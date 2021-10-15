phototechno/iStock via Getty Images

Since my last article on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST), the stock has more than tripled (close to quadrupled) in price.

The Q2 earnings blowout two months ago had significantly re-rated the entire growth trajectory of the company, leading to a huge jump of +25% on the day, followed by a dramatic rally in excess of 100% in the coming weeks. That begs, the question: Is it still a good investment?

I think it is. This article is an update to my bull thesis. I highlight some of the common talking points surrounding the stock while chiming in with some opinions, before wrapping up with financials/valuations. We've trimmed some at The Abstract Portfolio but remain long UPST.

To begin, I'd like to first tackle the business model, which I may have interpreted very differently.

Upstart is Not a Lender. It is a Lending Platform.

We are a leading, cloud-based AI lending platform. AI lending enables a superior loan product with improved economics that can be shared between consumers and lenders. Our platform aggregates consumer demand for high-quality loans and connects it to our network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Consumers on our platform benefit from higher approval rates, lower interest rates, and a highly automated, efficient, all-digital experience. Our bank partners benefit from access to new customers, lower fraud and loss rates, and increased automation throughout the lending process.

A common myth seems to be that Upstart is taking on substantial credit risk. Upstart funds only a minor portion of loans through its balance sheet (2% as of the S-1 filing), while some of this risk is transferred to bank partners, and most of it is further securitized (like many other loans) to the capital markets.

There is very little balance sheet risk that Upstart is taking on as a result of enabling "Upstart-powered" loans that their bank partners underwrite. What Upstart basically is, is a very effective risk calculator (what is also referred to as the "AI"). The company packages this special calculator in different formats to enable lenders to lend, borrowers to borrow, and other tertiary players to participate. Revenues are earned through referral fees to the banks (using Upstart's marketing channels like upstart.com), and platform fees generated by the banks (that use the cloud-based platform). In a sense, Upstart's sales are a function of the volume of origination. The more demand there is for upstart-powered loans, the more their banks use their calculator, the more fees they generate. Now, this business model is not perfect, as there are more moving pieces, but take it as a working abstraction that covers the major parts.

The above schematic encapsulates a simple personal interpretation of the relationships between Upstart's key stakeholders. If I was to expand it, we'd have institutions that securitize the pass-through risk from banks and other capital market participants that invest in these securities. As a "platform" company, Upstart's business model is driven by the "flow" of loans. Google's business is a function of search and publisher flow overlaid with ads. Facebook is a function of social content flow (or call it mass network engagement) overlaid with ads. Any e-commerce platform has a flow of gross merchandise value that translates to a take rate depending on fees. Platform businesses maintain neutrality to stakeholders, which inherently makes it easy to onboard more participants on both sides. Similarly, Upstart is driven by mass business model scalability through its unique position between bank partners and borrowers. At the heart of this model though, is differentiated technology which gives Upstart all its edge.

AI - What Does That Even Mean?

Artificial Intelligence can mean a lot of things. From humanoid robots that pass the Turing Test, whatever Tesla is doing with self-driving, or the recommendation engine when you open Netflix. The tech industry has certainly tossed the term around callously as a marketing gimmick when it may not have been fully applicable. For Upstart, it narrows to modern data science techniques applied to achieve better prediction of real credit risk. Here's an excerpt of what the "AI" comprises of and how it has evolved:

Source: 10-K

There are 1000+ variables, multiple modelling techniques taken from the latest data science practices, and training data across 10.5 million points which the machine learns upon to get better.

How do all these pieces work together?... I have no idea. There are many nuances to this, that cannot be explained by tossing numbers and technical jargon. It isn't just about the practices, but the interplay of these practices across various data sets and categorizations.

I'm operating under the assumption that even if one was a trained data scientist, one wouldn't be able to completely grasp how the company has pulled off its ridiculously effective AI despite knowing the broad collection of practices and modelling techniques listed above. The IP that drives the AI is obviously not public, and the system's workings will remain outside the realm of public information for the same reason why we don't quite know how Google's search engine works. They're not going to tell us about it.

Among the pieces of information that we can use as data science challenged investors, results produced by this AI are important. Here's where it's game-changing:

Source: Upstart Website

75% fewer default rates at the same approval rate. For most banks that are essentially entities that capture the differentials in risk on loans vs assets, this is truly game-changing. It's not 10-15% better, but 75% better in chopping off risk. Using Upstart on mass loan originations may meaningfully alter your balance sheet and business as a consumer bank.

The other data points above of "5x more predictive..." than the standard during Covid-19 showed that Upstart's AI has held through a pretty nasty stress test, while an 82 NPS (Net Promoter Score) shows that there's a network effect and high customer satisfaction among borrowers.

Can Big Banks Create Their Own AI?

If they could have before, they would have by now. If they can, they're doing it. Big enterprises tend to lag in innovation; barely any surprises there.

I'll put money on the chance that JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) are building competing AIs behind the scenes as I write this. Mega-banks should be hiring and paying mid-six figures to the relatively few highly talented data scientists around. Even if they do pull off an equivalent AI though, there's a large enough market ($ trillions) for multiple players to succeed. The question might thus be, can they pull off a radically better machine? Isn't that what it takes to disrupt a disruptor? In general, more data after a certain point doesn't automatically translate to better results. More data provides incrementally diminishing returns on the effectiveness of the AI as the AI scales across time. Now the types of data matter of course, but I find it difficult to see how big banks have radically different types of data sets that can result in different AIs. Effectively, one would presume they're just larger banks compared to those that have partnered with Upstart. With Upstart at 10 million+ repayment instances and a diversified arsenal of modern modelling techniques, I find it hard to believe that JP and BoA will be able to actually pull off a substantially better AI than Upstart despite harvesting more data. Once they do bring their products to market, Upstart would have amassed significantly more data across their existing and future bank partners that collectively manage over $100B AUM across various US states and counties. Let's not forget that time itself may play a factor in a machine improving its effectiveness while the modellers make tweaks.

As it stands in late 2021, it appears that Upstart has a very real head start. By the time alternatives and copycats do come to market, Upstart is a comfortable leader widening their brand and competitive advantages. After all, they're comfortably free cash flow generative and are reaping in GAAP Profits despite growing by triple-digit percentages. This wouldn't be possible if they had meaningful competition.

The credit industry is a multi-trillion dollar market opportunity in the United States. AI-driven lending with radically better rates and default risk is not a zero-sum game at the moment due to its immense runway for disruptive market capture. This will play out over years. The losers are the banks using old-school FICO scores and credit card providers operating in the highly fragmented and dysfunctional oligopoly which is yesterday's credit market. In summary, new credit wins, old credit losses. It's still early innings.

The difference in value proposition comes true when a loan can have better terms and better rates for the consumer. Upstart has succeeded because they've managed to pull off better rates for those applying for loans, achieve better real risk for underwriters, and can process applications rapidly to service everyone. They're driving a deflationary force across the credit industry along with other disruptors with different business models such as Affirm (AFRM) in the Buy Now Pay Later space and other online neo-bank attempts like LendingClub (LC) or SoFi (SOFI). With the results I've seen so far, I expect Upstart's competitive advantages to hold strong, at least over the next year.

Addressing The Credit Karma Risk

Credit Karma (owned by Intuit (INTU)) is a website that aggregates multiple financial products and provides free personal finance tools. It generates most of Upstart's sales leads at the moment. Credit Karma itself generates fees from displaying Upstart's loans, while they charge nothing to their customers.

With this disproportionately large contribution to the business, Upstart has a sort of "sales funnel" concentration risk. Management has however mentioned that they have a strong relationship with Credit Karma and hope to expand this.

I see Credit Karma as a fat-tail risk for the stock price. In normal operating conditions, one would assume that as the incentives of both businesses are aligned and mutually beneficial, Upstart should continue to grow rapidly as it stands undeterred by its partnership. There isn't a conflict of interest with the parent company as far as I can see and the two work in complimentary terms to solve problems that plague the broader financial services industry.

Thus, it's wise to account for this fat tail risk but to also note that the probability of Credit Karma bottlenecking Upstart's sales appears to be small given the relationship and recent trends of expansion. This risk may have been a contributor to the extremely conservative management guidance figures over the last few quarters, though I'm perhaps only speculating here.

The Numbers

Management has been on a substantial "beat and raise" pattern, with analysts closely hugging guidance figures. The following snapshot shows the revenue surprises over the three public quarters for the company.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The massive beats, with a particularly stark 60% QoQ jump in sales from Q1 to Q2 2021 imply excellent fundamental momentum.

With such sales acceleration on what seems to be a clearly disruptive product, it's only rational to have an aggressive view going forward on a future sales trajectory. High growth from here on out appears probable, not just possible.

Therefore, when analysts forecast a consensus Next-Twelve-Month sales of $916m (Source: Koyfin) (an average of $229m per quarter), I strongly disagree. This would imply only slim forward growth from the $194m scored last quarter.

Source: Koyfin

On the $916m NTM forecast, we arrive at a consensus forward EV/S of 31.7x. I believe a more realistic forecast given recent trends would be ~20-24x EV/S instead at an average of 20-25%+ compounded QoQ sales growth for the coming four quarters. As I peg these numbers amidst the wide variety of possible outcomes, I think the hyper-growth scalability of the company justifies such expectations.

Wrapping Up

With a game-changing product, positive GAAP Net Margin (thanks to some solid pricing power), and triple-digit percentage YoY sales growth, UPST should appropriately be trading among the upper tiers of software-stock sales multiples. The company has clearly made a splash in the personal loan market but has only recently launched in the auto-loan market, and it's now multiples larger. Even heading into 2022, Upstart is still scratching the surface here.

Source: Upstart's Q2 Earnings Presentation

While it may be likely that those stellar returns do not repeat themselves anytime soon, UPST still makes for a robust holding for long-term investors against this growth runway. I'm expecting substantial outperformance on guidance and analyst estimates once again in Q3. While the market has likely rallied in anticipation of this, the multi-year outlook still shines bright on risk/reward even at these all-time highs. Those forward multiples are likely to compress in a month as the street bumps up its sales forecasts once again.

A difficult lesson I've learned while investing over the years is to keep holding onto winners with an expanded wiggle room for valuation when the business is inherently high quality. I strongly believe Upstart makes for such a candidate. In this case, we're also experiencing big sales acceleration (60% QoQ should point towards hyper-growth for some time) that helps balance out these valuations.

Finally, there is nothing quite like this company at this scale: an "AI-as-a-Service" platform for credit risk with an obvious, and quantifiably better value proposition for all its customers. It has all the ingredients to become a mega-Fintech - think Square (SQ) like dominance. The Abstract Portfolio is long UPST.