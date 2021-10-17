Scott Olson/Getty Images News

The current economic environment has led to many significant and unexpected shifts across financial markets. In general, there has been massive outperformance in companies that benefit directly or indirectly from inflation and commodity shortages. This includes miners, energy producers, and agricultural companies - many of which have seen their stock valuations double or triple since 2019. One notable example that has been making headlines is Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or "John Deere."

DE rose from ~$160 in 2019 to over $350 this year as demand for farming equipment has risen with the prices of most agricultural commodities. As corn, wheat, and soybeans have become more valuable, farmers' profits have surged. The surge came after nearly a decade of low agricultural commodity prices, which led to significant farm bankruptcies and aging equipment. Now that the heydays are back for America's farms, many have been racing to invest in new upgraded equipment (a tax advantage for farms). Accordingly, this has led to immense increases in DE's profits, though the shortage of critical metals and labor has caused a considerable rise in equipment costs.

Another wrench has been thrown into the global supply chain cogs as over 10,000 John Deere employees went on strike after voting to reject a union contract. With 14 plants on strike, nearly all of the company's U.S. operations are not in complete operating condition, particularly considering apparent difficulties in utilizing temporary workers. It is unclear how long this strike will last, though it did not initially negatively impact DE's value, signaling that investors do not believe the strike will last too long. Overall, it seems likely that John Deere's current situation, between labor and goods shortages, is likely to lead to a material decline in corporate profits.

Impact Of Labor Shortage May Be Large

John Deere's situation ties into the "Great Resignation," an accelerating trend of massive quits and general discontent among many workers. To a certain extent, this is leading to a stagflationary spiral where higher living costs spur more employee strikes and quits, leading to more significant goods shortages and even higher inflation. Put simply, financial capital is not as valuable as it used to be with interest rates at near-zero levels, giving workers significant leverage over investors.

This comes at a time when Deere's profits and margins have never been so high. Deere's sales have skyrocketed following the surge in demand for farming equipment, and its operating profit margin has risen to a record level of nearly 17%. See below:

Data by YCharts

Deere's net profit margin has also surged to a peak level of nearly 13%, and its gross margins are at a decade-high. While this has most certainly benefited DE's value, which has doubled since last year, it also gives its union significant bargaining power since Deere has the resources to increase employee pay and benefits. Deere & Company could threaten to outsource more manufacturing jobs. However, this is becoming less feasible as skyrocketing international transportation costs are becoming prohibitively high to do so.

In my view, this is not a matter of whether or not workers should be paid more; it is an acknowledgment of the growing and overwhelming fact that the current economic environment has placed the ball back in laborer's court. Put simply, the blue-collar workers around the United States have the capacity to demand higher wages, a fact which will likely cause sharp margin reversals for many firms. This is a stark difference from the environment that has reigned since the 1960s, which, empirically speaking, caused revenues to flow away from workers toward capital (i.e., investors). Investors should note this change to avoid exposing themselves to blue-collar-dependent firms (particularly manufacturing), which the shift will likely hit the hardest.

It is entirely possible, if not likely, that John Deere's employees will accept a deal before too long. However, considering 90% voted against the previous offer, workers are emboldened to gain significant demands. Even after an agreement is reached, Deere will still face the general blue-collar labor shortage for years to come. At this point, it is not entirely clear how this will impact Deere's margins, but I would not be surprised to see operating margins decline toward pre-2020 levels of <8% (from 12.9% TTM today) as this would only mean a slight increase in total expenses.

Rising Material Input Costs and Peak Demand

John Deere's current labor issue is only a piece of the growing cost issues facing the firm. Most of Deere's sales come from its agriculture and turf segment, which manufactures and distributes tractors, combines, cotton pickers, harvesters, etc. These products require iron, computer chips, and other vital commodities which are currently in shortage. According to a recent interview with Deere's CTO, the global chip shortage has negatively impacted the company, which has created a production bottleneck. The company also warned of increased supply-chain challenges due to growing freight and material costs.

While the company does not openly state how this will impact its bottom-line, steel and oil prices have roughly doubled since 2019. In 2018, the company had to raise equipment prices to protect profits despite rising costs. However, with material prices significantly higher today than they were then, it is likely that commodity costs will continue to eat away at profit margins. Even more, while farmers and lumberers (Deere's primary customers) are seeing strong sales today, they are negatively impacted by rising fuel costs and the labor shortage as well. As such, many agricultural analysts predict net farm income will actually fall overall in 2021. If this proves correct, the demand spike for Deere's products will likely reverse just as its labor and material input costs surge.

This shift can be seen in the data. U.S. farm equipment shipments have actually collapsed since the beginning of the year as manufacturer inventories have spiked. See below:

Data by YCharts

Overall, this is a sign that the spike in demand for farm machinery may have already peaked. Manufacturer inventories have also risen as shipments have declined, a sign that the company may be overproducing in a weakening environment. At this point, it is unclear how sharp this reversal will be, but this implies that Deere's sales may decline over the coming quarters even as its total costs rise. However, the current consensus analyst outlook indicates Deere's sales and earnings will continue to grow over the coming year. In my opinion, this gives DE a high risk of material earnings misses and negative adjustments over the coming quarters.

The Bottom Line

Despite potential issues facing the firm, DE is trading near its peak price level. The company has a forward "P/E" of 17.6x while its competitor Kubota's (OTCPK:KUBTY) is 14.7x. Deere & Company also has higher leverage with a high financial debt to EBITDA of 5.1x compared to Kubota at 2.9x. While both companies are likely to struggle with rising input costs, DE appears more overvalued given its higher forward "P/E" and debt levels.

Overall, I am bearish on DE as it seems the stock's price is not accurately accounting for the fundamental environment. The majority of the evidence suggests that the spike in farming equipment sales last year will be short-lived and is already in reversal. However, it also seems likely that the labor and input commodity shortage will not be short-lived, making it possible that Deere's costs will rise while its sales slip.

At this point, it is unclear how union negotiations will pan out. Deere's inventory was at an elevated level last quarter, so the strike will need to take time before it truly impacts the company's bottom line. That said, it looks pretty likely that negotiations will permanently lower profit margins for Deere as the company does not have as strong leverage over employees as it did in the past. At any rate, I believe the strike is a potential negative catalyst that may send DE lower.

While I am not short DE, I would not buy the stock unless it was back near $170. In my opinion, this is a more accurate fair value for DE, given my expectation that its profit margins will slip back to 8% due to higher labor and material input costs. As such, it seems DE's forward EPS is likely closer to $11-$12 instead of $18-$19. Additionally, given Kubota's lower valuation and Deere's high cyclical risks, I believe DE's fair-value forward "P/E" is 15x; thus, I give the stock price a target of $165 to $180.