2 All-Weather REITs For Every Portfolio
Summary
- For the past two decades, REITs have been one of the best-performing assets.
- Still, not all REITs are created equal, and the sector is growing increasingly competitive.
- We’re currently finding the best opportunities in niche subsectors of the REIT market. Below we offer 2 examples of what we’re looking for specifically.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Stocks, bonds, gold - what’s the best performing asset of the last two decades?
It’s actually none of the above. REITs have performed best of all for the past 20 years.
That’s right - even despite the ‘08 financial crisis and the recent pandemic, REITs have continued to outperform over multi-decade time periods.
The chart below shows how historically REITs have performed relative to most other sectors:
However, we all know past performance doesn’t guarantee future performance.
I think some REITs will keep up this performance, but plenty of them will not.
A growing amount of capital is chasing a limited amount of properties, driving property value up and cap rates down. Unfortunately, lower cap rates eventually result in lower profitability for landlords.
This is becoming especially problematic in properties like apartment complexes, or physical office space. Both of which are actually at all-time low cap rates. Part of this is because large institutions are all expected to own commercial real estate as part of their portfolios now and also need to generate inflation-protected income.
The key, then, is to find types of properties where there is simply much less competition and thus higher cap rates.
These are properties like:
- Net lease properties
- Casinos
- Hospitals
- Billboards
- Etc.
In the REIT market, we’re looking for companies with exposure to properties like the above. These are the niche properties we believe can continue averaging a ~15% return annually for another decade. There’s less competition for these kinds of properties because they require certain niche skills, expertise, and scale.
That’s why these REITs now make up a larger allocation of our High Yield Landlord portfolio. They are an excellent way to gain exposure to little-known, yet rapidly growing areas of the real estate market that are more profitable.
Here are a couple of examples of exactly these kinds of REITs:
Example #1: VICI Properties (VICI)
VICI is a specialized REIT that focuses on experiential properties like casinos. This makes for a very hard-to-disrupt business model, especially as the company owns most trophy destination assets and operates through multi-decade long net leases.
VICI owns the Harrah's Las Vegas, for example:
VICI’s lease terms have generated incredible returns over the past years:
Source: author
But even more impressive has been VICI’s ability to reward shareholders. In 2020 alone, the company raised its dividend by 11% at the height of the COVID crisis. Despite the pandemic, it did not miss a single rent payment and kept acquiring new casinos at bargain prices. This year saw another 9% raise so far.
All in all, VICI’s business model generates higher returns, and we can see the results below:
Despite the excellent performance as of late, we expect the company to continue to outperform, as it has plenty of growth left in the tank and remains undervalued relative to close peers:
|
VICI Properties
|
Net lease peers
|
FFO Multiple
|
~13.5x
|
~20x
|
Dividend Yield
|
~5%
|
~3-4%
The company has been using its cash flow to make several savvy acquisitions:
- VICI announced they bought the Venetian in Las Vegas for $4 billion.
- Shortly after, the company announced the purchase of MGM Growth Properties (MGP) for $17.2 billion.
We expect the company to keep growing its cash flow per share at a rate of 6-8% per share, and while you wait for the share price to appreciate, investors can lock in a nearly 5% yield. That’s exactly what we’re doing with our large VICI position.
Example #2: STORE Capital (STOR)
Net lease properties are our favorite real estate asset, for reasons we’ve described previously. And that’s exactly the kind of properties that STOR operates in.
STOR is one of the premier players in the net lease space, meaning they enjoy several specific advantages:
- Rent increases (AKA cash flow increases)
- Decade long leases
- No maintenance responsibilities
- Master lease protections
- High rent coverage and access to unit-level financials
But there’s another factor that makes STOR even more unique: STOR specifically focuses on middle-market tenants.
Why does this matter? Well, most of the capital in the net lease space chases the mega-cap, proven names. Think CVS (CVS), McDonald’s (MCD), etc. These are great tenants, but there is more competition for them for obvious reasons.
By focusing on a less competitive market segment, STOR has been able to create impressive risk-adjusted returns via several unique advantages:
- Increased Diversification: Unit prices tend to be lower, so STOR can acquire more of them, in diverse locations and industries.
- Higher Cap Rates: The average net lease investor is lucky to get a 5-6% cap rate. STOR can reliably capture a cap rate of around 8%.
- Pricing Power: Less competition makes for greater pricing power, meaning STOR can more aggressively raise rents. They average 2% while other net leases commonly get 1-1.5%
- Very Long Lease Duration: Blue chips like Realty Income (O) have great lease lengths, averaging 9 years. But STOR’s are even more impressive, with an average of 17 years.
We’re not the only ones who love STOR. The company is currently Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) largest REIT holding.
But how does STOR compare to Realty Income and National Retail Properties (NNN), which focus mostly on larger-cap tenants? You can see their performance below, also charted alongside the broader REIT (VNQ) market:
We expect this type of performance to continue, especially as we put the pandemic behind us. STOR has continued to beef up its balance sheet and property portfolio throughout these trying times. It’s in a better position than ever before.
Investors enjoy a 4% yield that’s easily covered by cash flow and growing rapidly. Recently, STOR hiked its dividend by 7% and we expect this strong growth to continue in the years ahead. Not to mention, we think that the company is undervalued and expect 20% upside if it simply keeps up its current strategy.
Bottom Line
The real estate market is getting more competitive as cap rates compress and property values soar. But there’s always value to be found.
Lately, High Yield Landlord is heavily allocating to niche property sectors that offer their landlords very unique advantages in this competitive market, and the results are speaking for themselves:
(Source: Interactive Brokers. See disclosure at the end of this article)
We are particularly fond of net leases in the middle market and casino properties. These are exactly the kinds of properties that STOR and VICI own.
If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.
We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:
For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!
Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!
This article was written by
Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more!
Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.
DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NNN; O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Relevant disclosure to presented performance: past performance is no indication of future results. Our portfolio may not be perfectly comparable to the relevant index. It is more concentrated, includes international REITs, and may at times invest in companies that are not typically included in REIT indexes. The performance of our portfolio is underrepresented because it is affected by withholding taxes on all dividends. This is not the only account that I own, but it is the first account that I created for the sole purpose of building track record and it is now over 3 years old, which is probably just enough to assess results. The performance is money-weighted.