peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Whenever I look at an ETF that tracks a broader index, I look at the macroeconomic backdrop, that ETF's performance relative to its peers, and the ETF's chart.

Investment thesis: the IJH (NYSEARCA:IJH) is currently consolidating in a fairly tight range, using 275-276 as resistance. Hold your current position and add to it if the ETF breaks through resistance and hits 280.

In this post, I will use the long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicator methodology developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore of the Federal Reserve to look at the economic situation.

Long-leading indicators

The Chicago, St. Louis, and Kansas City Fed's financial stress indexes from the FRED system.

All three are at low levels.

Corporate profits are in good shape:

For the 26 S&P 500 members that have reported Q3 results through Wednesday, October 13th, total earnings and revenues are up +32.6% and +17.6%, respectively from the same period last year, with 80.8% beating EPS estimates and 65.4% beating revenue estimates. The proportion of these 26 index members beating both EPS and revenue estimates is 53.8%.

Looking at Q3 as a whole, total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up +27.0% from the same period last year on +14.0% higher revenues. This would follow the +95.0% earnings growth on +25.3% higher revenues in Q2.

Leading Indicators

The financial markets are bullish.

Yield curve spread (left) and S&P 500 stock index (right) from FRED system

The bond market has a positive slope (left) and the stock market is rallying (right), both of which indicate an expanding economy. New orders for consumer goods (left) and non-defense capital goods (right) from the FRED system

New orders for consumer goods (left) rebounded quickly from the recession. While it has trended somewhat lower since it is still at levels associated with an economic expansion. Meanwhile, new orders for capital goods (industrial machinery) are at a five-year high. Building permits (left) and average weekly hours of production workers (right) from the FRED system.

1-unit building permits (left) increased until January until they started to trend lower. But their current level is still higher than before the recession. Non-supervisory wages (right), while not expanding, are steady.

The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims continues to trend lower (chart from the FRED system).

Coincidental Indicators

Real retail sales have tapered a bit since April but are still at high levels (chart from the FRED system). Industrial production continues to rise (chart from the FRED system). Personal income less transfer payments have leveled off but are still at high levels (from the FRED system). Employment is still growing, although recent reports have been softer than anticipated (from the FRED system).

Economic Conclusion: the overall economic situation is positive. There are no signs of weakness in the long-leading or leading indicators. While employment has been soft, it is still growing. The other coincidental data is positive.

Whenever I look at an ETF that tracks a macro-index, I first look at its performance relative to other ETFs, I compare its performance to a group of its peers, which, in this case, would be the IWC, IWM, DIA, SPY, QQQ, and OEF.

Week Month 3-Month 6-Months 1-Year IJH's Relative Performance 1st 1st 1st 7th 3rd

Data from Finviz.com

The IJH has posted top performance data in the three most recent time periods. The 6-month time period is obviously weak, but over the last year, the ETF is still a strong performer.

Only one chart is relevant to this analysis: IJH 1-year from Stockcharts.

The IJH has been consolidating sideways since the beginning of May, using 275-276 as resistance.

Hold your current position. Add to it if the ETF breaks about the 280 level.