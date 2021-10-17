The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: While short-term consolidation remains possible for Deutsche Post, we could see the stock start to rebound within the €50-55 price range.

In a previous article back in August, I made the argument that while Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSGY) has shown strong growth throughout the pandemic, the recent run-up in price might prove to be excessive in the short term.

Since then, we have started to see significant consolidation in the stock, with price down by just over 11% since my last article:

Source: investing.com

From this standpoint, the purpose of this article is to assess whether the recent price drop could signal a buying opportunity.

Monte Carlo Simulation

As of the year ended 2020, Post & Parcel Germany and Express represent the two largest segments for the company by total revenue.

In this regard, I would like to examine the revenue growth potential for these two segments in more detail and gauge the overall growth trajectory on a probability basis.

To do this, I calculated historical revenue growth from 2013 to the present for the Post & Parcel Germany and Express segments. The latest reported figure for each year was used (i.e., if a revenue figure for a particular year is updated in a subsequent annual report, then the latest figure is used). For the Post & Parcel Germany segment, a growth rate between 2018 and 2019 was not included as the splitting up of the Post - eCommerce - Parcel division into a German and International division was reflected in a lower reported total revenue figure from 2019 onwards.

Source: Revenue figures sourced from Deutsche Post Annual Reports 2014-2020, percentage changes based on author's calculations

With historical revenue growth rates having been calculated, a Monte Carlo simulation of 1,000 runs was generated using the historical mean and standard deviation of revenue growth for the two segments.

Monte Carlo Simulation: Post & Parcel Germany

With a mean of 4.37% and a standard deviation 2.23% for Post & Parcel Germany, the following simulation was generated.

Source: Author's Calculations using Python

We can see that growth is positively skewed - i.e., over 1,000 simulations, the lowest rate of growth expected for the segment in any particular year is -4%, whereas the highest potential growth is almost 12%.

Monte Carlo Simulation: Express

With a mean of 7.18% and a standard deviation of 3.63% for the Express segment, the following simulation was generated.

Source: Author's Calculations using Python

Again, growth is positively skewed, with the lowest rate of growth expected to be -5%, whereas the highest rate of potential growth is calculated to be in excess of 15%.

From this standpoint, the two business segments appear to be quite stable. While it is possible that growth may be modest in a particular year, the overall trajectory for these segments is positively skewed.

Business Growth

One particularly positive sign for Deutsche Post would be in the case that we see growth across the relevant segments remain higher than at pre-pandemic levels going forward.

For instance, while growth across eCommerce solutions came in at just over 5% over 2018/19, this increased greatly to 19.38% for 2019/20.

Year Revenue Growth 2018 3834 2019 4045 5.50% 2020 4829 19.38%

Source: Figures sourced from Deutsche Post 2019 and 2020 Annual Reports

Moreover, we can see that even with lockdown restrictions having been eased on the whole heading into the first half of 2021, growth compared to the previous half year period of 2020 was still up by over 33%:

Source: Deutsche Post DHL Group – 2021 Half-year Report

Higher growth figures also held up for Post & Parcel Germany and Express compared to the half-year 2020, with revenue up by over 11% for the former and over 32% for the latter.

Post & Parcel Germany

Source: Deutsche Post DHL Group – 2021 Half-year Report

Express

Source: Deutsche Post DHL Group – 2021 Half-year Report

For Post & Parcel Germany, revenue growth is reaching the higher end of what the simulation would suggest at 11%. Based on historical growth, revenue growth of 32% for the Express segment is significantly higher than what would be suggested by the Monte Carlo simulation - which suggests a growth rate of just over 15% at the high-end of the distribution. This is likely to be artificially inflated by the role that DHL Express has played in the supply of COVID-19 vaccines across Europe.

From this point of view, it is possible that the stock price could descend further as revenue growth across the Express segment declines to more realistic levels. With this being said, double-digit growth across these segments would still be significantly higher than the historical average from 2013-2020, and reluctance on the part of investors could prove to be a buying opportunity at the right price.

Moreover, while 2021 results for the third quarter have yet to be released, the company has given indications that 2021 guidance is being raised for a sixth time as growth in e-commerce and parcel shipments still show no sign of slowing.

Additionally, while there remain concerns over the rising cost of postage across Europe in line with inflation, a survey by Deutsche Post indicates that at a price of 80 cents for a standard letter as of July 2021 remains significantly below the European average of €1.16. In this regard, I do not foresee a situation whereby rising prices would lead to lower demand given the competitiveness of the German market.

Conclusion

Deutsche Post remains a fundamentally strong business, with a clearly dominant position in its industry across Europe.

The main risk to the stock at this point in time is further short-term consolidation. It is virtually inevitable that revenue growth across the Express segment will start to reach more realistic levels as COVID-19 vaccine shipments start to steady off. I had previously forecasted a target price of €40 for the stock given a 10% per year earnings growth scenario. However, should we see earnings growth in excess of this - which is reasonable given the growth in eCommerce - then a €50-55 target price range could prove quite good value for this company.

Should Q3 results prove encouraging, then we could well see the stock start to ascend once again.