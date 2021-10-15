Bogdanhoda/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Hexion Holdings

Hexion Holdings (HXN) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class B common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm develops and sells adhesives technologies for a variety of end markets worldwide.

HXN has rebounded from a 2020 pandemic-induced contraction.

When we learn more about the IPO from management, I'll provide a final opinion.

Company

Columbus, Ohio-based Hexion was founded to develop adhesive solutions and other performance materials for large user markets globally.

Management is headed by the president, Chairman, and CEO Craig A. Rogerson, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously Chairman, President, and CEO of Chemtura Corporation.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's wood panel adhesives products:

(Source)

The company's primary offerings include:

Construction adhesives

Intermediates & derivatives

Composites

Performance coatings

Base chemicals

Hexion has received at least $1 billion in equity investment from investors including Goldentree Asset Management, Cyrus Capital Partners, Monarch Alternative Capital, Blackstone, Brigade Capital Management, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Capital Research & Management Company, Oak Hill Advisors, and Loomis Sayles & Company.

Customer Acquisition

The firm sells its product through both a direct sales force aimed at larger customers and third-party distributors for smaller customers.

Hexion says it has 'long-term relationships with our top ten customers, with an average relationship of over 35 years. The demand for our products is seasonal in certain of our businesses, with the highest demand in the summer months and lowest in the winter months.'

SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

SG&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 9.5% 2020 9.2% 2019 9.0%

(S-1)

The SG&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of SG&A spend, swung strongly back into positive territory in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

SG&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 2.5 2020 -1.3

(S-1)

Hexion' Market & Competition

According to a market research report by InsightSlice, the global adhesives market was an estimated $53 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $86 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing demand from the construction and building industry, growth of the packaging industry and stronger demand for new performance adhesive technologies.

Also, below is a pie chart showing the approximate market share in 2020 for various regions of the world, with the Asia Pacific region leading, followed by Europe and then the United States:

(Source)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Ashland (ASH)

Avery Dennison (AVY)

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY)

Bostik

H.B. Fuller (FUL)

Henkel AG (OTCPK:HENKY)

Pidilite Industries

Sika AG (OTCPK:SXYAY)

The 3M Company (MMM)

The Dow Chemical Company

Uniseal

Others

Hexion Holdings Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Rebounding topline revenue after 2020 contraction

Rebounding gross profit and increasing gross margin

A swing to operating profit and net income in 1H 2021

Cash used in operations in 1H 2021

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 1,605,000,000 31.3% 2020 $ 2,510,000,000 -10.5% 2019 $ 2,804,000,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 385,000,000 84.2% 2020 $ 467,000,000 -1.9% 2019 $ 476,000,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 23.99% 2020 18.61% 2019 16.98% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 119,000,000 7.4% 2020 $ (64,000,000) -2.5% 2019 $ 19,000,000 0.7% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 45,000,000 2020 $ (256,000,000) 2019 $ 2,796,000,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (6,000,000) 2020 $ 131,000,000 2019 $ 51,000,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(S-1)

As of June 30, 2021, Hexion had $288 million in cash and $2.9 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $47 million.

IPO Details

Hexion intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class B common stock, although the final figure will likely be much higher.

All classes (Class A and Class B) of common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share and will have full economic rights.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

The firm's stock is currently quoted on the OTC as "HXOH".

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds received by us in this offering for general corporate purposes. We will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares offered by the selling stockholders. (S-1)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says it is not a party to any legal proceedings, which, if determined adversely to the company, would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Morgan Stanley.

Commentary

Hexion is seeking public market capital to fund its unspecified corporate expansion initiatives.

The firm's financials show a significant contraction during the 2020 pandemic period as construction and related activity dropped and also a strong rebound in the first half of 2021.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $47 million.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has fluctuated; its SG&A efficiency rate swung strongly back into positive territory in 1H 2021.

The market opportunity for selling adhesives and related performance materials is large and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2030.

Morgan Stanley is the sole listed underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 12.3% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is reduced demand in building and construction due to macroeconomic fluctuations as well as the potential for lingering negative pandemic effects on supply chains, slowing construction progress.

When we learn more about the IPO from management, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.