Stocks had a strong week of gains as investors rediscovered some interest in growth assets.

At the time of this writing (3pm EDT on Friday), tech stocks are leading the way with the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) up 2.1% for the week. The S&P 500 (SP500) is up 1.8% while Dow Industrials have gained 1.5%.

Winners & Losers

Energy stocks rallied as the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) gained about 4%. Individual winners included Apache (APA), which shot up about 15% this week, EnPhaseEnergy (ENPH), which added 11%, and Baker Hughes (BKR), up 8%.

Materials also performed well with the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) adding 2.8%. Freeport McMoRan (FCX) is up 8% as prices for base metals continued their rise. London copper (HG1:COM) has rallied almost 8% this week, its biggest gain since 2016. Shares of Alcoa (AA) surged after the company reported record revenue on higher aluminium prices.

Communications services were the worst performing sector as the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) dropped by 1%.

Financials were the second-worst performer, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) up just 0.3% despite strong earnings from banks. U.S. Bancorp (USB) had a rough week, receiving a downgrade from Raymond James despite beating on both top- and bottom-line expectations.

Align Technology (ALGN) is down almost 10% to a four-month low after Stifel suggested soft sales trends.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) dropped almost 6% after reporting earnings where it cautioned of higher fuel costs cutting into profits.

What Caught Our Attention This Week

Kim: Bank of America (BAC) says markets will experience a rate shock in 2022;

Brad: Sales of Vans slip-on shoes grow 7,800% after the release of the Squid Game on Netflix (NFLX), benefiting parent company V.F. Corp (VFC);

Stephen: More than 10,000 Deere (DE) workers go on strike;

Nat: The bullish thesis on Chico's (CHS) from new contributor The Bulls Bay.