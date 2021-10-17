aeduard/E+ via Getty Images

Investors have had to ensure a torturous 12-month stretch in the precious metals sector, with many producers sliding more than 45% from their Q3 2020 highs. Fortunately for investors in Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF), the market finally seems to be recognizing quality, with the stock seeing signs of accumulation since the month began. This can be attributed to the company's position as one of the better organic growth stories in the sector, which also has a strong exploration upside component. Given this unique position, combined with an improving cost profile, I would view any pullbacks below US$2.80 as low-risk buying opportunities.

Source: Company Website

Karora Resources released its preliminary Q3 results last week, reporting quarterly gold (GLD) production of ~30,400 ounces, a 23% increase from the year-ago period. This has pushed the company's year-to-date production to ~84,900 ounces of gold, which is tracking very well against the FY2021 guidance mid-point of 110,000 ounces. This is based on Karora currently sitting at 77.2% of guidance, with production back-end weighted due to higher grades as the company gains access to better grades at Spargos and Aquarius by year-end. The other benefit is the Phase I Mill Expansion, which set Karora up for a bump in throughput vs. H1 2021 levels. So, with the possibility for another 30,000-ounce quarter in Q4, I would not be surprised to see Karora beat the top end of its guidance range (105,000 - 115,000 ounces). Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown above, Karora has made significant progress since Executive Chairman & CEO Paul Huet took over the Executive Chairman role in February 2019. On a two-year basis, we've seen production climb from at a compound annual growth of more than 12%, and if the company delivers on its growth plans, we'll see this figure climb to 15% by Q3 2024 (~48,800 ounces per quarter vs. 24,200 ounces in Q3 2019). This is very impressive growth for a sector where it can be very difficult to find growth stories and where there are a handful of companies that consistently over-promise and under-deliver. Given the significant improvement in operating results and profitability, Karora has been able to ramp up exploration, with over $15 million planned in 2021 and closer to $16 million planned in 2022. This is well covered by the company's strong balance sheet, which improved to C$86.7 million [US$69 million] at quarter-end.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Taking a closer look at exploration, the company's main commodity is gold, but the company has also made significant success on the nickel front. This is based on Karora making its first major nickel discovery in over a decade at the 30C target, and another new discovery in 50C this year. Both of these discoveries are the company's higher-grade Beta Hunt Mine, which is currently home to over 1.5 million ounces of gold resources (2.7 grams per tonne gold), and more than 24,000 tonnes of nickel. The new 30C discovery, as shown below, is south of the Alpha Island Fault and directly above the Larkin Zone, which has shown very promising gold intercepts. However, recent 50C drilling intercepts are even more exciting, pointing to growth in nickel resources at Beta Hunt and potentially at higher grades. The hope is to release a revised nickel mineralization model by April.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Looking at the below chart, we can see drill results released from the 30C target in the past year (yellow) and results from the new 50C Nickel Trough (red). While results have been a little sporadic, ranging from 0.40% nickel to 11.6% nickel, the average intercept released to date has come in at ~1.95 meters of 3.15% nickel, which is well above the resource grade of ~2.9% nickel. Meanwhile, the best intercept released to date at 50C came in at 4.6 meters of 11.6% nickel, which dwarfs the best intercept released at 30C in the past 18 months, which was 1.0 meter of 8.55% nickel. It's worth noting that this is a new target. For this reason, early results like this are even more encouraging, given that this is first-pass drilling. As the company's understanding of the geology improves, further high-grade hits from 50C would not surprise me.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The implications of a larger and potentially higher-grade nickel resource base at Beta Hunt are quite positive, with the possibility of lower all-in sustaining costs [AISC] than are being projected once mining begins in higher-grade zones. During Q2 2021, AISC would have come in closer to $1,035/oz without nickel by-product credits but settled at $996/oz thanks to the small contribution from nickel. With the possibility of higher grades, we could see quarterly by-product credits jump, providing additional cost benefits at a period when costs will already be declining due to the growth plan as production consistently grows. As shown below, annual AISC is expected to slide from $1,026/oz in FY2020 to $935/oz in FY2024. However, assuming nickel discoveries continue, I would not rule out AISC closer to $900/oz by FY2024. This would place Karora's consolidated AISC more than 15% below the FY2021 industry average FY2024 industry average, which is likely to climb to at least $1,075/oz based on continued cost pressures of at least 1-2% per year. Currently, industry average all-in sustaining costs sit near $1,035/oz.

(Source: Company Filings, Company Estimates, Author's Chart)

Meanwhile, exploration results have also been quite encouraging on the gold front, with the high-grade Larkin Zone continuing to deliver exceptional results. Just last month, Karora confirmed that it has extended the Larkin Zone's strike to over 1 kilometer, and this is just a year after this new discovery was made. Notably, this new area where we should see a meaningful boost to resources is a near-mine discovery, benefiting from significant infrastructure that's already in place. Given that Beta Hunt is the key piece to Karora's growth plan towards ~200,000 ounces per annum by FY2024, the continued exploration success here is quite encouraging.

So, is Karora Resources stock a Buy?

Based on 160.1 million shares fully diluted and a share price of US$3.44, Karora currently trades at a market cap of ~$551 million, which is a very reasonable valuation for a Tier-1 jurisdiction organic growth story. However, I prefer to buy when sentiment is poor and investors are throwing in the towel in disgust. After a 44% rally in less than 15 days, some of the easy money has been made here. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but after starting a position below US$2.60, I have no plans to add to my position here. Having said that, if we were to see a sharp pullback over the coming weeks, I would be more than willing to average up, given that this story continues to improve. This is the case from an exploration standpoint and a technical standpoint, with clear signs of accumulation over the past month (above-average buying volume shown below).

(Source: Company Presentation)

Karora had an exceptional quarter in Q3, and the continued exploration success is a bonus to the investment thesis. Assuming exploration success continues, Karora should be able to prove up a 4.5+ million-ounce resource base by 2023, giving it one of the larger reserve bases among its junior producer peers. Given the fact that Karora checks all the boxes with exploration success, organic growth, a significant land package, and costs now below the industry average, I continue to see Karora as the most attractive junior producer in the sector (sub-150,000 ounces). Based on this assessment, I would view any pullbacks below US$2.80 as low-risk buying opportunities.