ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN), a leading global provider of skilled professionals primarily in the technology and life sciences sectors, recently held a virtual investor day featuring presentations on its medium to longer-term strategy and business outlook, along with insights into its key commercial segment. In light of the raised FQ3 '21 guidance and robust revenue CAGR projected through fiscal 2024, I am even more bullish on the company's prospects going forward. With ASGN also well positioned to benefit from secular demand growth for digital transformation and a rapidly developing labor market landscape, I see plenty of room for valuation multiple expansion ahead as the earnings accretion from the ongoing business transition becomes increasingly clear.

Consulting Services on Track to Reach $1.5 Billion by Fiscal 2024

The strongest growth is guided to come from the Commercial Consulting business, which is set to contribute c. 25% by fiscal 2024 (up from c. 15% of revenues today). Key drivers of the segment include favorable technology tailwinds such as digital innovation, which has grown to c. 40% of the solutions mix in the twelve months ending August 2021 (up from c. 35% in the prior year). In line with its targets, the bench of talent is on track to increase as ASGN rebalances its business mix further into consulting over time, highlighting the hybrid model as a key differentiator for the overall business.

Source: ASGN Investor Day Presentation Slides

Also compelling is the company's guidance for consulting services in the Commercial segment to grow to $1.5 billion in revenues over the medium term through strong organic growth and opportunistic M&A. At present, consulting contributes c. 21% of the services mix (vs. staffing at c. 79%), however, the hybrid model should provide clients with more flexibility and options to achieve their strategic goals. As a result, growth is set to continue from up-sells in the Fortune 500 and 1000 accounts along with new business wins (mainly in Digital Innovation). In particular, the increased capture of Financial Services revenues will be key as these businesses look to upgrade their technology stack in the upcoming years.

Outlining the Medium-Term Path to Delivering $6 Billion in Revenue Generation

On the whole, ASGN laid out some compelling targets for fiscal 2024, most notably, a path to generating c. $6 billion in consolidated company revenues through organic growth and continued M&A (expected to add $1.1 billion to the top-line). The updated guidance pointing to commercial and federal consulting revenues contributing c. 55% of total revenue at the midpoint also reflects encouraging progress on ASGN's strategy to achieve faster sustained growth in IT services, with the core business continuing to post solid mid-single-digit % organic growth as well. The migration towards faster-growing consulting should also have positive margin implications, driving an improved earnings growth trajectory and likely allowing for valuation multiple expansion ahead.

Source: ASGN Investor Day Presentation Slides

On the acquisitions front, ASGN is targeting businesses that have higher growth rates and margin profiles, which is largely in line with its prior M&A activity. For context, ASGN has been an active acquirer in recent years, adding six ECS businesses and three commercial businesses since fiscal 2019. The tuck-in acquisition strategy has been favorable for the business, adding technical capabilities to its key business segments and diversifying the revenue mix. Looking ahead, ASGN has guided to deploying $1.25-$2.1 billion towards acquisitions over the medium term, backed by $1.5 billion in FCF generation between 2021 and 2024. This should leave room for debt repayment as well, supporting my base case for a reduction in the trailing leverage ratio to sub-1x levels in the upcoming years.

Source: ASGN Investor Day Presentation Slides

Near-Term Guidance Numbers Raised

Notably, management also revised FQ3 '21 growth upwards, with revenues increased by c. $15 million and adjusted EBITDA up by $7.5 million. The top line revision is underpinned by increased contributions from Commercial Services and the recent acquisition of Enterprise Resource Performance (ERPi), which expands its reach into Health IT and Transformation and Analytics. Meanwhile, most of the EBITDA revision was backed by strong growth in the higher-margin Commercial business. With large enterprise accounts in the Commercial and Government business posting strong demand in the third quarter, it was perhaps no surprise that the FQ4 '21 guidance also came in strongly despite the quarterly impact of a lower billable day count as well as tougher Y/Y comparables in the Federal Government segment.

Source: ASGN Investor Day Presentation Slides

Final Take

On balance, the investor day event confirmed much of the bull thesis, with ASGN continuing to gain share relative to competitors on the back of its market-leading position in higher-bill rate and specialty niches of IT staffing and life sciences. With management also proving to be savvy acquirers and operators in the space, I see ASGN improving operating margins as the company increases contribution from higher-margin consulting and defense services going forward. As such, I believe ASGN shares warrant a valuation premium, and as investors begin to appreciate its accretive migration to IT services and solutions, I see a clear re-rating path ahead.