We did well with Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in 2018, but I haven't covered it recently. I covered it twice, in 2018 and then again in 2019. At that time, the company was still a few years away from regulatory steps for its lead drug candidate bardoxolone. Now that they have a PDUFA date of February 25, 2022 for bardoxolone in chronic kidney disease related to Alport's syndrome, I am going to have another look at the company.

First, a quick recap is in order. Here's the current pipeline of Reata:

Source

For over 15 years, Reata has tried to bring Bardoxolone to the market for a variety of indications. I count no less than 30 studies on the official registry. This project has been successful mainly due to the nearly $1bn that AbbVie paid for this molecule in the early years. However, the molecule once suffered trial setbacks related to a higher rate of heart-related adverse events, including heart failure, hospitalizations, and deaths. The first time this happened was in 2012. However, Reata has pushed forward with the molecule, and now they have a PDUFA, having definitely shown that those AEs can be avoided through proper patent and indication selection.

The initial efforts were in CKD, where earlier studies had shown that when the drug targets the Nrf2 pathway, a number of clinical outcomes with therapeutic benefits takes place. However, these late stage patients had higher fluid retention, which was exacerbated by bardoxolone's propensity to make patients retain even more fluid. That led to the CV disasters.

Reata does have a knack for making comebacks and raising cash. While still a privately held company, it managed to raise large funds from a number of big pharmas, including Novo and AbbVie/Abbott. In 2012, the company was nearly written off as a lost cause. But by 2018, they managed to stage a comeback, publishing strong data in rare forms of CKD, including Alport's syndrome. These were rare, orphan diseases, and not only did the eGFR increase versus baseline in the drug arm, but there were no CV-related adverse events like we saw in BEACON, effectively putting that fear to rest. Clearly, if the subjects are chosen carefully, the problem does not occur.

The PHOENIX study, in its phase 2 part, studied four rare diseases - CKD associated with type 1 diabetes (T1D), IgA nephropathy (IgAN), focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). One after another, in each of these rare diseases, bardoxolone proved itself. Plus there is Alport syndrome from the CARDINAL study. So a total of 5 renal indications are being successfully targeted by Reata - quite the comeback after the 2012 disaster.

Alport syndrome is the indication that is the subject of the NDA today. The company's late stage programs look thus:

Source

So there are 3 indications with potential approvals in the next 2 years or less. That's a lot of achievement from the lows of 2012.

The second asset, omaveloxolone, is progressing with Friedreich's ataxia despite an earlier failure in the same indication. FA is a relatively small market so the interest is mostly with bardoxolone. According to Evaluate:

Stifel analysts reckon the global market for Friedreich's ataxia, a notoriously hard indication to crack, is worth over $3bn, but sellside consensus collected by EvaluatePharma sees omaveloxolone revenue forecasts translating to only $27m of NPV.

Now, the good thing about the programs is that Reata was able to buyback rights to them from AbbVie for a mere $330mn just a week before the FA data came out in 2019. They still have a deal with a Japanese company in Asia, but the buyback vastly increases the net value of the two assets. AbbVie basically paid for the two programs, but could not get anything from them when they ultimately became successful.

Investors should note the following about the Alport syndrome program:

The FDA identified four significant clinical and statistical review issues for us to address. The FDA invited us to respond to its identified issues in follow-up submissions to the NDA, and we believe each of the identified issues is addressable with additional data and analyses. The FDA did not designate any safety issues as significant issues, and it stated that, based on its current review, it does not believe a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies ("REMS") program is needed. The FDA also advised us that an Advisory Committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for December 8, 2021.

In their latest earnings call, the CEO discussed these issues (quoted):

First, we've always known that the key question regarding the efficacy of bardoxolone in Alport syndrome and other forms of CKD is one of the large improvements in eGFR on treatment will translate into a delay in the need for dialysis or transplant. The FDA indicated that it did not appear that a pre-specified covariate for treatment duration was used in the primary analysis, and this would affect the significance of the results. Turning to the third topic, the FDA conducted a series of post-hoc sensitivity analysis to test the significance of the Year 2 key secondary results under a variety of scenarios...The less than 28-day analysis excludes nearly one-half of the trial participants, violates randomization principles and results in modeled estimates that meaningly differs from the observed Week 104 eGFR changes. Despite these issues, the treatment effect and the sensitivity analyses always favored bardoxolone. Finally, the FDA raised an issue regarding the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on CARDINAL.

This seems like an easily resolved set of issues. Investors should also note the following:

Source

The market is large, and some analysts estimate 2026 bardoxolone sales to be upwards of $1.6bn.

Financials

RETA has a market cap of $3.66bn, a cash balance of $755mn, and a healthy short interest of over 12%. Their June quarter operating expenses were roughly $62mn, which translates to nearly 3 years of funds available for the company.

Nearly 93% of the company is held by funds, institutions and insiders; key holders are:

Source

There's not been a lot of insider buys or sells in recent years. Last year, at the peak of its price curve, the CEO sold nearly 14mn of RETA shares in the open market, vastly reducing his holdings. That same day, the Chief Research Officer also sold $4mn worth of shares, also reducing his stake. Those seem prudent decisions now, given that RETA today is trading at half that value.

Bottom line

RETA is a kidney-focused emerging biopharma with a very interesting history. I especially appreciate how they brought back bardoxolone from the dead, and again did the same thing with omaveloxolone. They also played AbbVie very smartly, using their funds for much of their development programs, and then right before the data readout, buying back the assets. The company is very well-funded, with little chance of dilution, at least not from a position of weakness. Their current prices are also low. At these prices, I consider RETA a speculative buy before approval.