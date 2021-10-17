Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

The correction this year in tech stocks has flushed out a lot of low-quality names that rallied tremendously last year. Among these is Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX), a little-known enterprise software platform that brands itself as a "purchasing intelligence" tool. Originally starting out with a handful of bank partnerships, Cardlytics worked with both advertisers and banks to bring customers the types of cash-back and points offers that you see when you log into your online banking portal. More recently, the company has been going on a shopping spree and buying, rather than building, adjacent capabilities that expand this purchasing intelligence theme.

Year to date, Cardlytics has lost nearly 40% of its market value. Much of this loss is overdue, reversing some of Cardlytics' senseless gains from 2020. And even more worrying, some of these losses are fundamental: the company offered sour guidance in August, which is not something that investors want to see after Cardlytics just went on an M&A binge.

Data by YCharts

In my view, Cardlytics' losses look set to turn deeper. Steer clear of this stock - there are very few fundamental drivers that can reverse the recent downtrend.

The guidance disappointment is a buzzkill for a company that once touted its growth

In 2020, Cardlytics looked like an unstoppable growth story. Part of the reason behind that was that the company was just adding the major banks to its flagship platform: Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and U.S. Bank (USB) were some of the recent partnerships that Cardlytics added. These new banks added a wave of new MAUs to Cardlytics' base and provided an immediate kick to revenue. Now, however, with each of these big banks already in the fold, Cardlytics' paths to new revenue growth seem more limited (the company has had to resort to M&A to achieve continued growth, which we'll touch on more in the next section).

Surprisingly, in August alongside its Q2 earnings release, Cardlytics offered very bearish commentary in its guidance outlook, which is a rare move for any technology company (the usual modus operandi is to guide to a low bar and beat it consistently, setting the type of "beat and raise" cadence that makes for steady stock rallies).

Figure 1. Cardlytics Q3 guidance Source: Cardlytics Q2 earnings deck

Cardlytics' top-line metrics always require a bit of a refresher, as they are nonstandard to the rest of the industry. Billings represents the total amount of payments that advertisers and marketers pay to Cardlytics; revenue represents the dollar amount after consumer incentives / cashback is paid to Cardlytics' banking customers, and adjusted contribution is the net amount after Cardlytics splits its fees with the banks hosting these rewards offers. In that sense, adjusted contribution is Cardlytics' true "revenue."

Note that Cardlytics also declined to give full-year guidance, which it had done previously in Q1, citing greater uncertainty. The commentary that CFO Andy Christiansen offered on the Q2 earnings call was highly concerning:

Now turning to guidance. In Q3 we expect total billings of between $85 and $95 million. Total revenue between $57 million and $66 million and adjusted contribution of between $27 million and $32 million. This is below our prior expectations as we believe we'll still be dealing with an uneven recovery in Q3. We've also lowered our expectations for ad spending to return within travel this year. Given the volatility we expect in our key industry verticals, we've decided to wait to provide Q4 guidance until we have more visibility. Based on the current macroeconomic climate we expect Q4 to continue being seasonal high point for both head spending and consumer spending. However, we expect a high level of variability of these market dynamics and each industry we operate in is still working through unique challenges of varying degrees that may result in later decision making on campaign launches.

Previously, Cardlytics had guided to $260-$285 million in full-year revenue, now Wall Street consensus thinks Cardlytics can only hit $255.5 million.

Poor results masked by M&A

Compounding the problem further is the fact that outside of this disappointing guidance update, Cardlytics' recent results are very murky to digest.

Figure 2. Cardlytics top-line results Source: Cardlytics Q2 earnings deck

As shown in the chart above, Cardlytics generated >2x y/y growth in billings, revenue, and adjusted contribution. But this is all due to the acquisitions of two companies, Dosh and Bridge, for which Cardlytics spent a combined total of $625 million. This is the first time Dosh and Bridg are being consolidated into Cardlytics' results: in Q1, Cardlytics billings, revenue, and adjusted contribution all showed a single-digit decline.

Perhaps one telling metric we can use to judge how Cardlytics' organic business is doing is by looking at its MAUs. For the past several years, Cardlytics' MAUs (representing the people logging onto the banks with which Cardlytics has relationships) have shown an uptrend, primarily driven by new banking partner additions. In Q2, Cardlytics showed the first-ever sequential decline in MAUs, losing ~1 million MAUs to end at 167.6 million in Q2:

Figure 3. Cardlytics Q2 MAU trends Source: Cardlytics Q2 earnings deck

The problem here is that it seems Cardlytics is using acquisitions to mask weak organic growth, and it has no intention of breaking out the contribution of Dosh and Bridg to its results. That would be fine if M&A could provide a sustained source of growth, but for Cardlytics this is not the case. The company has just $250.6 million of cash left on its balance sheet, and that's also on top of $179.1 million of convertible debt. It doesn't have enough gunpowder for another Dosh-sized acquisition ($275 million). Once we comp Dosh and Bridg in Q2 of next year, Cardlytics' growth story will look a lot weaker.

Key takeaways

Moreover, we have to ask: does Cardlytics have an integrated product strategy here, or is it now just a collection of loosely connected applications? Cardlytics' main product is a white-labeled solution for banks to add deals and offers on their websites. Dosh is a cash-back app that consumers can link to their credit cards. Bridg offers retailers consumer data based on purchasing history to help them better target advertisements and product placements. While there is certainly a theme hearkening back to Cardlytics' mission statement of "purchasing intelligence" here, it's still unclear what synergies this collection of businesses will have, or if there is cross-sell potential between the apps (considering one is marketed to banks, one is marketed to consumers, and one is marketed to retailers, the answer is likely no).

Steer clear here: Cardlytics is likely to continue disappointing us.