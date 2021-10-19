jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I have written many articles on AT&T (NYSE:T) and have been a longtime bull until recently. I have outlined my case as to why T has fallen out of favor with investors and how its shares were being deeply discounted. In my most recent article, I turned neutral on shares of T as its yield could be replicated in other investments, and there were too many other options for capital appreciation. While I was still bullish on a turnaround, I needed to put the bias aside having been a long-term shareholder. It's been almost two months since that article, and T has decreased by another -6.38% as it closed at $25.70 on 10/15/21. I shouldn't be surprised that shares of T have continued to slide, but I am absolutely perplexed.

Even though shares of T haven't redeemed themselves, I am bullish again because its valuation is ridiculous. The beautiful thing about math is that it's not an opinion, it's a fact, and $100 in revenue is simply $100 in revenue. It doesn't matter if you're a technology company, a grocery store, a communications company, or the largest big-box retailer; businesses are established to do one thing, make money. At the same time, different sectors are valuated differently because of growth metrics or higher margins; results matter at the end of the day. A technology company generating $10 billion in revenue and a big-box retailer generating $10 billion in revenue still generate the same amount of revenue. Many investors today have lost sight that they are paying for the future cash flow of a company when paying the current price for an investment today. T now has a market cap of $180.64 billion, and it is just too low. I will buy more T at these levels, and as much as the market hates T, it becomes a value play with a growth opportunity being spun off.

Comparing different businesses and valuations and looking at how ridiculous T's valuation is

The goal of every business is to make money. When publicly traded companies report earnings, revenue and EPS are the focus. The investment community is focused on the top and bottom line, then the growth metrics and forward-looking estimates. Outside of the numbers, many other components impact the current valuation of a company. Valuations can differ due to the sector they operate in, higher margins, total addressable market, growth metrics, and several other factors. Regardless of what is a hot sector, $1 will always equal $1 and a technology company generating $10 billion of free cash flow (FCF) and a retailer generating $10 billion in FCF are still producing the same amount of FCF.

If you own a private business such as a car wash, you don't have an indicator telling you what the car wash is worth every second of the day. If you're looking to buy a car wash, would you pay more or less for the car wash that generates $500,000 in FCF or $2 million? I am certain that you would run the numbers and decide which car wash would generate the largest return on your money. This isn't always the case in the stock market, and some valuations just don't make sense.

I used numbers for the company name in the chart above, so bias doesn't automatically set in. Please don't go to the next chart until you read this section. These companies are in different sectors, and I used this mix to emphasize my point about valuations. The largest company I selected has a market cap of $424.7 billion with $89.19 billion in annual revenue, and it generates $22.56 billion in FCF. The 2nd smallest company on this list has a market cap that's less than half the largest company, and it generates 97.35% more revenue and 27.66% more FCF. The company in the 7th slot generates 97.35% more revenue and 726.19% more FCF than the number 6 company, yet its market cap is -$43.28 billion smaller. The 6th largest company on the list has a $278 billion market cap and generates $27.59 billion in revenue and $1.39 billion in FCF. Based on the numbers, is there any reason why the 9th largest company has a smaller market cap than companies 1 or 6?

Before revealing which companies are which and the other factors about growth start to set in, I want to challenge how companies are being viewed. Maybe there is a long runway of growth for company number 6, and they are going to double their revenue and FCF every two years for the next decade. If company 6 was to do that, they would be generating $137.95 billion of annual revenue and $6.95 billion of FCF at the end of 2031. That would still be $38.07 billion less revenue and $21.85 billion less FCF than company 9 generates today. These are the exact reasons why I question the valuations and believe many valuations don't make sense. How could company 9 have a $180.64 billion market cap while company 6's market cap is $278.21 billion today? It goes back to the car wash example, if you chopped six of those zeros off the numbers, would you rather pay $180,640 for a company that generates $176,015 in revenue and $28,800 in FCF or $278,210 for a company that generates $27,590 in revenue and $1,390 in FCF? What would the growth rate need to be to justify paying the larger multiple on the second company?

Now look at which company aligns with the numbers. Think about how much the market must dislike T for it to have a $180 billion valuation. Sure, T doesn't have a growth story, and it's a boring company, but it generates the most FCF and the 2nd most revenue on the list, yet it's the 2nd smallest by market cap. I have heard the arguments before in the comments, and I am sure I will hear them again. So many people have said to me that Netflix (NFLX) is changing how we consume content, their total addressable market is growing as they enter new markets, and they have a long runway for growth. They're not wrong, and I agree, NFLX is all of these things. I understand growth, and I am invested in several growth companies, and I am invested in many big tech companies. At the end of the day, numbers matter, valuations matter, and how the market is valuing T makes zero sense.

What you're getting today for $25.70 per share with AT&T, and what will you be left with

In Q2 2021, T delivered $44 billion in revenue, increasing 7.6%. Their EPS jumped 7.2% to $0.89 and generated $10.9 billion in cash from operations. T produced $7 billion in free cash flow, which places them in the same range as its TTM of $28.8 billion. In the TTM, T has generated $176.02 billion in revenue with $28.8 billion in FCF, which easily covers the $15.05 billion T paid out in dividends to its shareholders. With every share of T that you purchase, you're getting a communications juggernaut and some of the finest crown jewels in media rolled into one company for the time being. In 2022, you will be left with two companies, legacy T and the spinoff of WarnerMedia combined with Discovery (DISCA).

One of my disappointments with T's management is the information regarding the spinoff of WarnerMedia. T has provided projections of FCF and enough information to backdoor our way into what the dividend will look like, but it's not the complete picture. Personally, I would like to know how T is valuating WarnerMedia to know how much of the company is being spun off and how many new shares are being issued of the combined entity of WarnerMedia and DISCA. All we know is that T has outlined "AT&T's shareholders would receive stock representing 71% of the new company; Discovery shareholders would own 29% of the new company." It would be nice if T would just come out and say we are issuing 7.2 billion common shares of the new company, and each shareholder will receive .71 shares to every 1 share of T.

Many investors want to know what the picture will look like post-split for shareholders of T. Based on the most recent information, the legacy T company will be generating $20 billion-plus of FCF and expects to reset its annual dividend to reflect between 40-43% of its new FCF. Today T is paying out $15.05 billion, which amounts to 52.24% of its FCF to its shareholders in the form of a dividend. On the low end, 40% of $20 billion FCF would earmark $8 billion for the legacy company's dividend. T has 7.2 billion common shares outstanding, which would place its dividend at $1.11 per share using the low end of management projections. Based on today's price without spinning off WarnerMedia if T was to reset its dividend to $1.11, it would still yield 4.32%. Once WarnerMedia is spun off, T will still generate massive amounts of revenue and FCF. In the first six months of 2021, the communications segment generated $56.31 billion in revenue, $22.84 billion in EBITDA, and $14.71 billion in operating income. If nothing changed in the back half of the year, the legacy company of T, which is what T will look like post spinoff, would generate $112.26 billion in revenue, $45.68 billion in EBITDA, and $29.41 billion in operating income. T's management team has indicated that from 2022 through 2024, T's annual revenue growth will be in the single digits while its annual adjusted EBITDA & EPS growth comes in at the mid-single digits. Management is also planning to use the $43 billion they're getting through a combination of cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia's retention of certain debt through the spinoff to lower their debt and strengthen their balance sheet. T's focus on debt reduction should generate an expected net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of roughly 2.6x after the spinoff closes. Debt would be reduced to 2.5x by the end of 2023.

In the first six months of 2021, WarnerMedia has generated $17.32 billion in revenue and $3.98 billion of EBITDA. In the first six months of 2021, DISCA generated $5.73 billion of revenue and $1.87 billion of EBITDA. If these numbers were replicated in the back half of 2021, the combined entity would have generated $46.1 billion in revenue and $11.69 billion in EBITDA. In T's 2023 fiscal year projection for the new entity, as 2023 will be its first full operating fiscal year, the projection is $52 billion in revenue and $14 billion in adjusted EBITDA with an FCF conversion rate of 60%. NFLX is reporting next week, but as of now, in the TTM, they have generated $27.59 billion of revenue and $6.21 billion of EBITDA. I like comparing the new company to NFLX because it's an apples-to-apples comparison; they will both make their money from media entertainment. Interestingly enough, WarnerMedia on its own generates more revenue and EBITDA than NFLX, and when you add DISCA, the combined entity generates significantly more in both categories compared to NFLX, yet NFLX has a much larger market cap than T.

How I view AT&T right now

It's been challenging being a shareholder of T. I have believed the market has incorrectly valued T for a long time now, yet the shares continue to decline. Regardless if you disagree with management's acquisition decisions or if you want to look at the lack of growth T has generated, it doesn't change the fact that T generates $176.02 billion in revenue, $28.8 billion in FCF, and pays a dividend of $2.08 per share which is safely covered. If you go by strictly revenue, the communications segment represents 64% of T. If the spinoff were to occur tomorrow and the valuation was based on revenue, legacy T would be worth $117.07 billion or $16.45 per share.

I think T is too cheap to ignore at $25.70 per share. At this valuation, legacy T would be worth $16.45 per share, and based on the low end of management's projection; the dividend would amount to $1.11 per share, which is a forward yield of 6.38%. Shareholders would also be getting 71% of the new company in the spinoff. WarnerMedia on its own would generate $7.05 billion more revenue and $1.75 billion more EBITDA than NFLX has in the TTM if it just replicates its first half numbers in the back half of 2022. The valuation Mr. Market has placed on T makes zero sense. I view this as an opportunity, and I am still optimistic that people will realize how undervalued T is. Maybe the sum of parts will be worth more than the combined entity. In the end, I will be holding my shares no matter what happens, and I will be left with Legacy T that will still be generating a hefty dividend and a media conglomerate that arguably should be more valuable than NFLX. Yet, NFLX is worth more than T today. Even if you hate T, it's a buy here.