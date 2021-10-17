Deutsche Post: Strong Growth Prospects, Price Could Be Set To Rebound
Summary
- Deutsche Post has seen strong growth across its main segments of Post & Parcel Germany and Express.
- Growth in eCommerce solutions still continues even with lockdowns having ended on the whole.
- The main risk to the stock is a short-term consolidation as growth across the Express segment reaches more realistic levels.
- Nevertheless, there is a strong case for longer-term growth in this stock.
Investment Thesis: While short-term consolidation remains possible for Deutsche Post, we could see the stock start to rebound within the €50-55 price range.
In a previous article back in August, I made the argument that while Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSGY) has shown strong growth throughout the pandemic, the recent run-up in price might prove to be excessive in the short term.
Since then, we have started to see significant consolidation in the stock, with price down by just over 11% since my last article:
Source: investing.com
From this standpoint, the purpose of this article is to assess whether the recent price drop could signal a buying opportunity.
Monte Carlo Simulation
As of the year ended 2020, Post & Parcel Germany and Express represent the two largest segments for the company by total revenue.
In this regard, I would like to examine the revenue growth potential for these two segments in more detail and gauge the overall growth trajectory on a probability basis.
To do this, I calculated historical revenue growth from 2013 to the present for the Post & Parcel Germany and Express segments. The latest reported figure for each year was used (i.e., if a revenue figure for a particular year is updated in a subsequent annual report, then the latest figure is used). For the Post & Parcel Germany segment, a growth rate between 2018 and 2019 was not included as the splitting up of the Post - eCommerce - Parcel division into a German and International division was reflected in a lower reported total revenue figure from 2019 onwards.
Source: Revenue figures sourced from Deutsche Post Annual Reports 2014-2020, percentage changes based on author's calculations
With historical revenue growth rates having been calculated, a Monte Carlo simulation of 1,000 runs was generated using the historical mean and standard deviation of revenue growth for the two segments.
Monte Carlo Simulation: Post & Parcel Germany
With a mean of 4.37% and a standard deviation 2.23% for Post & Parcel Germany, the following simulation was generated.
Source: Author's Calculations using Python
We can see that growth is positively skewed - i.e., over 1,000 simulations, the lowest rate of growth expected for the segment in any particular year is -4%, whereas the highest potential growth is almost 12%.
Monte Carlo Simulation: Express
With a mean of 7.18% and a standard deviation of 3.63% for the Express segment, the following simulation was generated.
Source: Author's Calculations using Python
Again, growth is positively skewed, with the lowest rate of growth expected to be -5%, whereas the highest rate of potential growth is calculated to be in excess of 15%.
From this standpoint, the two business segments appear to be quite stable. While it is possible that growth may be modest in a particular year, the overall trajectory for these segments is positively skewed.
Business Growth
One particularly positive sign for Deutsche Post would be in the case that we see growth across the relevant segments remain higher than at pre-pandemic levels going forward.
For instance, while growth across eCommerce solutions came in at just over 5% over 2018/19, this increased greatly to 19.38% for 2019/20.
|Year
|Revenue
|Growth
|2018
|3834
|2019
|4045
|5.50%
|2020
|4829
|
19.38%
Source: Figures sourced from Deutsche Post 2019 and 2020 Annual Reports
Moreover, we can see that even with lockdown restrictions having been eased on the whole heading into the first half of 2021, growth compared to the previous half year period of 2020 was still up by over 33%:
Source: Deutsche Post DHL Group – 2021 Half-year Report
Higher growth figures also held up for Post & Parcel Germany and Express compared to the half-year 2020, with revenue up by over 11% for the former and over 32% for the latter.
Post & Parcel Germany
Source: Deutsche Post DHL Group – 2021 Half-year Report
Express
Source: Deutsche Post DHL Group – 2021 Half-year Report
For Post & Parcel Germany, revenue growth is reaching the higher end of what the simulation would suggest at 11%. Based on historical growth, revenue growth of 32% for the Express segment is significantly higher than what would be suggested by the Monte Carlo simulation - which suggests a growth rate of just over 15% at the high-end of the distribution. This is likely to be artificially inflated by the role that DHL Express has played in the supply of COVID-19 vaccines across Europe.
From this point of view, it is possible that the stock price could descend further as revenue growth across the Express segment declines to more realistic levels. With this being said, double-digit growth across these segments would still be significantly higher than the historical average from 2013-2020, and reluctance on the part of investors could prove to be a buying opportunity at the right price.
Moreover, while 2021 results for the third quarter have yet to be released, the company has given indications that 2021 guidance is being raised for a sixth time as growth in e-commerce and parcel shipments still show no sign of slowing.
Additionally, while there remain concerns over the rising cost of postage across Europe in line with inflation, a survey by Deutsche Post indicates that at a price of 80 cents for a standard letter as of July 2021 remains significantly below the European average of €1.16. In this regard, I do not foresee a situation whereby rising prices would lead to lower demand given the competitiveness of the German market.
Conclusion
Deutsche Post remains a fundamentally strong business, with a clearly dominant position in its industry across Europe.
The main risk to the stock at this point in time is further short-term consolidation. It is virtually inevitable that revenue growth across the Express segment will start to reach more realistic levels as COVID-19 vaccine shipments start to steady off. I had previously forecasted a target price of €40 for the stock given a 10% per year earnings growth scenario. However, should we see earnings growth in excess of this - which is reasonable given the growth in eCommerce - then a €50-55 target price range could prove quite good value for this company.
Should Q3 results prove encouraging, then we could well see the stock start to ascend once again.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in this article.