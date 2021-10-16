enviromantic/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Background

It's fair to say that I am one of the biggest Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) bulls on Seeking Alpha. At this point, I've written well over 20 articles on the company. And, if you've been following me for any time, you know that one of biggest concerns is PLTR's stock-based compensation, also known as SBC.

For example, after the Q2 2021 Earnings Call, I wrote:

Stock based compensation increased. I'll have to review this more closely in a future article. It's still a major thorn in my side. Virtually every chart has this phrase in the footnotes: "...excludes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes." It's my #1 issue with PLTR.

The real question isn't compensation but dilution and share count. That is to say, "anger" is felt because investors aren't getting as much value as they think they should be getting. Someone else is enjoying the rewards.

Interestingly, share count isn't a concept that is instantly easy to see. Intuitively, we don't like it, but it's hard to see at a glance. That's why it's often far better to look at it over a period of time.

I suspect you are quite familiar with Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOGL). Feast your eyes on their share counts over the last 10 years or so.

MSFT is the only "cannibal" of this bunch. Warren Buffett spoke to this idea more than 25 years ago:

When companies with outstanding businesses and comfortable financial positions find their shares selling far below intrinsic value in the marketplace, no alternative action can benefit shareholders as surely as repurchases.

Now, let's ignore share count just for a moment. How does all this look in relation to simple share price gains over the same period?

AMZN's share count was up 12% but price was up 1.43K%

MSFT's share count was down 15% but price was up 890%

FB's share count was up 22% but price was up 750%

GOOGL's share count was up 6% but price was up 840%

Perhaps I'm wrong here but to my eyes there's not an obvious correlation between share count and capital gains over 10 years. That's the point.

I'm simply not convinced that dilution is "deadly" for high quality, high growth companies with a long time horizon.

Let's use the same basic approach to look at three more companies. Again, I'm almost certain you've heard of PayPal (PYPL), Salesforce (CRM) and Adobe (ADBE). Here's how their share counts look over the last five years or so:

Obviously CRM is diluting; up 51%. Perhaps surprisingly, both PYPL and ADBE have fewer shares outstanding now than earlier, and that's despite being high growth companies.

Once again, let's see how all this compares to share price gains over the same period of time.

PYPL's share count was down 3% but price was up 690%

CRM's share count was up 51% but price was up 287%

ADBE's share count was down 5% but price was up 628%

Here I do see a stronger relationship between share count and price. Both PYPL and ADBE were "cannibals" and appreciated over 600%. On the other hand, CRM increased share count rather substantially and didn't quite make it over 300% price appreciation. Nevertheless, 287% is still quite robust.

Perspective on Frustration

The big picture is that share count is a hot button issue. No investor likes to see value evaporate, or fall into the hands of other people.

However, I need to point out a few things. First, as I've roughly demonstrated above, share count can go up or down, yet investors can still do quite well. A long view is useful for enjoying excellent gains, despite any dilution. And, the point is that an increase in share count is more like friction than a full stop.

Second, it's bad but not super bad for PLTR. Here's some color:

The company appears to favour SBC over salary for all its employees, and thanks to the direct listing in 2020, the stock-based compensation expense increased five-fold from $241m in 2019 to $1.2bn in 2020. There’s likely a few reasons for Palantir to favour SBC over salary. Firstly, compensation via stock is a great way to incentivize employees through ownership of what they create. Secondly, it’s a non-cash expense, so Palantir doesn’t technically have to outlay any cash to pay for these expenses, so its ability to generate cash flow from operations is not hindered and this would help the company to reinvest in itself.

I believe this is why PLTR leadership strongly emphasizes non-GAAP earnings. And, that's why I emphasized adjusted numbers in Palantir: The Rule Of 40.

Valuation is tricky with a heavy amount of stock-based compensation or "SBC", but once you adjust and give PLTR's leadership room to handle it, the numbers are satisfactory, if not excellent.

Furthermore, PLTR has a narrative to maintain. Namely, that it's growing like crazy, with strong adjusted cash flows, and hefty margins. See for yourself.

Source: PLTR Q2 Earnings Slides

Third, there's a good reason for SBC and therefore share dilution. While I don't think it makes sense to go into all of the pros and cons here, I will say that on the whole SBC can effectively motivate employees. And, it's also a powerful recruiting and retention tool.

When Growth Smashes Dilution

I think it's useful to inspect the narratives. Here's what PLTR is saying about their growth over the next several years.

Source: PLTR Q2 Earnings Slides

Of course, revenue growth of 30% for the next several years is impressive. And, that's also in line with PLTR's long-term sales view, back from Q4 2020.

Source: PLTR Q4 2020 Business Update

I'll come back to that $4 billion in revenue in a minute. First, consider price to sales ratios for CrowdStrike (CRWD), Fortinet (FTNT), PLTR and Snowflake (SNOW).

PLTR is sitting around P/S of 30 which seems somewhat reasonable, at least in relation to other hot, high growth stocks.

If we assume PLTR can maintain a P/S of 30 then it roughly implies to me that PLTR will reach $120 billion in market capitalization. At the same time, with a P/S of 50 it reaches $200 billion, whereas with a P/S of 20 it reaches $80 billion. This is all very rough, of course. Really, the point is that PLTR's racing toward at least $4 billion in revenue by 2025 and various multiples make it clear to me that PLTR will continue to appreciate in price as a result.

All of this is to make an even more important point today. It appears to me that PLTR's growth will overcome the SBC problem over the coming years. Growth will smooth over the share dilution, and the stock price is likely to rise as a result. PLTR won't sink, but there will be a bit of pain to absorb.

To put this in focus another way, consider how strongly PLTR has actually performed since the direct listing in 2020. Benzinga reports:

Since October 2020, Palantir’s stock’s 1-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular media and tech companies: DIS, AAPL, TSLA, MSFT.

This is somewhat difficult for some investors to remember. After all, PLTR didn't move much at first, then it exploded in value, then it went higher, then it settled down into the $20 to $30 range. Nevertheless, in 12 months, it's beaten some of the world's best companies.

Certainly, that's a view in the rearview mirror. Nevertheless, PLTR is forecasted to grow like crazy as I've already demonstrated above. The future looks bright.

Wrap Up

SBC and share dilution are annoying. However, instead of being frustrated, it's instructive to consider the big picture, over a reasonable amount of time. History suggests that SBC isn't a stock price killer. Instead, it's a drag. The amount of drag is dictated by a combination of dilution and growth. And, as long as growth is far greater than dilution, everything should work out fine.

We must not let PLTR off the hook. We must continue to watch SBC and dilution like hawks. Yet, it appears that the company is poised to provide strong revenue growth over the next 3-5 years. That growth, combined with strong margins and cash flow, ought to translate to share price gains despite the friction and grind. It'll work out.

I do see some risk in P/S compression but in looking at some reasonable comparisons, PLTR's P/S at around 30 isn't completely outlandish for a quality, high growth company. Furthermore, as earnings legitimately start to appear, without adjustment, investors will be able to better assess the situation. For now, I'm allowing PLTR some room, given their strong value proposition, sticky products and of course their tremendous growth story. I remain bullish.