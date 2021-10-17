putilich/iStock via Getty Images

To succeed in the current stock market, where trading is choppy and most of Wall Street is calling for a slight correction in the major indices by year-end, we have to be smart about how we remain exposed to the tech sector. It's not the obvious, high-flying names that will carry the largest gains through next year: these names have already undergone substantial corrections, in many cases. Instead, we have to sift through the less-flashy pile of tech stocks to find winners for 2022, and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is a great candidate.

Though a "legacy" software company that will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2023, Pegasystems has leaped into large end markets and is in the process of converting its business to a cloud subscription model. It is highly lauded by software reviewers and enjoys secular tailwinds: Pegasystems management notes that in the post-pandemic era, "business transformation" has been at the top of C-suites' list. Automation and business process transformation capabilities are Pegasystems' bread and butter, and especially in a time where remote work is spreading and companies are trying to be as lean and efficient as possible, often better/new software is the answer.

Year to date, Pegasystems is approximately flat - underperforming the S&P 500's ~19% gain by more than twenty points. It's also down ~15% from peaks, making now an ideal entry point in this less-recognizable stock.

Pegasystems has many merits that are under-recognized

It's also important to recognize that while Pegasystems itself may not be a household name, its clients are. Take a look at some of Pegasystems' anchor accounts in the slide below:

Figure 1. Pegasystems customers

Source: Pegasystems Q2 earnings deck

As seen above, Pegasystems counts some of the world's leading companies across various industries, including General Motors (GM), FedEx (FDX), Cisco (CSCO), CVS (CVS), and Citibank (C).

We note as well that Pegasystems, despite its relatively low profile, is highly regarded by software reviewers like Gartner and Forrester, who have each ranked Pegasystems as a leader across several software categories:

Figure 2. Pegasystems competitor rankings

Source: Pegasystems Q2 earnings deck

Here in my view are the longer-term reasons to be bullish on Pegasystems:

Substantial $110 billion TAM by 2025. Supported by a continued drive for business transformation, Pegasystems addresses major markets in CRM and BPM, and its history of execution plus its base of blue-chip customers are strong tailwinds.

Supported by a continued drive for business transformation, Pegasystems addresses major markets in CRM and BPM, and its history of execution plus its base of blue-chip customers are strong tailwinds. Continued cloud conversion. Pegasystems is now nearly three years into a cloud transition that began in early 2018, a move that the company says typically takes around 4-5 years. The company expects to be fully transitioned by early 2023. Continued buildup of ACV, especially on the Pega Cloud product, can help to shift sentiment in this stock.

Pegasystems is now nearly three years into a cloud transition that began in early 2018, a move that the company says typically takes around 4-5 years. The company expects to be fully transitioned by early 2023. Continued buildup of ACV, especially on the Pega Cloud product, can help to shift sentiment in this stock. Buildup of cloud gross margins. As Pegasystems' scale in the cloud has increased, so have its gross margins. Improved profitability and cash flow can help to drive a re-rating in the stock.

As Pegasystems' scale in the cloud has increased, so have its gross margins. Improved profitability and cash flow can help to drive a re-rating in the stock. Becoming much more predictable thanks to recurring revenue. Pegasystems has reached >$1 billion in revenue, but it's also close to reaching $1 billion in ACV (at $899 million in the most recent quarter). The high degree of its contractually locked-in revenue makes the company's business much more predictable going forward.

Pegasystems has reached >$1 billion in revenue, but it's also close to reaching $1 billion in ACV (at $899 million in the most recent quarter). The high degree of its contractually locked-in revenue makes the company's business much more predictable going forward. Continued consolidation in the software sector. Many older and slower-growing software companies have found themselves the target of private equity firms, especially if they have built up large recurring revenue bases. Talend (TLND) is a good example of a recent takeout of a cheaply valued, recurring-revenue software company in whose mold Pegasystems could follow (though being much larger, the pool of potential buyers for Pegasystems is admittedly more limited).

From a valuation perspective, Pegasystems remains modest. At current share prices near $129, Pegasystems has a market cap of $10.54 billion. After we net off the $411.3 million of cash and $589.1 million of debt on its most recent balance sheet, its resulting enterprise value is $10.72 billion.

For fiscal year FY22, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting $1.50 billion in revenue for this company, representing 20% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). This puts Pegasystems' valuation multiple at a very reasonable 7.1x EV/FY22 revenue.

Stay long here: this is a modestly valued company with a plethora of drivers for a rally in 2022, which is a rare combination in today's market.

Q2 download

Pegasystems has had a recent streak of strong earnings quarters, highlighted especially by the company's progress toward its cloud conversion targets. Let's now discuss the company's latest Q2 results in greater detail. Take a look at the Q2 earnings summary below:

Figure 3. Pegasystems Q2 results

Source: Pegasystems Q2 earnings deck

Pegasystems grew its total revenue at a 43% y/y pace to $325.7 million in the quarter, beating Wall Street's expectations of $273.0 million (+20% y/y) by a massive, 20+ point margin. Note that revenue growth and comps are a bit murky right now due to the cloud transition, especially as Pegasystems was just ramping up cloud billings last year (as software investors are aware, converting contracts to cloud implies a near-term revenue hit as upfront licenses are then spread out into longer-term recurring revenue). Pegasystems also disclosed that one large customer chose to renew a multi-year contract earlier than expected, which led to $30 million of revenue that was not anticipated for the quarter. This contributed to 13 points of Pegasystems' y/y growth in Q2. Still, even without this timing benefit, Pegasystems would have handily beaten Wall Street's expectations regardless. The company called out Q2 as the strongest quarter for revenue in Pegasystems' nearly 40-year history.

It's the ARR growth trend that investors should be paying the closest attention to. In Q2, Pegasystems reached a total ACV of $899 million. This represents a $46 million add in net-new ACV (doubling Q1's pace of just ~$18 million in net adds), while total ACV grew at a 22% y/y pace, accelerating two points over Q1's 20% y/y growth pace.

Figure 4. Pegasystems ARR trends

Source: Pegasystems Q2 earnings deck

Here's some helpful anecdotal commentary from CEO Alan Trefler's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call, discussing the company's recent go-to-market drivers and how the company is positioning itself with customers:

"Now as parts of the world begin to emerge from the acute conditions of the pandemic, digital transformation remains at the forefront of our clients' priorities. It's more appellant than ever that there's no straight line back to a pre-pandemic environment, and clients, I think, are understanding the need for agility and that it's more important than ever if they're going to thrive in an increasingly unpredictable world. We're also benefiting from a renewed interest in workflow, a category we helped pioneer and it is being heavily discussed in the market. However, we believe that our low-code platform and our outcome-centric approach to workflow truly differentiates us and uniquely positions us to help our clients solve their business complexity while maximizing flexibility and delivering excellent value now and in the future."

We note as well that Pegasystems has made large strides in profitability. While this quarter's metrics were impacted by the large deal renewal, we think it's still worth mentioning that Pegasystems generated $37.3 million in GAAP net income, versus a -$20.7 million loss in the year-ago quarter (the one-time deal was only worth $30 million, so there are organic drivers in there as well).

Looking ahead, Pegasystems is also maintaining a very conscious attitude toward expense management. The company's headquarters lease in Cambridge, Massachusetts recently expired, and the company chose to end the lease in favor of moving to a smaller building. Note that this is very rare for a tech company: usually, as in the case of Salesforce.com (CRM), company executives choose a "go big or go home" mentality and continue investing in floor space. Pegasystems, however, is choosing to reduce its real estate footprint and expand its number of remote roles. Not only will this help cut down real estate costs, but in theory, it could also lead to Pegasystems being able to hire more from cheaper locales instead of pricey coastal markets.

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Pegasystems as we head into 2022. Large end-market in BPM and CRM totaling more than $100 billion in TAM, strong cloud conversion, and a highly recognizable customer base, plus rising margins and a focus on achieving profitability - all for a very modest ~7x forward revenue multiple. Stay long here.