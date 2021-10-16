David McNew/Getty Images News

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) had its year-to-date high close of $401.90 on May 10th. Since then, the shares have drifted slowly downwards to reach the current level, $393.60. Despite having lost 2% since May 10th, the shares have still gained 33.65% over the past year and 21.7% for the YTD. Most of the 2021 gain came in spring of 2021, as the company reported strong consensus-beating earnings in Q1 (reported on April 21). Despite reporting similar EPS for Q2 on July 21st (also slightly beating expectations), the shares have largely stagnated for about five months. The company reports Q3 earnings on October 20th.

The shares have been rising recently, driven by good news on membership growth and increased premiums, as well as UNH’s strong results for Q3 and management raising earnings guidance.

I last analyzed ANTM on April 25th, about 5 ½ months ago, at which time I assigned a bullish rating on the stock. Since that post, ANTM has returned a total of 3.73%, as compared to 7.74% in total return for the S&P 500.

In my April 25th article, I suggested that selling covered calls on ANTM looked attractive and I specifically analyzed the case of selling calls with a $420 strike price, expiring on January 21, 2022. The bid price (the price at which you could sell) of these options was $19.50 at that time. Today, the ask price of this option (the price at which you could buy this option) is $9.50, which means that the sale of the covered call has added an additional 2.6% ($10/$382.09) in total return since this analysis. Buying ANTM and selling these calls has returned a total of 6.3% since my analysis. This still lags the S&P 500, but the covered call premium helps.

In analyzing stocks, along with fundamentals, I rely on two forms of consensus outlooks. The first is the well-known Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target. The second, the market-implied outlook, represents the consensus expectations of the options market, as reflected in options prices. The price of an option represents the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the price of the stock will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the strike price) between now and when the option expires.

By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a wide range of strikes, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic forecast for price returns that most closely reconciles the option prices. This is the market-implied outlook. For examples and background on this method, see my overview post.

Back on April 25th, the Wall Street consensus outlook for ANTM was bullish, with a 12-month price target that was about 7.5% above the share price at that time. The market-implied outlook to January 21, 2022 was neutral with a bullish tilt. Because of the fairly low expected upside, I favored selling covered calls. After about 5 ½ months, with the stock delivering modest returns and approaching Q3 earnings, I am updating the market-implied outlook and the comparison to the Wall Street consensus outlook.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for ANTM

ETrade’s calculation of the Wall Street consensus outlook uses ratings and price targets from 13 ranked analysts who have updated their views within the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus 12-month price target is 9.2% above the current price. Of the 13 analysts, 10 give ANTM a buy rating and 3 assign a hold rating.

Seeking Alpha’s version of the Wall Street consensus outlook is derived using the views of 25 analysts who have published their opinions within the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus price target is 10.2% above the current price. The ratings are skewed to the very bullish end of the spectrum, with 15 very bullish ratings, 5 bullish ratings, and 5 neutral ratings.

The two versions of the Wall Street consensus agree quite closely. Both are bullish, with expected 12-month price returns of 9.2% and 10.2% (for ETrade and Seeking Alpha, respectively). In addition, none of the analysts in either cohort are bearish and less than ¼ are neutral. Back in April, both of these consensus outlooks were bullish and the consensus 12-month price targets were about 7.4% above the share price at that time.

Market-Implied Outlook for ANTM

I have analyzed the price of put and call options at a range of strike prices, all expiring on January 21, 2022, to generate the market-implied outlook for the next 3.2 months (from now until the expiration date). I have also analyzed options expiring on March 18, 2022 to calculate the 5-month outlook for ANTM. I would have liked to generate a longer-term outlook, but the options trading volume is so small at later expiration dates that I would be concerned about the meaningfulness of the results. While the trading volume for the January options is good, the volume in March is sufficiently low that I put little weight on the results.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price returns, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

The market-implied outlook for the next 3.2 months is generally symmetric, but the peak probabilities are tilted to favor positive returns (a bullish indicator). The maximum probability outcome corresponds to a price return of +3% for this period. The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 27%. Negative skewness is evident in this outlook. The probability of a -25% return is about twice that of a +25% return, for example. There is some evidence that stocks with negative skewness tend to outperform those with positive skewness.

To make it easier to directly compare the probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude, I rotate the negative return side of the market-implied outlook about the vertical axis (see chart below).

This view shows that the probabilities of positive returns are higher than those for negative returns of the same magnitude for a wide range of the most probable outcomes (the solid blue curve is above the dashed red curve for almost all of the possible return outcomes with probabilities above 1%). The peak probability occurring at a positive return and the consistently higher probabilities for positive returns make this a bullish outlook.

The market-implied outlook for the next 5 months (from now until March 18, 2022) is similar to the 3.2-month outlook in that the probabilities of positive returns are higher than for negative returns for a range of outcomes. Given the low level of options trading volume, I am reluctant to go beyond saying that the 5-month outlook is generally bullish, consistent with the 3.2-month outlook. The annualized volatility of this distribution is 29%, a bit higher than for the shorter outlook but, again, I don’t see this level of difference as significant given the lack of options trading volume.

The market-implied outlook for ANTM is bullish, with annualized volatility in the range of 27%-29%. The market-implied outlook from my previous analysis was only slightly bullish.

Summary

Heading into Q3 earnings, the news on ANTM is positive and the shares have gotten a bump from UNH’s results. The Wall Street consensus outlook for ANTM is bullish, with expected price appreciation of about 9.7% (averaging the ETrade and Seeking Alpha price targets). This is slightly higher than when I analyzed ANTM, 5 ½ months ago. The market-implied outlook for ANTM is bullish into early 2022, with expected annualized volatility of around 28%.

As a rule of thumb for a buy, I want to see an expected return that is at least ½ the expected volatility. The expected total return for ANTM is about 10.9% (adding the consensus price target to the forward dividend yield), which is considerably less than ½ of 28%. On the other hand, the bullish signal from the market-implied outlook is quite robust - stronger than in my previous analysis. With the bullish view from the Wall Street consensus and a bullish market-implied outlook, I am maintaining my bullish overall view on ANTM.