In my last article on West Fraser (NYSE:WFG), I argued that Q2 results were awesome and that the company was executing well on a disciplined capital allocation strategy and yet, despite the strong fundamentals, WFG's share price remained well below intrinsic value - at least my view of its intrinsic value. What has happened since then?

The company completed their massive tender based buyback in which they retired +10.3 million shares of stock outstanding followed by raising their dividend to C$0.25/qtr, and just this week announced an plan to acquire Angelina Forest Products mill located in Texas for approximately $300M which will provide WFG with an additional foothold on their share of mill capacity and from a geographical distance to a strong and growing market it's probably stacked with a pretty sizable location advantage being in Texas.

In terms of commodity prices, the lumber futures market clearly peaked at an unsustainable level in May and spent most of the summer months in a price correction. It appears the lumber market discovered some fundamental support around $500 bucks per thousand board feet - a price level previously considered the high end of a long run trading range. This begs the question whether $500 is only a temporary floor or a new structural floor going forward. In any case, $500 per thousand board feet was apparently a more conducive to commerce thus over the summer months the massive gap in supply and demand was able to at least come closer together.

Don't look now if you need to rebuild your deck however. In recent weeks lumber futures have been staging a rally with futures trading up near the $800 level - essentially double long run averages. This rally has no doubt been a factor benefiting WFG share prices.

Looking forward, West Fraser is scheduled to post Q3 earnings on October 28th. Q2 was a clear beat, and I suspect this 3Q will be a beat as well - but I am not in the near term earnings forecasting game so who knows. Nonetheless I am optimistic.

Expectations for the underlying business appear to remain somewhat subdued. Best I can tell the market psyche on practically everything that touches the housing industry remains damaged from the 2006-08 housing crash which I would argue is manifested in super low valuation multiples:

Like many earnings announcements, the earnings calls seem to be far more important than the results themselves. In this instance the futures market is providing WFG an opportunity to lock in forward sales at well above long run average prices and generally speaking all of the housing related data I see appears constructive which has me believing that management will probably have some constructive things to say regarding their outlook.

I do believe all the talk about the Fed tapering and interest rates potentially moving up has everybody and then some on a hair trigger for a massive correction in home prices and home buying/selling activity. But in my view this overly narrow focus on one factor involved in the home buying process is essentially akin to thinking because a few trees fell down in a national forest you must now be looking at a dessert...and that is not a perspective I agree with.

In summary, from my POV, WFG is doing all the right things by focusing on safety and operational reliability and performance, and focusing capital investments on debottlenecking their own plants to unlock incremental capacity while limiting step-changes in capacity growth to acquisitions vs. greenfield projects. And on top of that the company has de-risked the balance sheet while times have been good. And if that is not enough they have been providing cash back to shareholders. I continue to believe this approach makes great sense and look forward to seeing Q3 results.

Bottom line: long and strong.