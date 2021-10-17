RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Following a rather volatile year of trading and the recent release of a multi-year restructuring plan, I feel it makes sense to revisit the bank that has continually perplexed the investment community. For those deep into the banking landscape, it’s easy to recall when Texas Capital (NASDAQ:TCBI) was the belle of the ball in terms of rate of growth and profitability (from 2016 to 2018).

While most banks tend to grow business by lending to one relationship customer by using funds from another, TCBI used rather opaque lending practices and pushed the envelope on investment leverage. In fact, TCBI previously focused almost exclusively on generating commercial loan growth which led to higher than peer loan losses. While not all leverage is necessarily a bad thing, the constant unwinding of leverage loans took its toll on the bank (starting in mind-2019). In my opinion, the business model was ineffective and the TCBI brand became bruised.

Fast forward to now, the bank has seen the CEO replaced and the stock underperform banking peers. While the bank’s future is still rather uncertain, the one thing management wanted to make sure investors understood: fundamental improvements will not be linear, but returns should increase over the next couple year.

Since the expense base will be heaviest over the next 12 to 18 months, with priorities in talent acquisition, products, and technology, I would recommend investors to stay on the side-lines until there is clarity of improvement (likely a 2022 event). Also, relative to its past trading history, the current valuation today might look rather appealing, but I think investors need to consider the lack of near-term profitability improvement to be a drag on any future near-term upside.

Data by YCharts

Digging Into the Turnaround Plan

Personally, I came away rather perplexed with the entire plan. On one hand, I view it to be a positive that the bank is looking to the next four years and taking the opportunity to call the shots from an offensive position. On the other hand, the four year target of 1.1% ROA is marginally better than when the former CEO was in-charge. If I were an investor, I would have been rather frustrated to hear that after four years of strategy change the goal outcome would be to be back at square one – which is probably why the stock fell following the event.

While management maintains the stance that positive operating leverage is likely to come in late 2022, assuming the hiring opportunities come together over the next several months, it leaves a bit of a near-term void in terms of what to expect on profitability compression. I think investors are looking for more near term guidance of TCBI’s progress, which could possibly come in early 2022. If that is the case, at that point (and depending on the guidance) it might make for a wonderful buying opportunity.

While it is likely to take a while, I feel like the bank’s new strategy will be more organized. The company’s model will now be more clearly segmented into business banking, middle market banking and corporate banking with skilled and experienced relationship managers and the appropriate overhead in each segment. Moreover, relationship managers will not just prospect previous clients, but market to the highest quality clients in their segment. The funding base should become more efficient with more focus on treasury management services.

Also, it sounded like management aims to layer in more products to generate higher fee income which should be about 20% of total revenue. Investment banking is a key part of the strategy. This is not as big a product leap as it appears on the surface as the company was already doing loan syndications, foreign exchange transactions and rate swaps on a selective basis which generated about $31 million in annual revenue last year. The new investment banking products for TCBI will be public and private company M&A advisory and flow trading. There should not be any material revenues from the broker dealer until mid-2022, but it will see the costs today (which is part of the lingering profitability drag).

In my opinion, and this is from someone that has worked in a bank, I think TCBI got into their historical problems because they tried to outgrow them. While that might sound a bit odd on the surface, but as leverage is added to the balance sheet, every additional loan thereafter is “deleveraging” the total risk (assuming it's also not levered). Since TCBI looked to grow quickly, the reviewing of these leverage loans was likely “suspect” at best, and management needed to grow the balance sheet to minimize overall impact.

Today, however, it seems like there is an operational switch to managed growth. In fact, the absolute balance sheet growth or balance sheet contraction is not the focus, but rather profitability improvement. Liquid assets should move from 39% of assets to around 20% over time, which will help profitability. There should be a shift from liquid assets into higher yielding loans so net balance sheet growth is probably flat or even down slightly over the next year or so, but core profitability is improved.

Finally, in early 2021, capital was strengthened and the company exited its correspondent mortgage finance operation. While the CET1 ratio is stronger, now at 10.5%, and stock is trading near tangible book value. However, it sounded to me like management believes that there is greater overall return in investing in the company rather than repurchasing stock at this time.

Concluding Thoughts

While I believe taking the opportunity to pursue a new path with a solid plan makes sense, and this management team can now mold the franchise into a less cyclical, higher valued company, it is hard to get excited about the stock at its current level. In my mind, I don’t believe the stock will improve until there is a clear line of sight to being past the negative operating leverage.

Multi-year investors may do well by being patient here, but I think the next few quarters will be delineated by choppy results and limited catalysts for the valuation to improve significantly.

If you are an investor that is looking to invest in a bank for the next three years, this probably is not the one for you. While TCBI very well could outperform the bank index over the next three years, it's hard to imagine that most of that theoretical outperformance would be front-half weighted. As we turn the calendars to 2022, I believe this is a bank to keep an eye on given its rather cheap valuation.