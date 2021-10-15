Tanger: No Time To Build-A-Bear Case
Summary
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has performed in line with the market since we last wrote on it.
- We examine the longer-term deterioration in the company's FFO despite falling interest payments.
- We tell you what supports the company in the shorter term and why we are still rating this as neutral.
- I do much more than just articles at Conservative Income Portfolio: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
When we last covered Tanger (NYSE:SKT), we came down firmly in the neutral camp as the REIT sold stock to exuberant shareholders. Specifically we said,
SKT wisely issued stock to deleverage. In an ideal world they should have probably issued 4 times as much. The stock issuance is highly dilutive as the cost of equity is miles ahead of the debt that is being retired. We remain neutral on the stock here and would consider trading it from the short side on another spike up.
Source: Tanger Sells Stock To Exuberant Shareholders
Since then SKT has managed to go toe-to-toe with the market and not offered any alpha for the bulls or the bears.
Source: Tanger Sells Stock To Exuberant Shareholders
A lot can change in six months and we look at where SKT stands today and whether that changes our stance on this REIT.
Where The Company Stands
The one immediate relief for shareholders in Q2-2021 was that the occupancy levels appear to have troughed. From a 97% high, this number had been trending lower and this quarter we saw a slight bump up.
Source: Tanger Q2-2021 Supplemental
SKT also showed a large improvement in both funds from operations (FFO) and funds available for distribution or FAD.
Source: Tanger Q2-2021 Supplemental
Of course the above numbers are in comparison to June 2020, which obfuscates the actual performance. Going back further out, we can see how the current quarter's FFO compares.
Source: Seeking Alpha
The declines are glaringly obvious of course but investors want to know where this trend is headed, rather than where it has been. That is what we look at next.
Magnified FFO Impact
The one thing to get here, even if you are a bull, is that this is not a growth story. Even prior to the pandemic, the revenues were trending lower.
The other thing to acknowledge is that small declines in revenues have had a big impact on FFO. We would note that revenues are less than 15% lower than 2018 and 2019 and yet FFO drop is between 40-50% depending on which year is your comparative. We might add here that this is despite a continued decline in interest expenses.
Leasing Remains Challenging
SKT's leasing spreads remain pressured with the biggest drops seen on re-tenanted space. That is if SKT brought in a new tenant into a vacated space, the rents it got were far lower with new rents 24.9% lower than old rents.
Source: Tanger Q2-2021 Supplemental
Overall numbers were better but still came in 8.1% lower. Note that we have focused on actual rents rather than straight line rents. That is our preference in this challenging environment but investors should examine both for clues of how difficult or easy it is for SKT to keep tenants inside its malls. We wish that we could say that SKT was done with the hard part but well over 50% of its portfolio is up for renewal in the next 48 months with 2022 representing almost one-fifth its gross leasable area.
Source: Tanger Q2-2021 Supplemental
The hurdles remain and we think analysts are probably a tad too optimistic on how SKT navigates all of this.
Why Not Build-A-Bear Case?
While we remain negative on the underlying prospects we are still hesitant to put a hard sell on this one. Three factors weigh very heavily for us in this decision. The first is that short interest remains high and as we have seen previously, that has created asymmetric upside moves in this market. That number below (16.29 million) is about 16% of the float.
The second reason here is that credit remains incredibly sanguine. SKT has earned stable investment grade ratings from both agencies.
Source: Tanger Q2-2021 Supplemental
This is despite net debt to adjusted EBITDA remaining quite high (for a second tier mall REIT) through the latest results. SKT placed 10 year notes at a 2.917% yield just two months back. If you want to "short" that, well good luck to you.
Finally, while we remain pessimistic on SKT's ability to generate longer term returns, there is something to be said for the near term outlook for retailers. Inventory to sales ratio is now at an all time low.
Source: Michael Arouet
Much to chagrin of those who were taking their inflation clues from a completely broken bond market, this has resulted in phenomenal pricing power.
Source: Teddy Vallee
Retailers are overall in the driver's seat and to use an overhyped term, making money "hand over fist". So this makes for a middling ground on SKT stock where neither side gets a solid advantage in this battle.
Conclusion
SKT has made it out of the other side of the pandemic and its open-structured malls are a refreshing breath of fresh air. Longer term trends are decisively down and we don't see that changing easily. Those headwinds aside, the shorter-term situation makes it hard for bears to get traction here outside a very large generalized selloff in the market. The stock lands once again in the neutral zone and we remain sidelined.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?
Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Cash Secured Put Portfolio generated over 15% income in the last 12 months. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler.
Learn more about our method & why it might be right for your portfolio.
This article was written by
Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.
High Valuations and low bonds yields have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.