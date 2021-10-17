Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 17

Oct. 17, 2021 1:05 AM ETADC, AFG, AFGB, AFGC, AFGE, AOS, APOG, AVNT, BUSE, CAT, CL, DG, DGX, ERIE, FAST, FMAO, FNLC, FSFG, GAIN, GAINM, GAINN-OLD, GBCI, QCRH, GNTX, HBNC, HIFS, INGR, INPAP, IP, KALU, LAND, LANDM, LANDO, LKFN, LOW, OC, OZK, PG, PNR, ROP, RVSB, SXT, SYY, THO, TR, TROLB, TTC, TTEC, WSM, XEL7 Comments69 Likes
Justin Law profile picture
Justin Law
Marketplace

Summary

  • A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
  • Companies which changed their dividends.
  • Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
  • Companies with upcoming pay dates.
  • I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Agree Realty Corporation

(ADC)

10/28

11/12

0.217

0.227

4.61%

3.92%

9

A. O. Smith Corporation

(AOS)

10/28

11/15

0.26

0.28

7.69%

1.70%

28

Avient Corporation

(AVNT)

12/16

1/7

0.2125

0.2375

11.76%

1.86%

11

Gladstone Investment

(GAIN)

10/21

10/29

0.07

0.075

7.14%

6.12%

10

Hingham Institution for Savings

(HIFS)

10/29

11/10

0.51

0.53

3.92%

0.59%

14

Gladstone Land Corporation

(LAND)

10/21

10/29

0.0451

0.0452

0.22%

2.35%

7

Sensient Technologies Corporation

(SXT)

10/29

12/1

0.39

0.41

5.13%

1.70%

16

Decreases:

Company

Symbol

Old Rate

New Rate

Decrease

Years

International Paper

(IP)

0.5125

0.4625

-9.76%

11

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Oct 18 (Ex-Div 10/19)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

(LOW)

11/3

0.8

219.16

1.46%

59

Tuesday Oct 19 (Ex-Div 10/20)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Colgate-Palmolive Company

(CL)

11/15

0.45

76.25

2.36%

58

Wednesday Oct 20 (Ex-Div 10/21)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

First Busey Corporation

(BUSE)

10/29

0.23

25.61

3.59%

8

Gladstone Investment

(GAIN)

10/29

0.075

14.71

6.12%

10

Gladstone Land Corporation

(LAND)

10/29

0.0452

23.05

2.35%

7

Owens Corning

(OC)

11/5

0.26

91.49

1.14%

8

The Procter & Gamble Company

(PG)

11/15

0.8698

144.42

2.41%

65

Pentair plc

(PNR)

11/5

0.2

71.88

1.11%

45

Thor Industries, Inc.

(THO)

11/5

0.43

108.05

1.59%

12

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

(WSM)

11/26

0.71

182.26

1.56%

16

Thursday Oct 21 (Ex-Div 10/22)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Caterpillar Inc.

(CAT)

11/19

1.11

199.02

2.23%

28

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

(KALU)

11/15

0.72

117

2.46%

10

Lakeland Financial Corporation

(LKFN)

11/5

0.34

75.29

1.81%

10

Friday Oct 22 (Ex-Div 10/25)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

(APOG)

11/10

0.2

38.85

2.06%

10

Fastenal Company

(FAST)

11/23

0.28

55.74

2.01%

22

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

American Financial Group, Inc.

(AFG)

10/25

0.56

1.7%

Dollar General Corporation

(DG)

10/19

0.42

0.8%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

(DGX)

10/20

0.62

1.7%

Erie Indemnity Company

(ERIE)

10/20

1.035

2.1%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.

(FMAO)

10/20

0.18

3.0%

The First Bancorp, Inc.

(FNLC)

10/22

0.32

4.3%

First Savings Financial Group, Inc.

(FSFG)

10/22

0.12

1.7%

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

(GBCI)

10/21

0.32

2.4%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc.

(GFED)

10/22

0.15

2.5%

Gentex Corporation

(GNTX)

10/21

0.12

1.3%

Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

(HBNC)

10/22

0.15

3.3%

Ingredion Incorporated

(INGR)

10/25

0.65

2.7%

Bank OZK

(OZK)

10/22

0.29

2.6%

Roper Technologies, Inc.

(ROP)

10/20

0.5625

0.5%

Riverview Bancorp, Inc.

(RVSB)

10/19

0.055

2.9%

Sysco Corporation

(SYY)

10/22

0.47

2.3%

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.

(TR)

10/21

0.09

1.1%

The Toro Company

(TTC)

10/21

0.2625

1.1%

TTEC Holdings, Inc.

(TTEC)

10/22

0.47

1.0%

Xcel Energy Inc.

(XEL)

10/20

0.4575

2.8%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

This article was written by

Justin Law profile picture
Justin Law
16.72K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.

Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HBNC, SYY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

7 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.