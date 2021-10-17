KTStock/iStock via Getty Images

If you’ve ever wondered how to gain exposure to tech private equity-style investing, I’d argue that the closest approximation of replicating that strategy among publicly traded stocks is Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS). Progress is a major anomaly among other small/mid-cap software companies. It isn’t exactly a technology company in itself. While it touts itself as a PaaS software platform to its customers, what it really is is a collection of software products that it has largely assembled through acquisitions, rather than building them in-house. Progress’ key function is not to develop technologies but to acquire and distribute them.

While there are virtually no other tech companies that have M&A as their primary business model, Progress Software seems to be making it work. Key to its acquisitions is the fact that Progress focuses specifically on companies with healthy ARR (annualized recurring revenue) bases, which guarantees a steady stream of subscription revenue. With an eye toward optimizing operating expenses, Progress uses this recurring revenue base to build up a very profitable and reliable machine.

Progress Software is one of the few software companies that has actually risen in the past few months: since the start of September, Progress is up ~10%, whereas many high-flying tech stocks have crumbled. Don’t underestimate this stock: value-oriented and differentiated-strategy tech companies like Progress Software are tipped to do well in a jittery stock market that continues to trade near all-time highs, but is punishing highly-valued growth stocks.

In my view, the bullish thesis for Progress Software has only grown since the company’s latest fiscal Q3 earnings release, its guidance update, and its latest acquisition. We’ll give a recap on the latest on Progress Software in this article, but the bottom line here: keep riding Progress Software’s momentum upward.

The raw numbers: Progress Software’s guidance lift; modest valuation against FY22 expectations

Progress Software’s stock started rallying in mid/late-September, after the company announced stellar Q3 earnings results and lifted its guidance expectations for the year. In Q3, the company generated $147.4 million of revenue, up 34% y/y (though this growth came primarily from the company’s recent acquisition of DevOps software tool Chef, which was not comped in the prior-year Q3) and beating Wall Street’s much more modest expectations of $131.1 million, which would have represented only 20% y/y growth.

Taking this beat into consideration, Progress Software also lifted its full-year outlook for FY21, for which only one quarter (Q4) remains. The company lifted its total revenue by $17 million at the top end of its guidance range, to $548-$552 million. About one-third of this increase, or $4.5 million, is due to Progress’ new acquisition of Kemp (which we’ll discuss in the next section), but the remaining guidance upside is purely due to fundamental outperformance above expectations.

Figure 1. Progress Software guidance update

Even better, because we primarily view Progress Software from a profitability lens: even despite the new acquisition that was not factored into the prior guidance, Progress still expects pro forma operating margins to be one point higher than prior guidance, at a very high 40%. Pro forma EPS expectations also lifted to $3.68-$3.70.

This is also a good juncture to point out that in spite of improving results, Progress Software still trades at a bargain multiple of earnings: yes, earnings, something that very few technology companies can even produce, let alone be properly valued against.

For FY22, Wall Street analysts are expecting Progress to generate $4.12 in pro forma EPS, which would represent 12% y/y growth over the midpoint of this year’s EPS range. That earnings stream is coming from $610.7 million in expected revenue, which represents 11% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance).

This puts Progress Software’s current valuation at just 12.2x forward P/E based on FY22 EPS consensus. By contrast, at the time of writing, the S&P 500 is trading at ~4,470 against FY22 EPS estimates of $220.47 (as compiled by Yardeni Research), which puts the market index’s valuation at 20.3x forward P/E. Who wouldn’t want to buy into Progress at such a steep bargain?

Kemp deal is a perfect illustration of Progress Software’s highly targeted M&A approach

At the outset of this article, I likened Progress Software to a publicly traded version of a tech-focused PE firm, and like any good private equity house, Progress Software has kept up a strong pace of deal flow.

In Q3, Progress announced the acquisition of a company called Kemp. Kemp offers what is known as “load balancing” software, which essentially directs traffic flow of an organization’s underlying IT systems in order to produce the best performance. Kemp’s platform is applicable across both on-premises and cloud environments.

Figure 2. Kemp purchase

Despite the relatively small and under-recognized nature of this business, Kemp has already amassed 1,000+ customers, which include some very heavy-hitting names: Merck (MRK), Walmart (WMT), Amazon (AMZN), Disney (DIS), and others.

There are two other strong elements that Progress Software is displaying with this acquisition:

Like with all its deals, Progress demonstrates that it has the M&A prowess to scour good deals. Kemp brings $70 million in annual revenue to the table (though it’s not disclosed how much of this revenue is ARR). The purchase price is only $258 million, or a ~3.7x multiple of revenue. That’s cheaper than virtually any publicly traded software company.

Kemp brings $70 million in annual revenue to the table (though it’s not disclosed how much of this revenue is ARR). The purchase price is only $258 million, or a ~3.7x multiple of revenue. That’s cheaper than virtually any publicly traded software company. Accretive immediately. Kemp comes to Progress Software as an already-profitable concern, with ~20% of pro forma operating margins. Progress notes that Kemp will be accretive to Progress’ bottom line immediately in Q4, when it will be consolidated into Progress’ financials for the first time. Over time, Progress expects to achieve cost synergies (read: headcount eliminations) that will bring up Kemp to Progress’ ~40% pro forma operating margin standard.

As of the end of Q3, Progress has reached a $444 million ARR base. That’s up 25% y/y on an as-reported basis, and when including Chef in the prior-year comp, the growth rate is ~4% y/y (not terribly impressive, but at least showcasing that Progress is eking out a bit of organic growth as well). Kemp will add on top of this ARR base.

Figure 3. Progress Software ARR trends

It’s worth noting as well that Progress Software still has ample liquidity to do one more similarly-sized deal. The company ended Q3 with $385 million of cash and $100 million of capacity on its devolving debt facility; a little over half of this liquidity will be used to finance the Kemp acquisition. Yet with $200+ million of liquidity left on its books, plus a business that generates a constant cash flow stream (in the first three quarters of FY21, Progress has generated $131.9 million of free cash flow, up 34% y/y), Progress will continue to have ample fuel for its growth-via-M&A strategy.

Key takeaways

Progress Software may be a major anomaly among tech stocks, but its strategy is working. The company continues to build up a solid ARR base, grow organically as well as through new M&A deals struck at good values, and expand its bottom line. In my view, Progress is a great way to continue retaining exposure to the tech sector while also getting a bargain stock to offset continued valuation jitters in the broader market.