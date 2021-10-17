10 Dividend Growth Stocks For October 2021

PashaIgnatov/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to another edition of my monthly series of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks. In this series, I rank a selection of dividend growth [DG] stocks in Dividend Radar and present the ten top-ranked stocks for further research and possible investment. Dividend Radar is a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet tracking stocks with dividend increase streaks of five years or more.

This month, I screened for Investment Grade stocks with 5-year and 10-year trailing total returns of at least 18% and trading below my risk-adjusted Buy Below prices. By risk-adjusted, I mean I'm willing to pay a small premium for high-quality stocks but I require discounted valuations for lower-quality stocks, as determined by DVK Quality Snapshots.

The SEC requires funds to tell investors that past performance does not necessarily predict future results. Nevertheless, I like to look at trailing total returns to get a sense of how DG stocks are performing. Total returns include dividend payouts and price appreciation, which often go hand in hand with dividend growth.

In fact, dividend growers and initiators have historically delivered greater total returns with less volatility compared to companies that don't pay dividends, or companies that either maintained or cut their dividends:

Source: The Power of Dividends – Past, Present, and Future, Hartford Funds, 2021

Screening and Ranking

The latest Dividend Radar (dated October 15, 2021) contains 742 DG stocks.

I used DVK Quality Snapshots to determine quality scores and screened for stocks with quality scores in the range 15-25, considered Investment Grade. Of the 742 stocks in Dividend Radar, 338 are Investment Grade.

Next, I screened for 5-year and 10-year trailing total returns [TTRs] of at least 18%. While 109 stocks have 5-year TTRs of 18% or higher, and 135 stocks have 5-year TTRs of 18% or higher, only 88 stocks have 5-year and 10-year TTRs of at least 18%. That is a remarkable performance, well above the stock market's average 10-year return of 10.2% and that of the S&P 500 index of 13.6%!

Finally, I screened for stocks trading below my risk-adjusted Buy Below prices. Currently, only 12 of the 88 stocks trade below my Buy Below prices.

My Buy Below prices allow a premium valuation of up to 10% for Exceptional stocks (quality scores of 25) and a premium valuation of up to 5% for Excellent stocks (quality scores of 23-24). For stocks rated Fine (quality scores of 19-22), I require fair value [FV] or discounted valuations, and for stocks rated Decent (quality scores of 15-18), I require discounted valuations of at least 10%.

To estimate FV, I use a survey approach by referencing fair value estimates and price targets from several sources, including Morningstar and Finbox. Additionally, I estimate fair value using the five-year average dividend yield of each stock. With up to 11 estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my FV estimate.

I ranked the 12 candidates using my ranking method and present the ten top-ranked stocks for consideration.

Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for October

Here are this month's ten top-ranked DG stocks in rank order:

Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for October 2021 Click here to review the September Edition of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks.

I own the seven highlighted stocks in my DivGro portfolio. The following company descriptions are my summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

1. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Founded in 1975 and based in Redmond, Washington, MSFT is a technology company with worldwide operations. The company’s products include operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, productivity and business solutions applications, software development tools, video games, and online advertising. MSFT also designs, manufactures, and sells several hardware devices.

2. Visa Inc. (V)

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, V operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. V provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands.

3. Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

MA, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers payment solutions and services under the Mastercard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. MA was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

4. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)

Founded in 1937, TROW is a financial services holding company that provides global investment management services to individual and institutional investors in the sponsored T. Rowe Price mutual funds and other investment portfolios, as well as through variable annuity life insurance plans. TROW is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

5. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in New York, MMC is the parent company of various specialty consultants, including Marsh, an insurance broker, intermediary, and risk advisor; Guy Carpenter, a risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, a provider of human resource and related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, a management, economic and brand consultancy.

6. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPM is a financial holding company providing investment banking, financial services, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. With assets of about $2.6 trillion, the company serves many prominent corporate, institutional, and government clients around the world. JPM was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ANTM operates as a health benefits company in the United States, offering a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. It also provides a range of managed care services to self-funded customers. ANTM was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

8. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, AMP, through its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. AMP was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005.

9. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)

LOGI designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms. The company sells its products through direct sales to retailers and e-retailers, as well as indirectly through distributors. LOGI was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

DHI operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes, as well as attached homes, such as townhomes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also originates and sells mortgages, and provides title insurance policies. DHI was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

Please note that the top ten DG stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

Below, I present key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors, along with quality indicators and fair value estimates:

Yrs: years of consecutive dividend increases

Qual: DVK Quality Snapshots quality score

Fwd Yield: forward dividend yield for a recent share Price

5-Avg Yield: 5-year average dividend yield

5-DGR: 5-year compound annual growth rate of the dividend

5-YOC: the projected yield on cost after five years of investment

C#: Chowder Number, a popular metric for screening dividend growth stocks

5-TTR: 5-year compound trailing total returns

VL Safety Rank: Value Line's Safety Rank

VL Fin Stren: Value Line's Financial Strength ratings

MS Econ Moat: Morningstar's Economic Moat

S&P Cred Rating: S&P Global's Credit Ratings

SSD Divi Safety: Simply Safe Dividends' Dividend Safety Scores

Buy Below: my risk-adjusted buy below price

–Disc +Prem: discount or premium of the recent share Price to my Buy Below price

Price: recent share price

Color-coding Ticker: highlighted for stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio

Qual: for color scheme, see DVK Quality Snapshots

Fwd Yield: green if Fwd Yield ≥ 5-Avg Yield

5-YOC: green if 5-YOC ≥ 4.0%, yellow if 5-YOC ≥ 2.5% (but less than 4.0%), and red if 5-YOC < 2.5%

C#: colored based on the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of 8%, according to the Chowder Rule: green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely

Price: green if Price ≤ Buy Below

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 2 Microsoft (MSFT) Information Technology Sensitive 5 Visa (V) Information Technology Sensitive 12 Mastercard (MA) Information Technology Sensitive 52 T. Rowe Price (TROW) Financials Cyclical 90 Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Financials Cyclical 120 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Financials Cyclical 122 Anthem (ANTM) Health Care Defensive 134 Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Financials Cyclical 180 Logitech International (LOGI) Information Technology Sensitive 210 D.R. Horton (DHI) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical

Commentary

Here's a comparative analysis of an equal-weighted portfolio of this month's top ten DG stocks, courtesy of Finbox.com:

Source: Finbox.com

From a price-performance perspective, the portfolio would have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)) over the last five years, returning 224% versus SPY's 110%. Seven stocks have fair value upsides according to Finbox.com, while the Financials and Information Technology sectors dominate the portfolio with four representatives each.

JPM (2.40%)and TROW (2.16%), offer the highest forward yields and are the only stocks that Income Investors might find interesting.

DHI (20.1%), MA (18.7%), and V (18.0%) have the highest 5-year dividend growth rates, which also makes their Chowder Numbers quite impressive.

MSFT (39.5%) and LOGI (33.1%) have the highest 5-year TTRs and both stocks also top the 10-year TTRs chart:

Five top-performing stocks based on TTRs over the past 10 years, all topping SPY's performance (Source: Portfolio-Insight.com)

Five bottom-performing stocks based on TTRs over the past 10 years, all topping SPY's performance (Source: Portfolio-Insight.com)

T. Rowe Price looks the most interesting to me, as it is the only stock that passes all five of the stock selection criteria I consider when adding new positions to my DivGro portfolio:

Stock Quality: Quality scores ≥ 19 (Exceptional, Excellent, or Fine ratings) Stock Valuation: Price ≤ Buy Below price (trades below my risk-adjusted Buy Below price) Growth Outlook: Green CDNs (likely to deliver annualized returns of 8%) Income Outlook: 5-year YoC ≥ 4.00% (likely to have high YoCs after 5 years of ownership) Dividend Safety: Dividend Safety Scores > 60 (dividends deemed Very Safe or Safe)

TROW's non-GAAP EPS and dividends paid (TTM), with stock price overlay (Source: Portfolio-Insight.com)

TROW's earnings and dividend growth history is very impressive. At 34%, the stock's earnings payout ratio is "edging high for asset managers", according to Simply Safe Dividends, though we note that the ratio is trending down:

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Based on my preferred portfolio target weights, my TROW position is a full-sized position, so I'm not looking to add shares at this time. However, I think TROW is worth looking into if you're interested in a safe DG stock with strong income and growth prospects!

Concluding Remarks

In this article, I ranked Dividend Radar stocks trading below my risk-adjusted Buy Below prices that have delivered high trailing total returns over the past decade.

Two stocks are rated Exceptional (quality score: 25), one stock is rated Excellent (quality scores: 22-23), and five stocks are rated Fine (quality scores: 19-23). The other two stocks are rate Decent (quality scores: 15-18). In my view, TROW provides the best opportunity now.

Earlier, I said 12 stocks passed my screens this month. Since only 10 stocks are featured, here are the two stocks that missed out, for interest:

Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Medifast (MED)

As always, I encourage readers to do their due diligence before buying any stocks I cover.

Thanks for reading and take care, everybody!