Logica Capital - September 2021 Summary
- Logica Capital Advisers was founded in 2011 by Wayne Himelsein and his team. The firm has specialized expertise across multiple aspects of portfolio and risk management, research and development and risk management, research and development and fund operations.
- September 2021 Performance: Logica Absolute Return -2.2%, Logica Tail Risk +0.1%, VIX +40.4% (+6.7 pts), Naïve Straddle +5.7%, S&P 500 -4.8%.
- YTD Performance: Logica Absolute Return +2.8%, Logica Tail Risk -1.5%, VIX +1.7% (+0.4 pts), Naïve Straddle -12.1%, S&P 500 +14.7%.
- Doing things in this manner controls our risk and long term expected return but can hurt us more when we are wrong; when the market does not follow through, but instead mean-reverts, as happened in September.
