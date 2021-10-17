EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

Delimobil Holding S.A. (DMOB) filed an S-1 statement, intending to list ADSs ("American Depositary Shares") on NYSE under the ticker symbol "DMOB".

The price of the offer is not yet known, so we cannot deduce the final valuation of the company. However, we can assess the market situation and possible catalysts for DMOB's future growth.

In this article, I use my own machine/statistical learning model that includes > 30 financial and non-financial variables. According to this model, under certain conditions, DMOB may prove to be significantly underpriced on the first day of trading - this may serve as a protective buffer for those who buy the stock at the offer price.

We can also take a look at DMOB's peers and understand which multiples investors should focus on as more details about this IPO emerge.

Quick business description

Delimobil is a leading shared mobility provider in Russia (short-term car rental service - carsharing), launched in 2015. The company operates in 11 Russian cities, the number of its vehicle fleet is about 18.4 thousand vehicles, including Anytime Prime's long-term car rental fleet (a subsidiary of DMOB, focused on longer-term car rentals).

The company is growing very quickly, occupying a leading position in the market - since the beginning of 2020, the number of Delimobil and Anytime Prime users (in total) has increased from 4 million to 7.1 million (as of September 30, 2021) - this is about 77.5% for only 9 months.

A key differentiator of our business is our robust offline capabilities, which we offer through Smart Mobility Management ("SMM"), our fleet management infrastructure. We engage approximately 600 personnel, including full- and part-time employees as well as contractors, who provide repair and maintenance and tire, washing and refueling services for our vehicles to help ensure that our fleet is consistently in excellent condition and operating at maximum capacity. We have also developed Guido, a separate fleet management platform with a web application and mobile app for our operational personnel to use, that enables us to process and allocate servicing-related tasks for optimum efficiency. Source: Delimobil's F-1

Market opportunities & recent financial performance

The main problem for pre-IPO and IPO investors, in my opinion, is the lack of publicly available information about the carsharing market in Russia. The company ran into the same problem when describing its catalysts in the F-1 statement, so they had to hire a third-party firm to gather the information they could trust.

To assist us in formulating our business plan and in anticipation of this offering, we commissioned Frost & Sullivan in 2021 to provide an independent view of the car sharing landscape in Russia including an overview of macroeconomic indicators of Russia, the evolution of Russia's public and private transportation markets size, shared mobility and car sharing markets size and an analysis of its underlying trends over time, relevant demographics, peer countries benchmarks, COVID-19 impact and potential growth factors, as well as an assessment of key competitors and evaluation of their and our market position. Frost & Sullivan produced a research report titled "Industry Report on the Russian Car Sharing Market" dated July 15, 2021. Source: Delimobil's F-1

According to the research by Frost & Sullivan, the total addressable market (TAM) of the company in 2020 amounted to $110 billion and is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% over the next 5 years (based on the medium-term growth rates of Russian transportation market).

The following factors are noted as the main market drivers:

High urbanization rate of 74% (Poland, for example, has a rate of 60%);

huge GDP ("GDP per capita PPP was $26,450 in Russia in 2020");

internet and smartphone penetration rates; and

relatively young population.

Indeed, the more people live in cities and the more of these people have the Internet on their smartphones, the more potential users DMOB gets. The Internet penetration rate in Russia is 85.1% (even more than, say, in Australia or Italy), and Russia takes 7th place in smartphone penetration rate (68.5%), overtaking China:

Source: Statista.com

However, I am confused by the information on the GDP of the Russian Federation - indeed, in per capita terms, the figures seem to be large, but we must understand the specifics of the economy of this country and always first of all look at the real median wages of people.

Source: WorldData.info

In the picture above, we see the average salaries in Russia, China, the United States, and Canada (taken for comparison). I am not saying that "look how much fewer salaries in Russia are compared to the USA" - you know it without me. However, looking at the picture above, we should understand that a) in Russia there are >2x fewer people than in the USA and almost 10x less than in China and b) economic inequality in Russia is comparable to that in the USA (based on Gini coefficient). Therefore, the average figures will be much higher than the median ones. By the way, the median salary in Russia last year was estimated at $5400 per year (and this is based on a fairly "loyal information source").

Source: TASS

I would be skeptical of the statement in the Frost & Sullivan study that Russian GDP plays into the hands of the company. I do not think it's about GDP - it's all about people who, after receiving $450 a month, decide, "Should I drive a Kia Rio for two hours today for 840 rubles (~$12) or should I take the train to work for ~50-70 rubles (70 cents - $1)?" This raises a big question mark about the potential size of the Russian car-sharing market as a whole. If we ignore Moscow, where Delimobil already occupies 44% of the market, how profitable will it be to enter smaller regions?

On the other hand, DMOB has already proved that it is also possible to expand in the regions (in addition to Moscow, which accounted for over 66% of Russia's carsharing fleet in 2019):

Moscow accounted for over 80% of Russia's car sharing fleet in 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan. In 2019, its share fell to 66% due to strong adoption of car sharing services in other cities with over one million inhabitants, including St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara and Rostov-on-Don. Source: Delimobil's F-1

As for the "quality" of the expansion being implemented, the company has made great strides here as well:

Source: Delimobil's F-1, author's notes, and calculations

Gross profit for the first 6 months of 2021 amounted to >1 billion rubles (~$13.9 million), which cannot be compared with a gross loss of ~$ 7.24 million for 1H 2020. Of course, the company chose the ideal timing for going public, because compared to 2020, the industry began to flourish as restrictions eased and the hard Moscow lockdown came to an end. I don't think we'll see something like this in the coming years.

I also framed a decrease in financial costs - this was due to lease modifications and a decrease in lease interest expense. However, in the near future, the company expects this cost item to continue to grow:

We expect finance costs to continue to increase in absolute terms for the foreseeable future to the extent that we continue to see growth in our car fleet and business operations in general. This growth will entail new lease agreements and potentially the need for new borrowings, which will increase our interest expenses from leases and borrowings. Source: Delimobil's F-1

As far as the liquidity of the company is concerned, there are certain successes here:

Liquidity ratios 1H 2021 2020 Current assets 5675 1473 Current liabilities 11694 10919 Inventories 161 132 Income tax prepayment 24 17 Cash and cash equivalents 4326 117 Current ratio 0.49 0.13 Quick ratio 0.47 0.12 Cash ratio 0.37 0.01

Source: Author's calculations

Improved liquidity is associated with an increase in cash on the balance sheet - primarily from the issuance of convertible preferred shares.

In June 2021, Delimobil Holding S.A. issued 12 million convertible preferred shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.01. Thereafter in June 2021, Nevsky Property Finance Limited ("NPFL") acquired these preferred shares for RUB 4,396 million and in addition purchased 3 million ordinary shares from the minority shareholders of the Company (hereinafter together the "NPFL's Investment"). Source: Delimobil's F-1

Source: Delimobil's F-1

But it is also worth noting that the company is already generating positive cash flow from operations - this is a very good sign for every growing company.

Source: Delimobil's F-1

In summary, I believe that Delimobil has some growth prospects, but I do not think that it's going to repeat the current phenomenal success in the future. Removing the restrictions associated with the pandemic gave a huge impetus to the company's growth - before that Delimobil was growing at a rate of 33% (2020 vs. 2019). The market is wide enough, but there are many competitors around - 20 carsharing companies are operating in Russia, according to the company's prospectus. Therefore, everything will depend on the amount of underpricing and the final valuation of the company on its IPO.

Instead of valuation: machine learning prediction of the IPO's underpricing

As you may have gathered from my bio description, I dedicated my bachelor thesis to finding the optimal machine learning method/model (ML) for predicting IPO underpricing. I manually collected financial and non-financial data from companies entering the US market since 2018. After excluding all SPACs and companies with missing information, I obtained a sample of 426 companies (observations) with 25 variables (attributes). Some feature engineering led me to >40 variables - the most useful for prediction in my view. Maybe one day I will share my developments on GitHub, but for now, I consider it my intellectual property, improving day by day as the number of observations grows. I intend to use this ML model specifically for you, the readers of Seeking Alpha. You can judge the effectiveness of my model from my recent article on Thomas James Homes (TJH), where I presented the results of backtesting (with real data).

However, like any ML model, mine has some pitfalls. The most important of which is that it incorporates 2 variables that are still unknown to us - the proportion of the company that remains with management and directors after the IPO, and the answer to the question "Has the price range of the offering been increased?". So I am going to use 2 scenarios to assess the possibility of underpricing - the "bullish" scenario (the offering price range is increased and management has 5%) and the "bearish" scenario (the price range is not increased, 0% for management). I usually use 30% and 5% in the "bullish" and "bearish" scenarios, respectively, but the executives hold only 7.27% before IPO.

So here is what I have:

["Bullish"]

["Bearish"]

In the "Bearish" scenario "low" means that the underpricing is likely to fall between 0% and 30%, so it's not "bad" (<0%). The rest of the models confirm the conclusion of the KNN - both linear regression models indicate an underpricing potential of ~17-19% if the final offering price range is not increased and the share of the company's management is 0%. However, given the growth of the company, I expect that there will be a high demand and we'll be able to see an increase in this offering price range - then the underpricing can reach 61-75% according to my model. This will give pre-IPO investors a certain kind of "protective buffer" if after "IPOing" the stock begins to correct (as is often the case during the first months).

Classical valuation approach

The company has no direct counterparts on the public market. Moreover, we cannot compare DMOB with UBER, DIDI, and LYFT for obvious reasons. All we can do is look at Yandex N.V. (YNDX) - there is no other choice (by the way, Yandex's service - " Yandex.Drive" - is the main competitor of DMOB).

P/S (TTM) Sales growth in 1H 2021 YNDX 6.94 76.28% DMOB ? 119.59%

Source: Author's calculations

As you can see, DMOB's revenue has grown faster compared to Yandex, but you have to know that the latter is a very diversified company and its carsharing service is only a small part of the overall business ecosystem.

I assume it would be "fair" to value Delimobil at 5-6 times sales - no more. There are many prospects, but it is not yet clear how the company will grow once the effect of the post-pandemic revival ends.

Risks & takeaway for potential investors

Here is my selection of the key risk factors from the company's prospectus:

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic and the impact of actions to mitigate the pandemic have materially adversely impacted and could continue to materially adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations.

The mobility industry is highly competitive, with well-established and low-cost alternatives that have been available for decades, low switching costs, and well-capitalized competitors in nearly every major geographic region. If we are not able to compete effectively in this industry, our business and results of operation could be materially adversely impacted.

We currently rely on a small number of third-party service providers to host a significant portion of our platform, and any interruptions or delays in services from these third parties or our inability to obtain or maintain third-party technology could impair the delivery of our offerings and harm our business.

Our business depends heavily on insurance coverage for our fleet and on other types of insurance for additional risks related to our business. If insurance carriers change the terms of such insurance in a manner not favorable to us, if we are required to purchase additional insurance for other aspects of our business, or if we fail to comply with regulations governing insurance coverage, our business could be harmed. Source: Author's selection based on F-1

Another risk, as I said earlier, is the low average income of the Russian population. The research on which the company relies when talking about the prospects of the market omits one important point: if a person earns a little more than 5 thousand dollars a year, the company's service begins to compete fiercely with public transport, losing a dozen times in pricing.

But the most important risk that makes this entire article "Neutral" despite all the positive aspects of the company is the fact that we know too little to conclude about the investment quality of DMOB. That's why we should wait until the prospectus is updated.