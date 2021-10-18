yangphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) (NYSE:CWEN) is a well-diversified and rapidly growing renewable infrastructure yield co. that is primarily focused on investments in North America. While virtually their entire growth pipeline is focused on wind and solar assets, they also own a sizable natural gas and thermal asset footprint.

In this article, we will weigh the bull case against the bear case and then explain why we recently sold CWEN.A.

3 Reasons To Like CWEN.A

1) Economically equivalent to, but cheaper than, CWEN

Clearway Energy has four economically-equivalent share classes: A, B, C, and D shares. Only the A (CWEN.A) and C (CWEN) class shares are publicly traded, of which the vast majority are C class shares. As a result, C class shares offer significantly better liquidity and also offer options exposure. Therefore, extremely large investors may prefer to invest in the CWEN shares since they are likely to be able to get in and out of their position more easily in more liquid shares. Additionally, the CWEN shares are better suited today and options traders for the same reason.

Otherwise, for the average retail investor looking to invest in the stock for dividend cash flow and longer-term appreciation, CWEN.A is the obvious choice since it trades at a meaningful discount and therefore higher dividend yield than its counterpart.

Since the latter is what we are after at High Yield Investor, buying the CWEN.A shares over the CWEN shares was a no-brainer for us.

2) Well-covered and attractive yield backed by a diversified portfolio and lengthy contracts

As a yield co, CWEN/CWEN.A's primary responsibility is to generate stable cash flows to support and grow an attractive dividend payout to equity investors. At this point, CWEN/CWEN.A is excelling at achieving its mission.

It pays out a very attractive dividend yield in a world where interest rates remain well below 2% and the average stock (SPY), utility (XLU), and even REIT (VNQ) yield are significantly less than this. Its pro forma CAFD per share easily covers its forward dividend with a payout ratio of around 70%.

Its dividend safety looks even stronger when you consider the fact that the vast majority of its power purchase agreements do not expire until the 2030s or even 2040s, giving them very clear cash flow visibility. Additionally, their portfolio is well-diversified across 40 current operating assets that are spread all across the United States with a large pipeline of new assets on the way in the near future.

In fact, despite getting hit by winter storm Uri that will cost the company up to $30 million in cash this year, they are reaffirming their dividend growth goals through 2023, showing how resilient and well-diversified the business is.

The balance sheet is sufficiently liquid as EBITDA covers interest expense by slightly over 3x and the company has access to cheap and long-dated capital as demonstrated by their recent 10-year $925 million 3.75% Green Bond Senior Notes issuance.

Last, but not least, their portfolio's increasingly overweight exposure to renewable power insulates their cash flows well against energy transition and ESG investing.

3) Strong Growth Potential

In addition to their stable business model, CWEN/CWEN.A benefits from a virtually unlimited growth runway. With a significant majority of their CAFD exposure stemming from renewable energy, the growth tailwind is massive for them.

Globally, green energy investment is expected to account for 50% of total energy investment in 2021 and the sector is expected to command a significant majority of total global energy investment over the coming decade due to more favorable political winds, the rise of ESG investing, and improved renewable technology.

3 Reasons To Dislike CWEN.A

Of course, Mr. Market still has his reasons for discounting the stock:

1) Fairly High Leverage

CWEN/CWEN.A has fairly high leverage, as evidenced by its BB credit rating from S&P and sky-high 8.9x net debt to EBITDA. This means that if its business were to suffer a major disruption, it could face distress.

2) Weather Risks

As this past quarter demonstrated, CWEN/CWEN.A's assets are highly sensitive to extreme weather. If windmills freeze, wind patterns shift substantially, and/or sunshine is significantly reduced from historical norms, CWEN/CWEN.A's cash flows could be impaired.

3) Lingering Doubts About Green Energy

Another concern with green energy-heavy investments like this is that the technology remains somewhat dependent on government subsidies for profitability and competitiveness and is also less reliable than fossil fuels.

Why We Sold CWEN.A

Back on July 20th, we sold our Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) position and recycled the proceeds into CWEN.A as we saw a great opportunity to arbitrage valuation differences between two very similar renewable YieldCos. In the process, we locked in a nice profit (34% annualized total return) on AY:

and then purchased CWEN.A at a meaningfully higher dividend yield and at what we believed was a much greater discount to fair value. Since then, the trade has paid off handsomely:





As a result, on October 13th, CWEN.A was trading nearly level with our Buy Under Price and was therefore being downgraded to HOLD. Given that the stock no longer presented particularly appealing risk-adjusted return potential and the yield was nice, but below our portfolio average of ~5%, we decided to sell our CWEN.A shares to lock in a nice gain (~30% total return in less than 3 months):

Investor Takeaway

In CWEN.A investors get an attractive current dividend yield that also offers compelling long-term growth potential. While the balance sheet could be stronger, we see a lot of similarities here to larger and more accomplished dividend growth renewable stocks like Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and NextEra Energy Partners (NEP). Over time, we would not be surprised to see them grow into a stronger credit rating and put up similarly outstanding returns to their Brookfield peer.

We like the long-term dividend growth story and could definitely see ourselves buying back into the shares at some point in the future when they present a better value. However, after its recent aggressive run-up in price to our fair value estimate, we decided to sell our shares in order to free up capital to recycle into more attractive opportunities like those we discuss in The 3 Best High-Yield Opportunities Today and I Don't Often Buy Cathie Wood Stocks, But When I Do, I Buy These 3.