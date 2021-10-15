Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images News

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is an example of why some risk tolerant investors gravitate to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Following its IPO in late 2019, the stock surged from about $14 a share to a high of nearly $450.

On the other hand, BNTX is also an example of why risk averse investors shun pharma and biotechs: from its high in August, the shares have lost nearly half their value and now trade around $250.

At this juncture, the firm has one product to drive earnings: Comirnaty. BNTX shares roughly half of the profits from the sales of the coronavirus vaccine through its existing partnership with Pfizer (PFE), and BioNTech now forecasts vaccine revenues of $18.4 billion in 2021.

Some investors fear a waning demand for vaccines as a greater percentage of the global population is vaccinated. Reports that Merck (MRK) developed molnupiravir, an oral medication that treats COVID-19, and a study claiming Moderna’s (MRNA) vaccine is more effective than Comirnaty, feed a narrative that the stock has seen its best days.

The other side points to the fact that BioNTech's partnerships with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), Eli Lilly (LLY), Pfizer, Sanofi (SNY), and Genmab (GMAB) speak volumes regarding the promise the company’s mRNA technology holds. Add to that a nascent but robust pipeline, and you have a reasonable bull argument for BNTX.

Review Of BioNTech's Q2 Earnings

Early in August, BioNTech provided its Q2 results. Revenue of €5.31 billion beat consensus by over €2 billion. EPS hit €10.77, and net income was roughly €2.8 billion. The company has orders in place to deliver approximately 2.2 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021.

Management guided for €15.9 billion in sales from vaccine deliveries versus the previous forecast of €12.4.

Cash and cash equivalents increased year-over-year from €573 million to €914.1 million.

The company's vaccine manufacturing capacity is expected to reach three billion doses in 2021 and four billion doses by the end 2022.

Recent Developments

As I was researching this article, the results of a study were released that claimed booster shots “from a different manufacturer than the original series” resulted in an improved immune response versus receiving a vaccine that matched the initial injection.

That same day, it was revealed that those initially immunized with Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine had stronger immune responses if the booster was an mRNA vaccine.

Early this week, the World Health Organization recommended booster shots for persons with a compromised immune response.

Roughly a week ago, Finland announced it was joining Denmark and Sweden in nixing the use of the Moderna vaccine in males under the age of 30. A study conducted in Nordic countries determined men under the age of 30 vaccinated with Moderna’s Spikevax had a slightly higher risk of developing myocarditis. Consequently, the Finns will opt for the Comirnaty vaccine for males under 30 years of age.

Early in October, Sweden’s Public Health Agency announced children ages 12 to 15 would be immunized with the Comirnaty vaccine versus the Moderna product.

A few days before Sweden’s decision, the European Medicine Agency advised that Comirnaty boosters 'may be considered' for adults.

All of these developments bodes well for BNTX, but a study published in the Lancet revealed the effectiveness of the Comirnaty vaccine dropped markedly within six months after the shot was administered.

Merck’s drug molnupiravir was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The day this news was announced, BNTX shares dropped by 6%.

Merck is seeking US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization for molnupiravir. The company expects to produce 10 million courses of the drug by the end of 2021.

Late last month, Pfizer announced it is developing a pill to treat the coronavirus and hopes to have it on the market by year-end.

Global Vaccinations Rates

As I type these words, nearly half of the world’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. However, only 2.5% of those in low-income countries have received at least one dose. Experts from the World Health Organization are calling on developed nations to join in efforts to provide vaccines to third world nations.

WHO’s director of immunization vaccines, Katherine O’Brien, warns that wide scale global vaccinations are required to prevent the virus from mutating into more virulent forms.

In the US, approximately 56% of the population is fully vaccinated. The US is averaging nearly 1 million vaccinations a day, roughly double the level reported in mid-July.

BioNTech & Children Vaccines

The FDA is slated to review Pfizer’s request to have vaccinations approved for children ages 5 to 11 on October 26th. The Comirnaty vaccine is currently the only shot approved for Americans 12 to 17 years of age. The most likely hurdle for approval would be that like Moderna’s vaccine, Comirnaty has been linked to myocarditis in adolescent boys.

About 26% of the world's population is under the age of 15. In North America and Europe, children aged 15 or younger constitute 18% and 16% of the population respectively.

Additional Avenues For Growth

BioNTech has a healthy pipeline, but most are at best in phase one trials. The chart below provides a list of products in clinical trials as well each drug’s phase of development:

BioNTech is also developing vaccines for HIV and tuberculosis, and is working with Pfizer to develop an influenza vaccine.

On one hand, the company is not relying on a single key drug candidate or drug class. Furthermore, the markets for drugs to treat melanoma and solid tumors are forecast to total $12 billion and $322 billion, respectively, by 2025.

On the other hand, when or if a product will be approved is pure conjecture.

Is BNTX Overvalued?

BioNTech currently trades for $249.40 per share. The average 12-month price target of 13 analysts is $254.08.

The price target of the seven analysts that rated the stock since the last quarterly report is $331.43.

BNTX has a P/E of 13.30x, and a forward P/E of 6.02x. The 5-year PEG ratio according to Yahoo Finance is 0.05x.

Is BNTX Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

BioNTech, with its focus on mRNA technology, could skyrocket over the years.

Of course, it could also be a “one-trick pony.” Gilead Sciences (GILD), a stock I’ve held for years, comes to my mind when I contemplate an investment in BNTX.

Gilead initially focused on making small strands of DNA to target specific genetic code sequences to develop gene therapy. Roughly a decade after its IPO, and with little to show for its efforts, GILD morphed from a biotech into a pharmaceutical company.

During the Avian Flu pandemic, sales of Tamiflu nearly quadrupled the company’s revenue. Gilead’s treatments for Hepatitis C and AIDS resulted in the shares skyrocketing. However, the efficacy of GILD’s products resulted in a steadily shrinking pool of customers.

BioNTech’s vaccine is a cash cow at the moment. As the vaccine works to quell COVID-19, investors must ask how long the company can count on that revenue stream.

BNTX also has a fairly robust pipeline: however, all of those potential treatments are in their genesis. Drugs in stage one and two trials are far from sure bets.

BioNTech's technology is relatively new. The firm’s primary focus is oncology, and as yet there are no approvals to establish the use of mRNA technology in that setting.

While I’ll readily admit that BNTX could be a millionaire maker, I cannot in good conscience recommend the stock at this juncture. While an investment in BioNTech may be appropriate for those seeking a high risk/reward investment, there is also a high level of uncertainty attached to the company’s prospects.

Consequently, I rate the stock as a HOLD.