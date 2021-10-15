ProfessionalStudioImages/E+ via Getty Images

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) stock has continued to fall non-stop over the past year, coming close to its 52-week low:

In this regard, a large number of dip buyers have appeared on the market, who speak of support levels, that the downtrend has exhausted itself, etc. They predict a recovery, but I see at least a few red flags that should keep investors away from this stock.

Red flag # 1 - Competition weighs heavily on the company, provoking desperate corporate decisions

I know that the past financial result does not guarantee the future, however, relatively recent historical data may indicate how the company is actually doing and what it has to start from.

As you know, Peloton is still a loss-making company - in the last reporting quarter (4Q 2021), the loss per share amounted to $1.10, which was significantly worse than the market expected.

The company's corporate strategy, as I see it, can be described in just one sentence - "to expand the client base as quickly and as much as possible, whatever the cost." First of all, Peloton wants to expand its customer base "through subscription services rather than physical bikes" - logical, because the former is many times cheaper than the latter and accordingly there are many times more interested parties. In addition, Subscription's ("Sub") gross profit margin rose 4.9%, while Connected Fitness Products' ("CFP") margin fell 14.1%, YoY. Interestingly, in the company's annual report, the MD&A section demonstrates the Subscription's gross margin but does not show the Connected Fitness Products' one (you have to count it yourself from the income statement).

I do not know, maybe Peloton's finance department expected this to go unnoticed. Let me remind you that "Connected Fitness Products" still takes the bulk of the company's total revenue - about 78.3% (only 1.7% less than in FY2019), so trying to withhold such information looks irresponsible.

With falling gross margins in its core business segment, Peloton decides to take a desperate step - to lower the selling price of its bicycles. Management also announced that it will now focus on the "Subscription" segment (which is generally logical, because this segment is growing rapidly and brings in more profit as we know).

Peloton outlined its shift towards making money from subscription services rather than its physical bikes and treadmills during its Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference presentation. CEO John Foley called 2022 an investment year, not just in R&D and the supply chain, but also in raising consumer awareness about the class content and workout features that Peloton's newest Tread product comes with, making it more than just a treadmill.

The company hopes that the $400 Bike price cut and the lower-priced Tread will maximize the number of Peloton Bikes, Treads, and future products in households, leading to more recurring subscription revenue. Foley said that the fitness company was investing "5% or something nominal" on the initial physical product sale after the price drop to gain more subscribers. "We believe that if you can spend $100 to lock in $3,000, you would do that all day," he explained.

The price cut and cheaper Tread will impact Peloton's margins initially, but the associated subscription margin is expected to be above 70% over the next couple of years. Source: SA News

At first glance, it sounds justified - after serious competition entered the market with Amazon (AMZN), it became difficult for Peloton to sell its bikes. To avoid guessing in a coffee-ground how the price cut will affect the company's business, let us get straight to the numbers.

For fiscal years 2021 and 2020 Peloton's connected fitness subscriptions amounted to 2,330,700 and 1,091,100, respectively. That is, the number of subscriptions increased by 113.76% last year. I attribute this growth to the impact of pandemic restrictions - all people in the United States, including the wealthy, received a payment while having to stay home. Too many people are doing fitness every day in America - according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2019, "19.3% of the U.S. population was engaged in sports and exercise every day." Peloton's management has realized that everyone will be looking at sales growth and that sales may decline due to increased competition and relaxed quarantine restrictions. Therefore, it has decided to announce a restructuring of the company and, on the one hand, to lower the prices of its bikes to "take up the volumes". However, if we divide CFP's COGS by the number of new subscriptions (bikes sold), we get that the company paid $1806.5 for 1 bike sold in FY2021, which is 25.68% more than in FY2020. You have to realize that these are just approximate calculations, but they still show the heart of what is happening - by lowering the price by 21.1%, the company is taking the risk of actually operating at a loss at the gross profit level if the third-party manufacturer in Taiwan does not help make up for it.

That is why I believe that the current expectations of analysts for a loss of $2.1 per share in FY2022 may again be beaten by Peloton, and by no means in a positive direction.

Red flag # 2 - Insider selling activities

How often do you look at how insiders behave? I try to do that all the time. For example, is not it logical for a CFO to buy stock on the spot after it's down 40% year-to-date? After all, that person knows much more about the company's operations than any outside investor, and if all is really well with operations, is not that the most rational behavior?

Everything is very deplorable with Peloton in this regard, which leads me to write about it being a red flag.

Agree, when the person in charge of the company's finances sells all the stock in his portfolio at just over $100 (52-week high is $171), it's suspicious. Also, it's not just an exercise of the option - most of Jill Woodworth's stock was sold in multiple transactions on the open market:

It's not always bad when insiders get rid of their shares - everyone has their own needs and desires that cost cash (cars, houses, helicopters, whatever). But these are not stupid people who know more about Peloton than we do - they just would not sell after such a deep drawdown if the company was doing well.

Red flag # 3 - Extremely expensive valuation amid years of unprofitability ahead

We can compare Peloton to Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) to understand roughly how much Peloton is overvalued relative to a comparable company (it may not be quite the same, but a more appropriate analog would be hard to find).

So, the first thing that catches your eye is that Nautilus is profitable, unlike PTON. And even when Peloton was generating some profits, its P/E ratio was flying in the clouds compared to NLS:

We can compare companies with a revenue link (P/S, EV/Sales, etc.), but even here it turns out that Peloton has too much premium to its valuation compared to NLS:

Okay, but maybe then Peloton's revenue grew several times more recently?

The growth in revenue in the last 3 years, of course, outstrips the growth in revenue of NLS, but over the last year, we have seen a completely different trend.

I believe that PTON, despite such a rapid decline in market capitalization, remains very expensive - this is another important red flag indicating that the stock still has room to fall.

Bottom line

In the coming years, Peloton cannot be expected to get out of the "pit of loss". Firstly, this is due to high competition. Now that Amazon has entered this market, Peloton has more problems besides the fact that people again want to do fitness not at home, but in an open space. Secondly, in light of the above situation, management has decided to take extreme measures to maintain high sales growth at all costs, I feel. If COGS does not decline significantly in the coming year (which seems very likely), then the losses could be even greater than the already negative market expectations. Moreover, it is far from certain that the company will be able to correct the situation by developing the "Subscription" segment - this is still a small part of the business. As correctly noted in a recent article on PTON, "Peloton [holds] a negative/risk-reward rating based on a heightened level of execution risk over the coming year".

The high valuation and insider behavior do not save the day. That's why I would not invest in PTON until management's actions prove that business restructuring can really make a difference.