investor sentiment and valuation over the intermediate term.

All told, USAP appears well-positioned to generate strong earnings leverage looking ahead, with improving end market trends, and a restocking cycle that is still in the early innings. Further, downside risks should be mitigated by the company's solid balance sheet (1.4x net leverage; no legacy pension obligations), and a hard asset backstop.

At 7x 2022 EBITDA of $27.5M, USAP would be valued at $17 (+60%, an implied 10% FCF yield), which we believe remains undemanding for a company in the early stages of a cyclical demand recovery. This also reflects a material discount to its larger peers - Haynes International (HAYN), Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS), and Allegheny Technologies (ATI) - that operate in the specialty steel industry at 10x EBITDA (which excludes significant pension liabilities).

Peer Multiples

ATI CRS HAYN Equity 2,595 1,649 498 Debt 1,163 407 (66) EV 3,758 2,056 432 2022 EBITDA 382 211 44 EV/EBITDA 9.8 9.7 9.9

Source: Company filings, FactSet

Should USAP prove that it can sustain solid profitability levels looking ahead, a rerating toward its historic valuation of 1.2x TBV would see shares triple to $30 (a 6% 2022 FCF yield).