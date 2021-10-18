phototechno/iStock via Getty Images

This article was coproduced by Williams Equity Research ("WER").

Your premium brand had better be delivering something special, or it's not going to get the business. Warren Buffett

Banks Are Poorly Understood But Well Known

What's the tallest building in your city?

It doesn't matter where you are. Up until the recent expansion of mega-tall residential condo buildings, it was usually a skyscraper with a bank's name across the top.

People have occasionally asked me (Williams Equity Research) how banks make so much money when they don't manufacture or invest anything.

It's a fair question.

With few exceptions, the answer is literally all around you.

Source: Bankrate.com

This is an illustration of a $330,000 30-year mortgage originated on October 14th, 2021 with an exceedingly low 3.1% fixed interest rate and 10% down payment.

The interest paid over the course of the loan is $163,771. Using my city as an example, there are approximately 200,000 residential single-family homes in Austin, Texas.

Although the current average home price is much higher than $330,000, the weighted average of the value of homes at the time their mortgages were originated probably is roughly that. $32.8 billion dollars is the total interest and it recycles (increases) little by little every year.

Each 100-basis point (1.00%) increase in interest rates adds $12.0 billion to the total, not to mention 3,000-5,000 new single family homes added to that market annually and the even larger commercial real estate market, effectively all of which carries a mortgage of some kind.

Banks don't loan homeowners the bank's money. They loan depositors' money.

Practically speaking, banks collect deposits then loan that money out to that same population with interest. To sweeten the deal, banks engage in fractional reserves lending in which they only need deposits to back a relatively small percentage of the amount loaned out against cars, homes, and commercial buildings.

That doesn't mean the money is free, a common misconception, but instead that a liability is created to offset the increase in assets created (double entry accounting). That's why banks experiencing loan losses in 2008/2009 quickly found themselves as financially liquid as a stone.

Banks are complex entities and people regularly confuse the liquid assets, reserves, and capital. The point is that banks can make a lot of money with incredible margins if they function properly and maintain keen risk management.

They can collapse even quicker if the value of assets and liabilities are not adequately understood in the context of times of distress.

Washington Mutual, Omni Bank, New Frontier Bank, First Bank of Beverly Hills, Silverton Bank NA, BankUnited FSB, Cooperative Bank, Founders Bank, or one of the other 21 banks with ~$1 billion or greater in assets that failed during 2008/2009 could tell us a long story about that but I don't think anyone is there to pick up the phone.

Once a bank solidifies a profitable and sustainable strategy, it can scale with impressive speed across numerous markets.

Simultaneously, as intelligent investors, we must be cognizant of how quickly a seemingly well-run and respected bank can disappear when the tide goes out during a financial crisis.

With the table set, let's discuss one of our better picks from earlier in 2021 that is now up nearly 90%: Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Signature's History & Strategy

Signature Bank® (SBNY), founded in 2001, is a New York-based full-service commercial bank with 36 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, including those in Connecticut as well as California and North Carolina. In 2018, the Bank expanded its footprint to the West Coast with the opening of its first full-service private client banking office in San Francisco. Since then, its West Coast presence has grown to four offices throughout Northern and Southern California. While its origins are in New York and Connecticut, Signature has sought growth in other markets including much of California. It has also expanded its business divisions over time and is engaged in supporting new types of clients. The Bank serves the needs of privately owned business clients, their owners and senior managers. Signature Bank offers a wide variety of business and personal banking products and services as well as investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services through its subsidiary, Signature Securities Group Corporation, a licensed broker-dealer and investment adviser. Through its distinctive single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank's private client teams, led by veteran banking professionals, are capable of meeting all client needs. This seamless, private client group structure joins smaller bank attention and service with large bank breadth, depth, experience and capabilities.

Signature is known for providing better service than customers receive at the likes of Wells Fargo (WFC) or Bank of America (BAC) with access to similar quality of banking products and capabilities.

Frankly, that isn't saying much these days (no offense to those firms, but numerous scandals support this claim) but it's nonetheless true.

Signature's model is unique in that it is willing to engage with a much greater variety of industries and client types. As a testament to this, Signature effectively led the way on established banks accepting Bitcoin.

While it's difficult to determine the exact exposure, there was between $8 billion and $22 billion in crypto currencies within Signature's network as of the end of Q2 2020. Where we do have more clarity is the fact most of these depositors are institutional rather than retail and most of the fluctuation in the deposit values is likely attributable to volatility in the pricing of the underlying currency.

With this knowledge, it will no longer surprise you to learn that Signature is a heavyweight, if not market leader, in financing U.S. based crypto mining operations.

This may sound obscure until you realize that tens of thousands of bitcoin mining machines rapidly began relocating from China into other areas, much of which are in business-friendly areas of the U.S. with attractive energy pricing, such as Texas. The Wall Street Journal called it "The Great Migration" in an article written in August of this year.

This isn't Signature's only foray into this domain.

Signature Bank's new digital payments platform, Signet™, is designed to enable real-time payments for its commercial clients only. The Signet Platform leverages blockchain technology in its architecture, allowing Signature Bank's commercial clients to make payments in U.S. dollars 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Transactions made on the Signet Platform settle in real time, are safe and secure and incur no transaction fees. Typically, in the case of real-time payments, funds are transferred between two different institutions. With Signet, funds are transferred in real-time between commercial clients of Signature Bank.

Let's think about this for a moment. A bitcoin mining operation, or another party that regularly receives and sends crypto currency, may effectively be forced to use Signet to engage with others in the industry.

Not only did they lead the way on accepting bitcoin and other crypto currencies, but they have a completely free, real-time, and secure funds transfer system exclusively for their customers.

Just like with cannabis (except for the fact this type of business is legal at the state and federal level), first movers enjoy gigantic interest/cap rate spreads when loaning/leasing to the industry.

Source: IIPR

I'll let the three-year chart of Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), one of our favorite REITs, do the talking. Funny enough, SBNY's chart isn't far off IIPR's stellar performance.

Signature's "single-point-of-contact" service model is often referred to by management as the driver of its outperformance. This is reinforced by anecdotal reports from my network's knowledge of Signature, but we don't need to rely on anecdotal evidence to understand the bank's immense profitability.

Earnings Power & Momentum

Signature's business model is too intricate to discuss each component at length here. That said, I reviewed as much information as possible on each division including the ~$2 billion in PPP Loans still on the balance sheet, all elements of Commercial Banking, Specialty Finance, the residential/HELOC business, and even confirmed that Signature's $2.83 million in Taxi Medallion loans as of the end of 2020 are no longer on the balance sheet.

Net income for Q2 2021 was a record $214.5 million or $3.57 per fully diluted share. That's up from $2.21 per share in Q2 2020. Pre-tax, Pre-provision earnings (consider this an "adjusted" number) were a record $308.6 million or a 24.5% increase year-over-year.

Deposits were up massively while non-accruals and other key risk metrics improved. As one example, COVID-19 related non-payment deferrals were reduced by $1.0 billion or 76.5% since the end of 2020. Net interest margins fell slightly from 2.10% to 2.02% but were more than compensated by loan and deposit growth.

What about going forward? Is the recent 60% y/o/y EPS growth sustainable? Not exactly, and the timing around the pandemic clearly inflated that number although at no fault of Signature. Our projections as well as those our institutional data provider, FactSet, however, are certainly attractive.

Source: SEC.gov SBNY 2021 2Q 10-Q

GAAP EPS was $7.37, $7.12, $9.23, and $10.87 for 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively. We first started covering Signature because we expected earnings to accelerate, and the market hadn't caught on at all.

This is reflected in 2021's full-year EPS estimate of $14.39 and 2022's $16.58. If you were wondering how a relatively boring bank could outperform the S&P 500 by such a wide margin, wonder no more.

Compared to 2019 or 2020 (which was down ~10% compared to 2019), this is ~60% earnings growth. That ratchets up to a consensus estimate of $20.51 in EPS for 2023, but we hesitate to extrapolate current trends that far into the future with confidence.

Either way, this provides a great overview on the level of "old school" GAAP EPS growth Signature has and is expected to generate. No need for "Adjusted" this and "Non-Core" that for Signature, which is a refreshing change of pace for me.

Critically, return on average total assets has also improved markedly (~15%) in the past year with a decline on the yield on interest-earning assets (due to lower rates) mostly offset by the decline in cost of deposits and borrowings from 0.73% to a rock-bottom 0.38%.

Net interest margins were pressured and fell over the period, but the large gains in assets and activity more than offset this as indicated by the EPS figures.

Deposits

Since the end of the 2020 second quarter, deposits increased remarkable $35.3 billion or 70.3%, and average deposits increased $33.4 billion. During the quarter, non-interest deposits increased $6.1 billion to $28.7 billion which represents a high 33.5% of total deposits. Our deposit growth plus capital raises as well as earnings retention led to an increase of $36.5 billion or 60.5% in total assets since the second quarter of last year. That's the equivalent of acquiring the top 50 U.S. bank, but we did it completely organically.

Source: SEC.gov SBNY 2021 2Q 10-Q

There are many nuances we could touch on, but the bottom line is that Signature experienced unprecedented deposit growth since the start of 2020.

We follow a lot of banks, including peers of Signature, and none delivered this performance (although a few were in the same ballpark). Total assets in the Commercial Banking division grew from $60.4 billion at the end of Q2 2020 to $96.9 billion at the end of Q2 this year and represent the bulk of Signature's activity. Performance across the board was very strong for Signature with many areas gaining 30-60% in deposits/business y/o/y.

Risk & Balance Sheet

Analyzing the risk a bank is taking is always important, and exceedingly so when it's entering new markets and experiencing rapid growth. There are many tools at our disposal to achieve this, but we'll focus on the top few in this piece.

Source: SEC.gov SBNY 2021 2Q 10-Q

We've discussed the meaning of these obscure terms at greater length in previous articles but suffice to say that a lower figure is better when it comes to those in the leverage or risk-based categories and a higher desired for those involving common equity.

Despite much higher earnings and business growth, these ratios (all of them) are better than they were a year ago. In an absolute sense, these are about what we expect for a bank of this type and are not what I'd classify as "lowest risk".

Another key metric involves CECL or provisions for credit losses.

Our provision for credit losses was $8.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $93.0 million for the second quarter last year, a decrease of $84.7 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, our provision for credit losses was $39.2 million, compared to $159.8 million for the same period last year, a decrease of $120.7 million. The decrease in the Bank's provision for credit losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was predominantly attributable to improved macroeconomic conditions compared with the same period last year, principally as it relates to the commercial property price indices in both the multi-family and commercial property sectors, as well as more favorable trends in forecasted metrics such as unemployment rate and GDP growth.

Notice the percentage decline in this key statistic is roughly 90%. As we anticipated with banks, mortgage REITs, and BDCs, accounting rules that led to large unrealized write-downs would mostly reverse over time. That's exactly what happened here.

Source: SEC.gov SBNY 2021 2Q 10-Q

Looking at troubled loans more broadly, total nonperforming assets were $157.8 million at the end of Q2 2021 or a modest ~$7 million improvement from Q1 much higher than Q2 2020's $96 million.

This makes sense because the economic pain of the coronavirus and lockdowns hadn't hit borrowers' finances at full force that early into the crisis. It's important to remember that total asset growth has been substantial over the period, and that's why total nonperforming assets to total assets declined in Q2 of 2021 compared to all the previous periods shown in the above chart.

That's the most important metric but we need to watch the aggregate value of troubled loans carefully as well. Total nonaccrual loans to total loans, which is the previous metric focused solely on loans, has been steady in the past few quarters but is up from 10 basis points at the end of Q2 2020 to 25 basis points in the same quarter this year.

That doesn't indicate elevated or unreasonable risk but is another metric we'll be keeping a close eye on.

Source: SEC.gov SBNY 2021 2Q 10-Q

This is a great overview of Signature's exposures compared to non-payment modifications made. Less than 1.0% of commercial real estate loans maintain a deferral balance, much of which will eventually be repaid. Total loans with deferrals is an even lower 0.6% of total loans. This is another set of favorable data points.

Source: SEC.gov SBNY 2021 2Q 10-Q

In terms of interest rate sensitivity, which is a question often received about most of the companies we cover, Signature and its peers are very much looking forward to higher rates.

Take a moment to review both the adjusted net interest income column and the Change from Base indicating the change on percentage terms. A 300-basis point rise creates a 12.7% boost to earnings, all other things equal. It's good to know this growth story and diversification into the banking sector also provides a great inflation hedge.

Source: Signature Bank

We'll finish this section with a review of Signature's credit ratings. Note that Signature is not in the same league as the banking giants. JPMorgan (JPM), for example, sports a AA- credit rating near the top of investment grade (classified as High Grade) while Signature's Baa2/BBB+ are located at the top of the lowest segment of investment grade (BBB- to BBB+ or Lower Medium Grade).

While we think the benefits outweigh the risks, don't forget that Signature does not have the same financial foundation or respect from the credit agencies as most giant international banks.

Valuation & Final Thoughts

Now that we have a strong grasp on the plusses and minuses of Signature's portfolio and strategy, let's get to where the rubber meets the road: valuation.

As mentioned previously, Signature will generate approximately $14.40 in EPS this year (50% of which are already in the books) and $16.58 in 2022.

At $300 per share (now $307 at the time of the final edit thanks to a 2.25% gain today), 2021 and 2022 land at 20.8x and 18.1x, respectively. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR), a peer with less strategic and geographic diversification but a similar quality-first model, trades at a similar 19x forward multiple.

FAST Graphs

This is way higher than the likes of JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs (GS), both of which trade at 11x or lower, but those firms have much lower medium and long-term projected growth rates and carry greater regulatory and complexity risk in my opinion (the complexity part is fact).

There are a few ways to judge Signature's valuation.

The S&P 500 currently trades at 28 times trailing earnings, or ~40% more expensive than Signature. Forward estimates, which bake in some incredibly high growth assumptions in my opinion, land at 21-22x.

FactSet updated their Q3 2021 y/o/y earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 seven days ago to 27.6% That's less than half of what Signature achieved in Q2, although that is oranges to tangerines (we'll know the Q3 oranges to oranges comparison soon enough).

The earnings quality of Signature is also higher than the S&P 500 in my opinion. Earnings growth for the major equity index through 2023 is between one third and one half of Signature's depending on the source.

What about a passive investment in the likes of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)?

It's yield of 2.03% is better than Signature's ~75 basis points, as is its price to earnings ratio of approximately 11x. The price to book ratio of 1.33x is also superior to Signature's 2.5x, up from 1.25x at the end of 2020.

Back when we picked up shares earlier in the year, the stock traded around 1.3x price to tangible book value and a modest 13x earnings multiple. Even massive earnings growth cannot make up for the less favorable valuation because of the doubling in the stock price since our January recommendation.

(As we explained to our members in January, "Signature has all of the ingredients of something special").

Source: Yahoo Finance

We still consider Signature an attractive investment at 20x or below forward earnings and 2.25x or below tangible book value. Those equate to a share price of $265-$292 based on Q2 figures.

If we include our expectations about Q3, which makes more sense given its October and Q3 data will be released shortly, that range needs to incorporate various improvements including tangible book value per share moving from $118.50 to $124.

That pushes the buy range to $281-$305. We think <$300 and below for SBNY is a solid long-term investment but keep in mind the share price may be volatile and always consider buying in tranches over time.

Lastly, there are numerous metrics, like efficiency ratios (which are all between 35.8% and 29.7% in the past 5 quarters), return on average assets/equity/common equity, and data on the percentage of the deposit base used to fund loans (down considerably as deposits have outpaced loan originations) that I reviewed but didn't include a deep dive on.

In the end, this must be digestible, and I am extremely cognizant of how valuable our subscribers' time is. That doesn't mean we didn't analyze those variables carefully or underestimate their importance.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.