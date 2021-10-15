peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Bitcoin Overview

My, how things have changed since May when China banned mining and it seemed the coin was destined for failure. Thoughts of widespread Bitcoin (BTC-USD) adoption onto corporate balance sheets seemed illusionary as many have not followed Michael Saylor's lead at MicroStrategy (MSTR). Even Elon Musk caught the wrath of the Bitcoiners as he sold some BTC off the balance sheet of Tesla (TSLA). My article covering events titled "Welcome to the Bear" neatly summed up the turn of events. As usual, the comment section of SA articles added tremendous perspective to the piece, I encourage all to take a moment to review the piece again and the comments. I want to highlight one portion to caution most:

If a reader takes away anything from this article, it should be important not to overload any one position and understanding risk. I fear many overleveraged on BTC and drove the last leg higher only to see their accounts liquidated if on margin. The damage is real and may take years to recover.

We are on the cusp of a major breakout in BTC with the potential to challenge the $80K level by year-end. The catalyst for the run is the pending approval of a BTC futures ETF in addition to some positive recent events on Capital Hill.

Congress is hopelessly deadlocked in trying to pass the infrastructure bill that contains shall we politely term it less than stellar treatment of the crypto industry as a whole. Most believed the passage of the deal is a fait accompli yet the bill is stalled. The longer it is stymied, the chances of its demise rise exponentially especially with mid-term elections looming next year. What politician is willing to risk career suicide by voting on a bill with a very vocal opposition group against it that ranges from both sides of the aisle? The original draft got held up for days by the crypto industry to the surprise of Capital Hill, just wait to see what's coming next.

The second set of events is recent testimony by Fed Chairman Powell and SEC Chairman Gensler where both stated they have no intention of banning crypto. I didn't think this was an unknown position but it seemed to light a spark under the market. The unknown is what level of future regulation is coming, but a minor win is still a net positive for the industry. The more notable is the SEC allowing the BTC futures ETF.

Bitcoin ETF

While I believe the approval of a futures ETF is an incremental step in the correct direction, more is needed. A BTC custody ETF, where the asset is the coin itself not a derivative contract, is the ideal way for most to invest in the sector. Thus far, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (OTC:GBTC) was the preferred method yet the Trust has gone from a steep premium to double-digit discount much to holders' chagrin. The tracking error is enormous which most are undoubtedly aware.

I do not believe the discount will disappear in the near future; however, GBTC should rise along with the underlying move in BTC. I realize many purchased at higher levels yet it may still work out although a new high in GBTC seems out of reach for now.

The real event is when a pure-play BTC ETF is allowed in the US. Once the SEC gives its blessing, I believe it will be viewed by asset managers as a green light to begin to allocate into crypto thus unleashing a flood of capital into the sector. The beauty for earlier holders is the limited supply, which should cause a real uptick in prices for those who bought earlier.

Risks

I want to emphasize some risks here to help readers gain a better perspective. The crypto market is volatile which works for you on the way up and against you on down-spikes. And how did I ride out the recent bear you may ask? By simply buying and strategically adding to my hoard and avoiding leverage!!!!!! That's correct, the boring buy and hold strategy with interest reinvested. Yes, it really is that simple. The difference is I didn't have delusions of 100x returns or the need to lever capital 40x as some have done. In the crypto market, the longer view is important, it will help keep you grounded and avoid costly disasters. I have read many stories of inexperienced investors mostly younger who attempted to trade the BTC futures contract on leverage only to see their account wiped out. The key is to stay in the game and ride out the storms.

The best recent example I can state is the move the past 23 years in Amazon (AMZN) as it morphed from a dot.com bust survivor to now a captain of US industry and one of the top five largest companies in the US based on market cap. The move by AMZN was not a smooth, straight line up. The company went through many challenges as it gained steam. The same example applies to BTC.

As for my personal investment in BTC, it remains strictly in the coin with interest accumulated automatically reinvested in BTC. When GBTC converts into an ETF, the discount will disappear and I will be an investor once again. For now, I prefer to avoid tracking errors and HODL the coin itself. I will continue to monitor events at GBTC and will be posting timely updates when warranted.