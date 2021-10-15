gsheldon/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When we last covered Tanger (NYSE:SKT), we came down firmly in the neutral camp as the REIT sold stock to exuberant shareholders. Specifically we said,

SKT wisely issued stock to deleverage. In an ideal world they should have probably issued 4 times as much. The stock issuance is highly dilutive as the cost of equity is miles ahead of the debt that is being retired. We remain neutral on the stock here and would consider trading it from the short side on another spike up.

Since then SKT has managed to go toe-to-toe with the market and not offered any alpha for the bulls or the bears.

A lot can change in six months and we look at where SKT stands today and whether that changes our stance on this REIT.

Where The Company Stands

The one immediate relief for shareholders in Q2-2021 was that the occupancy levels appear to have troughed. From a 97% high, this number had been trending lower and this quarter we saw a slight bump up.

Source: Tanger Q2-2021 Supplemental

SKT also showed a large improvement in both funds from operations (FFO) and funds available for distribution or FAD.

Source: Tanger Q2-2021 Supplemental

Of course the above numbers are in comparison to June 2020, which obfuscates the actual performance. Going back further out, we can see how the current quarter's FFO compares.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The declines are glaringly obvious of course but investors want to know where this trend is headed, rather than where it has been. That is what we look at next.

Magnified FFO Impact

The one thing to get here, even if you are a bull, is that this is not a growth story. Even prior to the pandemic, the revenues were trending lower.

Data by YCharts

The other thing to acknowledge is that small declines in revenues have had a big impact on FFO. We would note that revenues are less than 15% lower than 2018 and 2019 and yet FFO drop is between 40-50% depending on which year is your comparative. We might add here that this is despite a continued decline in interest expenses.

Data by YCharts

Leasing Remains Challenging

SKT's leasing spreads remain pressured with the biggest drops seen on re-tenanted space. That is if SKT brought in a new tenant into a vacated space, the rents it got were far lower with new rents 24.9% lower than old rents.

Source: Tanger Q2-2021 Supplemental

Overall numbers were better but still came in 8.1% lower. Note that we have focused on actual rents rather than straight line rents. That is our preference in this challenging environment but investors should examine both for clues of how difficult or easy it is for SKT to keep tenants inside its malls. We wish that we could say that SKT was done with the hard part but well over 50% of its portfolio is up for renewal in the next 48 months with 2022 representing almost one-fifth its gross leasable area.

Source: Tanger Q2-2021 Supplemental

The hurdles remain and we think analysts are probably a tad too optimistic on how SKT navigates all of this.

Why Not Build-A-Bear Case?

While we remain negative on the underlying prospects we are still hesitant to put a hard sell on this one. Three factors weigh very heavily for us in this decision. The first is that short interest remains high and as we have seen previously, that has created asymmetric upside moves in this market. That number below (16.29 million) is about 16% of the float.

Data by YCharts

The second reason here is that credit remains incredibly sanguine. SKT has earned stable investment grade ratings from both agencies.

Source: Tanger Q2-2021 Supplemental

This is despite net debt to adjusted EBITDA remaining quite high (for a second tier mall REIT) through the latest results. SKT placed 10 year notes at a 2.917% yield just two months back. If you want to "short" that, well good luck to you.

Finally, while we remain pessimistic on SKT's ability to generate longer term returns, there is something to be said for the near term outlook for retailers. Inventory to sales ratio is now at an all time low.

Source: Michael Arouet

Much to chagrin of those who were taking their inflation clues from a completely broken bond market, this has resulted in phenomenal pricing power.

Source: Teddy Vallee

Retailers are overall in the driver's seat and to use an overhyped term, making money "hand over fist". So this makes for a middling ground on SKT stock where neither side gets a solid advantage in this battle.

Conclusion

SKT has made it out of the other side of the pandemic and its open-structured malls are a refreshing breath of fresh air. Longer term trends are decisively down and we don't see that changing easily. Those headwinds aside, the shorter-term situation makes it hard for bears to get traction here outside a very large generalized selloff in the market. The stock lands once again in the neutral zone and we remain sidelined.

