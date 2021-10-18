skodonnell/iStock via Getty Images

Stocks, bonds, gold - what’s the best performing asset of the last two decades?

It’s actually none of the above. REITs have performed best of all for the past 20 years.

That’s right - even despite the ‘08 financial crisis and the recent pandemic, REITs have continued to outperform over multi-decade time periods.

The chart below shows how historically REITs have performed relative to most other sectors:

However, we all know past performance doesn’t guarantee future performance.

I think some REITs will keep up this performance, but plenty of them will not.

A growing amount of capital is chasing a limited amount of properties, driving property value up and cap rates down. Unfortunately, lower cap rates eventually result in lower profitability for landlords.

This is becoming especially problematic in properties like apartment complexes, or physical office space. Both of which are actually at all-time low cap rates. Part of this is because large institutions are all expected to own commercial real estate as part of their portfolios now and also need to generate inflation-protected income.

The key, then, is to find types of properties where there is simply much less competition and thus higher cap rates.

These are properties like:

Net lease properties

Casinos

Hospitals

Billboards

Etc.

In the REIT market, we’re looking for companies with exposure to properties like the above. These are the niche properties we believe can continue averaging a ~15% return annually for another decade. There’s less competition for these kinds of properties because they require certain niche skills, expertise, and scale.

That’s why these REITs now make up a larger allocation of our High Yield Landlord portfolio. They are an excellent way to gain exposure to little-known, yet rapidly growing areas of the real estate market that are more profitable.

Here are a couple of examples of exactly these kinds of REITs:

Example #1: VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI is a specialized REIT that focuses on experiential properties like casinos. This makes for a very hard-to-disrupt business model, especially as the company owns most trophy destination assets and operates through multi-decade long net leases.

VICI owns the Harrah's Las Vegas, for example:

VICI’s lease terms have generated incredible returns over the past years:

But even more impressive has been VICI’s ability to reward shareholders. In 2020 alone, the company raised its dividend by 11% at the height of the COVID crisis. Despite the pandemic, it did not miss a single rent payment and kept acquiring new casinos at bargain prices. This year saw another 9% raise so far.

All in all, VICI’s business model generates higher returns, and we can see the results below:

Despite the excellent performance as of late, we expect the company to continue to outperform, as it has plenty of growth left in the tank and remains undervalued relative to close peers:

VICI Properties Net lease peers FFO Multiple ~13.5x ~20x Dividend Yield ~5% ~3-4%

The company has been using its cash flow to make several savvy acquisitions:

VICI announced they bought the Venetian in Las Vegas for $4 billion.

Shortly after, the company announced the purchase of MGM Growth Properties (MGP) for $17.2 billion.

We expect the company to keep growing its cash flow per share at a rate of 6-8% per share, and while you wait for the share price to appreciate, investors can lock in a nearly 5% yield. That’s exactly what we’re doing with our large VICI position.

Example #2: STORE Capital (STOR)

Net lease properties are our favorite real estate asset, for reasons we’ve described previously. And that’s exactly the kind of properties that STOR operates in.

STOR is one of the premier players in the net lease space, meaning they enjoy several specific advantages:

Rent increases (AKA cash flow increases)

Decade long leases

No maintenance responsibilities

Master lease protections

High rent coverage and access to unit-level financials

But there’s another factor that makes STOR even more unique: STOR specifically focuses on middle-market tenants.

Why does this matter? Well, most of the capital in the net lease space chases the mega-cap, proven names. Think CVS (CVS), McDonald’s (MCD), etc. These are great tenants, but there is more competition for them for obvious reasons.

By focusing on a less competitive market segment, STOR has been able to create impressive risk-adjusted returns via several unique advantages:

Increased Diversification: Unit prices tend to be lower, so STOR can acquire more of them, in diverse locations and industries.

Unit prices tend to be lower, so STOR can acquire more of them, in diverse locations and industries. Higher Cap Rates: The average net lease investor is lucky to get a 5-6% cap rate. STOR can reliably capture a cap rate of around 8%.

The average net lease investor is lucky to get a 5-6% cap rate. STOR can reliably capture a cap rate of around 8%. Pricing Power: Less competition makes for greater pricing power, meaning STOR can more aggressively raise rents. They average 2% while other net leases commonly get 1-1.5%

Less competition makes for greater pricing power, meaning STOR can more aggressively raise rents. They average 2% while other net leases commonly get 1-1.5% Very Long Lease Duration: Blue chips like Realty Income (O) have great lease lengths, averaging 9 years. But STOR’s are even more impressive, with an average of 17 years.

We’re not the only ones who love STOR. The company is currently Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) largest REIT holding.

But how does STOR compare to Realty Income and National Retail Properties (NNN), which focus mostly on larger-cap tenants? You can see their performance below, also charted alongside the broader REIT (VNQ) market:

Data by YCharts

We expect this type of performance to continue, especially as we put the pandemic behind us. STOR has continued to beef up its balance sheet and property portfolio throughout these trying times. It’s in a better position than ever before.

Investors enjoy a 4% yield that’s easily covered by cash flow and growing rapidly. Recently, STOR hiked its dividend by 7% and we expect this strong growth to continue in the years ahead. Not to mention, we think that the company is undervalued and expect 20% upside if it simply keeps up its current strategy.

Bottom Line

The real estate market is getting more competitive as cap rates compress and property values soar. But there’s always value to be found.

Lately, High Yield Landlord is heavily allocating to niche property sectors that offer their landlords very unique advantages in this competitive market, and the results are speaking for themselves:

We are particularly fond of net leases in the middle market and casino properties. These are exactly the kinds of properties that STOR and VICI own.