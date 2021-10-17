onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Crude oil has recovered significantly on the basis of recovering demand from COVID-19. OPEC+, excited to take advantage of the prices, has refused to increase crude prices significantly. Brent crude prices are currently more than $80/barrel with no sign of slowing down. Year to date, tech has gone up 14% (VGT) versus almost 50% for the Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA: VDE).

As we'll see throughout this article, the "hipness" or "innovation" of a sector doesn't define its potential but rather its valuation. As we'll see at this time, energy is the new bull market, which will help generate shareholder returns.

Energy Prices and Supply/Demand

Energy prices are supported by a substantial uptick in demand as OPEC+ production cuts have partially remained and producers have been reluctant to recover production. That's because producers have been focused on using their cash flow to pay down debt rather than using them to expand production, which will support future cash flow growth.

Demand / Supply Balance - Reuters

Crude oil is running at a deficit where demand is outpacing supply. The current difference is roughly several million barrels/day. That is getting withdrawn from stockpiles which went down during COVID, and with rapid additional interests in travel, it can be expected to continue going down. This consistent imbalance is what's supporting Brent crude prices.

Given the size of the imbalance (several million barrels/day), simply increasing capital slightly isn't enough to resolve this. The lack of an uptake in capital means continued pressure against a decline in oil prices.

Vanguard Energy ETF Valuation

The Vanguard Energy ETF is relatively heavily concentrated.

Vanguard Energy ETF - Vanguard

It has a 65.3% concentration of assets in its top 10 holdings, the largest 3 of which are Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and ConocoPhillips (COP) which combined make up 43.2% of the ETF's assets. That means that a significant part of the ETF are these assets.

Exxon Mobil is trading at almost 6% dividend yield with strong cash flow. Chevron has an almost 5% dividend and ConocoPhillips has a 3% dividend. All of these companies are trading at a roughly 10% FCF yield even below current crude oil prices.

Profit Potential In A Bull Market

The profit potential in a bull market for these companies is substantial. We'll choose to focus here, as an example, on Exxon Mobil, the largest holding of VDE.

Exxon Mobil Cash Flow - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil is planning to continue investing heavily in its business. The $265 billion company plans to invest roughly $100 billion over the 5-year period from 2021-2025 while still having ~$30-40 billion, depending on prices of extra cash for shareholder returns. At the same time, it plans to maintain its base case of an almost 6% dividend yield.

Let's assume a new bull case that from 2021-2025, Brent crude prices stay at roughly $85/barrel. That means $35/barrel above the $50/ barrel base case or, based on the company's own numbers, an additional $105 billion in cash flow. For perspective, that's enough for the company to add 8% additional annual returns.

That points towards a reward of almost 15%, showing the company's overall financial strength. This also doesn't count continued growth investments which will pay off for the company in the long run. This helps highlight the company's potential in strong markets which currently isn't being priced in. That disconnect represents an investment opportunity in funds like VDE.

Thesis Risk

The risk to our thesis is specifically oil prices. Or to delve more deeply, it's higher prices causing a ramp-up in production. Oil is a fortunate industry to have a consistent decline rate, and companies so far are using the rise in prices to pay down their debt and improve their financial position. However, if they choose to focus on growth again, there's no guarantee.

Conclusion

Oil markets are remaining incredibly strong as the U.S. economy roars back post-COVID-19 and people cooped up for a year get their vaccinations and can once again safely travel. That has led to strong increases in demand. However, company fears over the financial impact of COVID-19 means they're holding off capital spending increases.

That means supply hasn't increased in lockstep and the massive reserves of storage built up during COVID-19 are dwindling. With Brent crude at almost $85/barrel, the bull market is here and companies can be expected to continue recovering. We see the market as not having fully priced that in yet, and expect investments like the Vanguard Energy ETF to generate strong returns.