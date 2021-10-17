Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 17

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 10/28 11/12 0.217 0.227 4.61% 3.92% 9 A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 10/28 11/15 0.26 0.28 7.69% 1.70% 28 Avient Corporation (AVNT) 12/16 1/7 0.2125 0.2375 11.76% 1.86% 11 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 10/21 10/29 0.07 0.075 7.14% 6.12% 10 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 10/29 11/10 0.51 0.53 3.92% 0.59% 14 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 10/21 10/29 0.0451 0.0452 0.22% 2.35% 7 Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 10/29 12/1 0.39 0.41 5.13% 1.70% 16

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years International Paper (IP) 0.5125 0.4625 -9.76% 11

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Oct 18 (Ex-Div 10/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 11/3 0.8 219.16 1.46% 59

Tuesday Oct 19 (Ex-Div 10/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 11/15 0.45 76.25 2.36% 58

Wednesday Oct 20 (Ex-Div 10/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years First Busey Corporation (BUSE) 10/29 0.23 25.61 3.59% 8 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 10/29 0.075 14.71 6.12% 10 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 10/29 0.0452 23.05 2.35% 7 Owens Corning (OC) 11/5 0.26 91.49 1.14% 8 The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 11/15 0.8698 144.42 2.41% 65 Pentair plc (PNR) 11/5 0.2 71.88 1.11% 45 Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 11/5 0.43 108.05 1.59% 12 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 11/26 0.71 182.26 1.56% 16

Thursday Oct 21 (Ex-Div 10/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 11/19 1.11 199.02 2.23% 28 Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) 11/15 0.72 117 2.46% 10 Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 11/5 0.34 75.29 1.81% 10

Friday Oct 22 (Ex-Div 10/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 11/10 0.2 38.85 2.06% 10 Fastenal Company (FAST) 11/23 0.28 55.74 2.01% 22

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 10/25 0.56 1.7% Dollar General Corporation (DG) 10/19 0.42 0.8% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 10/20 0.62 1.7% Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 10/20 1.035 2.1% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) 10/20 0.18 3.0% The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 10/22 0.32 4.3% First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 10/22 0.12 1.7% Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) 10/21 0.32 2.4% Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) 10/22 0.15 2.5% Gentex Corporation (GNTX) 10/21 0.12 1.3% Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 10/22 0.15 3.3% Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 10/25 0.65 2.7% Bank OZK (OZK) 10/22 0.29 2.6% Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 10/20 0.5625 0.5% Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) 10/19 0.055 2.9% Sysco Corporation (SYY) 10/22 0.47 2.3% Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) 10/21 0.09 1.1% The Toro Company (TTC) 10/21 0.2625 1.1% TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) 10/22 0.47 1.0% Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 10/20 0.4575 2.8%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.