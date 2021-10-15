BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

A year ago, I warned that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) "TSMC" appeared to be late to the gate-all-around (RibbonFET) era, which marks the next frontier in state-of-the-art semiconductors. Nevertheless, even just three months ago, it was reported that TSMC would move to 2nm in 2023/2024. This was based on the expectation that TSMC would start (risk) production in 2023.

However, at the most recent earnings call, TSMC announced its 2nm node for 2025. This new piece of information hence confirms the bear thesis that TSMC's current leadership is gradually being eroded away by a more quickly moving company called Intel (INTC), which will transition from 4 to 20A in just 18 months. By contrast, the back-to-back delays of N3 and N2 indicate a firm slowdown at TSMC to a 2.5-year cadence.

Moreover, with Intel's new management's foray into the foundry business, with what could be a $200B investment, this makes Intel regaining process leadership much more worrisome for TSMC investors.

2nm delay

About a quarter ago, Intel dropped a bomb on the semiconductor industry by announcing a four-year roadmap which included (1) the 2024 transition to RibbonFET and the industry-first adoption of PowerVia backside power delivery at the 20A node, and (2) the return to process leadership in 2025 with the industry-first adoption of high-NA EUV lithography by ASML (ASML).

Since then, both Samsung and now also TSMC have announced their own roadmaps. In summary, although I have discussed the marketing nature of the node names already extensively, given these announcements by Samsung and TSMC, it seems that Intel will indeed have the lowest process technology number by 2024-2025: Intel will be on 18A (1.8nm) compared to 2nm by the other two foundries. Intel hence appears to be first to 2nm/20A.

In particular, following is how TSMC responded when asked about Intel's July roadmap announcement.

I don't comment on my competitor's technology road map or their technology approaches. But for TSMC, we are confident that we'll be very competitive and we do have a very competitive schedule actually, let me say that, in all 3 - nanometer technology and the 2 - nanometer technology. And I can share with you that in our 2-nanometer technology is the density and performance will be the most competitive in 2025.

The most significant takeaway from this answer is that TSMC's 2nm is much later than anyone would have expected. If it wasn't clear by now already that TSMC's days of a steady 2-year cadence are over, then this should be the conclusive proof.

To elaborate on this, a while ago I discussed TSMC's 3nm node, which contained further evidence that it would not meet the timeline for Apple's (AAPL) 2022 iPhones, which is something many were expecting/assuming (despite the first indications against this already becoming clear in 2020). In any case, the announcement that 2nm will go into production in 2025 obviously removes the possibility of launching 2nm in 2024, which would have been four years after 5nm, in line with a typical Moore's Law cadence (although TSMC actually shrinks less than 2x per node). In contrast, in July it was reported that TSMC would start production of 2nm in 2023.

Nikkei Asia reports that the Taiwanese government has now approved TSMC plan for a 2nm process. Test production is likely to start in 2023, paving the way for use in an iPhone in 2024.

Instead, the new timeline rather suggests N2 may targeted for the 2025 iPhone.

Analysis

The point here isn't so much to make any comparisons about process technology leadership, since that isn't possible until technical specifications are disclosed. Nevertheless, several other key takeaways can be made.

First, the primary observation is that TSMC now seems to be on a 2.5-year cadence for its major technology introductions: from 5nm in 2020 to 2nm in 2025 is two nodes in half a decade. It should be needless to say that this a definite step-down from the 2-year golden standard that Moore's Law dictates.

To be sure, this by itself does not necessarily imply that TSMC will lose its current leadership position, as for example Samsung had previously delayed its 3nm to 2023, and has also put 2nm on the roadmap for 2025. Additionally, Samsung's 5nm was just an improvement of its 7nm node, so in terms of technical specifications Samsung's 2nm should be quite a bit behind TSMC's 2nm. Instead, what this could imply that since shrinking is becoming harder, as I argued recently Moore's Law seems to be slowing down.

Nevertheless, there is one company which is actually putting its foot on the pedal. Currently, Intel is on the 7 node. Intel will move to the 4 process in the first half of 2023, and jump to 20A by the end of 2024, which would be a cadence of just 18 months.

Effectively, in 2024 Intel will be competing with its 20A node against TSMC's N3E, and in 2025 with 18A it will be ahead of TSMC's 2nm. This means Intel has won the marketing games for the next few years.

The second point is about the claim that its 2nm will be "most competitive" in performance and transistor density. Going beyond just the marketing number, as a preliminary analysis, one could simply extrapolate and conclude that TSMC's 2nm should have a density of about 500MT.

For Intel, the analysis is a bit murkier since the Intel 4 density isn't even known yet. Nevertheless, prior management had hinted at a scaling factor of 2.0x for both nodes. This would provide Intel 4 with a density of 200MT and Intel 20A with a density of 400MT. However, prior-prior management had actually given a 2.4x scaling target for the now-called Intel 4. This would result in 240MT and hence possibly 480MT for 20A.

Depending on these two scenarios, if Intel then uses high-NA litho in 18A for something like a 20% shrink, then it could reach 500MT or 600MT at 18A, which would be catching up or taking a slight lead in the bullish scenario.

Lastly, investors should note that Intel's claims for process leadership were based on performance per watt, not transistor density. Nevertheless, investors should also note that Intel has access to TSMC's PDKs (since Intel as discussed previously will be a top 2 customer at 3nm), while it less likely that Intel has given TSMC access to its PDKs. Although it is not known if TSMC has already provided its customers with access to 2nm details, investors should hence lend more credence to Intel's claims (since those are based on actual data) than TSMC's.

Overall, the napkin math above indicates that Intel and TSMC should be quite close in 2025. Certainly neither will be something on the order of a full node ahead or behind.

Still, if one dares to extrapolate to 2026, an Intel ~14A with >800MT might start to resemble a more meaningful process leadership if TSMC won't have ~1.4nm until 2028.

Technology conclusions

About a year ago, I warned investors that TSMC would fall behind Intel and Samsung by 2024. This was based on the observation that Samsung and Intel would transition to the next-gen GAA transistor respectively one and two years ahead of TSMC, which I predicted would launch its 2nm in 2025, compared to Intel's 5nm (now called 20A) in 2024:

Under the assumption that 5nm is now also shifting by 6 to 12 months (even though a 7nm defect mode should have no impact whatsoever on 5nm development, in principle), this still implies that 5nm will launch in 2024, up to a year ahead of TSMC.

I would hence remark that that predication, based on the data currently available, remains valid. In other words, if TSMC debuts its N2 in the 2025 iPhone, then Intel will be a full year ahead with its own 20A node with about the same transistor density.

For comparison, one of the most upvoted comments to that article was a contrarian prediction, which put TSMC's 2nm in 2023 with a density of 440MT (compared to Intel's 400MT). Another highly upvoted comment came to a similar conclusion:

TSMC will do their 2nm trial production in 2023 and they have very good reputation to keep the timeline. On the other hand, Intel CEO said 7nm will arrive in 2022-2023, so there's no way Intel could have their 5nm [20A] done before 2024, and 2024 for 5nm is already the most optimistic situation.

More in general, the most important conclusion is that TSMC is extending its slowdown in pace to 2nm, and now seems to be on firm 30-month cadence. Meanwhile Intel will be attempting to go to 20A on an 18-month cadence.

Risks

There is one possibility that the statement by TSMC could have been misinterpreted. TSMC has not given a formal timeline for its N2 schedule, so one might argue that TSMC was simply responding to the question whether Intel would regain process leadership in 2025. In other words, it might be possible that N2 could launch earlier than the 2025 iPhone.

Additionally, although this article focused on the technical consideration, my recent argument for Intel could be applied more or less to TSMC: TSMC's revenue is likely to continue to grow because the overall market is growing. Even in the most bullish scenario, it would likely take a decade before Intel would or could start to take meaningful market share from TSMC.

Investor Takeaway

I would refer to the quote above and let the reader draw their own conclusion. More specifically: which company is lately having a hard time keeping to their timelines? I would suggest TSMC given its back-to-back issues with 3nm and 2nm. By contrast, which company is doing the almost-impossible by launching 20A in 2024, which the bears last year called "the most optimistic situation"?

As such, the investor takeaway here is that investors may start contemplating whether to change their allocation to the faster innovating company, which appears to be Intel going forward. To be clear, though, as discussed I don't foresee huge differences in process technology by 2025, but if TSMC doesn't improve its current 2.5-year cadence, then the logical reality seems that TSMC's leadership will be gradually eroded away in favor of its competitor Intel Foundry Services.