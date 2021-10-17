Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Economic reports in the week ahead

The earnings season takes off next week with big reports pouring in from every sector. S&P 500 companies are expected to post profit growth of 32% this quarter. In the early going of the earnings season, companies are topping estimates by an average of 16% vs. the long-term average of 4%. On the economic calendar, reports on building permits, housing starts, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, existing home sales, and leading economic indicators will draw attention - while the Federal Reserve's beige book report will give economists another check on the central bank's thinking. Big Tech companies are back in sights of Congress again with Senators Amy Klobuchar and Charles Grassley preparing a new bipartisan bill aimed at cutting into the power of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG). Also of high interest, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) holds a hardware event to show off its new MacBook Pros and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) will display what it says is the largest Bitcoin mining facility in North America.



Earnings spotlight: Monday, October 18: Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) and State Street (NYSE:STT).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, October 19: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), Travelers (NYSE:TRV), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI).



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, October 20: Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, October 21: Philip Morris International In (PM), AT&T (NYSE:T), Dow (NYSE:DOW), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), AutoNation (NYSE:AN), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), IBM (IBM), Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM).



Earnings spotlight: Friday, October 22: American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON).

IPO watch: Another busy week is setting up in the IPO market with as many as eight new offerings on tap. Biofrontera (BFRI), Marpai (MRAI), Enfusion (ENFN), P10 (PX), Portillo’s (PTLO), Vita Coco (COCO), Winc (WBEV) and Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) (BFRI) are all expected to price their IPOs and begin trading. IPO lockups periods expire on Double Verify (NYSE:DV), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE), NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM), Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI), Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI), Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN), Impel Neuropharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY). The most interesting analyst quiet period expiration may be on Toast (NYSE:TOST), with shares up sharply from their pricing level.

M&A tidbits: The merger between Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) is expected to close on October 19. Shareholderis with Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) meet to vote on the merger with Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Earnings buzz: Philip Morris International (PM) is one of the earnings reports getting special attention with analysts looking for commentary on the "beyond tobacco" M&A and recent U.S. patent infringement developments for IQOS. The read on supply chain disruption could also be important. Tesla's (TSLA) update on demand/deliveries trends and the Gigafactories in Austin and Berlin will be watched closely across the electric vehicle sector. Netflix's (NFLX) reports earnings with shares on a tear and the success of Squid Game expected to highlight the streamer's international release strategy. American Airlines (AAL) looks to break its less-than-stellar track record of topping revenue estimates when it reports. Meanwhile, Bank of America is circling Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) as stocks that screen for a positive earnings surprise. Morgan Stanley tips that consensus marks on Procter & Gamble (PG) and Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) may be too low.



Apple event: Apple (AAPL) is expected to launch Mac and MacBook Pro products at its event on October 18. The new MacBook Pros are expected to include the company's new Silicon chips, a mini-LED display, an HDMI port and MagSafe for charging. There is also a some talk that AirPods 3 will be introduced at the event, and an outside chance that a satellite phone service of some sort will be discussed.

SPACs heat up: Vivid Seats is due to start trading next week after the SPAC deal with Horizon Acquisition Corp. was approved. The stock will get attention within the sports betting sector after DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) agreed to make an undisclosed investment. As part of the deal, DraftKings has an option to sell its Vivid Seats stock back for $9.77 a share a year after the merger is completed. A number of SPAC deals go to a vote next week including the GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)-Mirion Technologies combination, the Alkuri Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:KURI)- Babylon combination and the Seaport Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:SGAM)- Redbox combination. In one of the more highly-anticipated SPAC deals of the year, BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) shareholders vote on the planned combination with WeWork. The merger values WeWork at around $9B including debt, which is far below the $47B valuation that WeWork attracted in 2019 before its IPO efforts flamed out. SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) still holds a stake in WeWork.



Projected dividend increases: Companies forecast to boost their dividend payouts include Amphenol (NYSE:APH) to $0.17 from $0.145, Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to $0.335 from $0.305, Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) to $1.43 from $1.33, Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to $0.36 from $0.335, American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) to $0.79 from $0.74 and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to $0.16 from $0.15.

Key corporate events to watch: Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) hosts its first Research & Development Day. Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) hosts its virtual 2021 analyst and investor conference. The management team plan to discuss the retailer's strategic imperatives and longer-term growth strategy. Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) holds its Pixel Fall Launch event and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). Also on tap, NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) hosts its Insight 2021 Digital event and Riot Blockchain (RIOT) holds an investor tour of the Whinstone Facility with investor interest on the rise. Read Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a more detailed list of events that could impact shares prices.



Notable annual meetings: Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) on October 18 and Riot Blockchain RIOT) on October 19.

Barron's mentions: The publication calls out MeiraGTx Holdings (NASDAQ:MGTX) as an under-the-radar biotech pick ahead of the company's European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy conference. The small cap is seen potentially taking off after science and Wall Street finally get a look at Meira's gene-regulation platform. Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is also profiled favorably. Dell Technologies is seen emerging out its spinoff of its valuable stake in VMware (NYSE:VMW) with a solid balance sheet and simpler structure. Barron's Big Money Poll finds institutional investors are still bullish. 50% of respondents to a survey said they are bullish about the prospects for equities in the next 12 months, while 38% percent are neutral about stocks and only 12% are bearish, although that is up from the 7% bearish mark in the spring survey.



