Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: October 19-November 1, 2021

This article series provides a summary of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing dividend growth stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more.

The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment. If you buy a stock on its ex-dividend date or after, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend. If you buy the stock before the ex-dividend date, you will receive the dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (15.Oct) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Ex-Div Date: 10/19 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 10/18) Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 59 $219.16 1.46% 16.9% 0.8 11/03 Ex-Div Date: 10/20 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 10/19) Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 58 $76.25 2.36% 2.9% 0.45 11/15 Ex-Div Date: 10/21 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 10/20) First Busey Corporation (BUSE) 8 $25.61 3.59% 6.0% 0.23 10/29 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 8 $23.05 2.35% 2.1% 0.046 10/29 Owens Corning (OC) 8 $91.49 1.14% 7.8% 0.26 11/05 The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 65 $144.42 2.41% 4.5% 0.87 11/15 Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 13 $108.05 1.59% 6.5% 0.43 11/05 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 15 $182.26 1.56% 9.2% 0.71 11/26 Ex-Div Date: 10/22 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 10/21) Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 28 $199.02 2.23% 6.4% 1.11 11/19 Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 8 $75.29 1.81% 18.9% 0.34 11/05 The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) 5 $33.96 4.48% 22.6% 0.38 11/18 Ex-Div Date: 10/25 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 10/22) Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 10 $38.85 2.06% 10.2% 0.2 11/10 Fastenal Company (FAST) 22 $55.74 2.01% 13.1% 0.28 11/23 Ex-Div Date: 10/26 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 10/25) AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 28 $128.22 1.19% 4.3% 0.38 11/17 The Clorox Company (CLX) 44 $163.24 2.84% 7.6% 1.16 11/10 Ex-Div Date: 10/27 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 10/26) ConocoPhillips (COP) 5 $74.14 2.48% 2.9% 0.46 12/01 First Republic Bank (FRC) 8 $210.40 0.42% 6.3% 0.22 11/12 Ex-Div Date: 10/28 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 10/27) A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 28 $65.70 1.70% 18.0% 0.28 11/15 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 17 $452.39 0.70% 11.9% 0.79 11/12 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 24 $24.25 7.42% 2.7% 0.45 11/12 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 11 $42.60 5.92% 2.6% 0.21 11/15 Morgan Stanley (MS) 8 $102.14 2.74% 21.9% 0.7 11/15 NiSource Inc. (NI) 5 $24.88 3.54% 6.7% 0.22 11/19 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 32 $45.97 4.61% 3.5% 0.53 11/15 Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 65 $47.40 4.07% 0.5% 0.483 11/15 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8 $42.74 3.39% 0.9% 0.121 11/15 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 9 $202.22 0.49% 20.9% 0.25 12/01 Ex-Div Date: 10/29 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 10/28) Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 5 $54.90 1.82% 59.3% 0.25 11/15 Aon Plc (AON) 10 $309.30 0.66% 9.0% 0.51 11/15 Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 11 $23.51 4.42% 4.5% 0.26 11/15 Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 22 $187.43 0.75% 8.3% 0.35 11/15 Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) 18 $92.47 2.94% 7.0% 0.68 11/15 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 13 $358.01 0.59% 9.9% 0.53 11/10 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 11 $119.15 2.22% 8.3% 0.66 11/29 PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 10 $49.62 2.64% 8.5% 0.328 11/12 Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 16 $96.21 1.70% 7.6% 0.41 12/01 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 18 $194.45 2.37% 21.8% 1.15 11/15 Ex-Div Date: 11/01 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 10/29) The AES Corporation (AES) 9 $24.41 2.47% 6.7% 0.151 11/15 Realty Income Corporation (O) 28 $69.66 4.07% 3.6% 0.236 11/15

High-Quality Candidates

DVK Quality Snapshots provides an elegant and effective way to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. The system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

We assigned quality scores to all Dividend Radar stocks with upcoming ex-dates and screened those with quality scores of 23 or higher, producing a shortlist of the highest-quality candidates.

Below, we present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience:

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. CL and TXN are trading in the fair value range, while COST and PG are trading at a premium valuation above the fair value range.

For TTR, Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year totals, adding the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and each 1-year TRRs that exceeds the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating stronger recent performance).

Three of this week's stocks have 3-year TTRs of at least 10%, COST, PG, and TXN. As for stronger recent performances, COST and TXN have higher 1-year TTRs.

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher.

None of the shortlist stocks offer a yield above 2.5%, whereas two stocks have 5-year dividend growth rates above 10%: COST and TXN.

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

We haven't highlighted PG this year, so let's do so today!

Founded by William Procter and James Gamble, PG is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods in more than 180 countries. PG has five reportable segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The company was incorporated in Ohio in 1905 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

With its dividend increase streak of 65 years, PG is a member of an elite group of about 30 stocks that are all Dividend Kings, Dividend Aristocrats, and Dividend Champions.

PG is rated Exceptional (quality score 25):

The stock yields 2.41% at $144.42 per share and has a modest 5-year DGR of 4.5%.

Over the past 10 years, PG has underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

PG delivered total returns of 205% versus SPY's 351%, a margin of 0.58-to-1.

However, if we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, PG outperformed SPY by a margin of 1.20-to-1. PG's total returns over this period were 608% versus SPY's 508%.

Here is a chart showing PG's dividend growth history through the end of 2020:

PG's dividend growth history is a model of consistency, though the dividend growth is modest at best.

Here is a chart of PG's earnings growth history:

I'm impressed by PG's earnings growth over the past five years and hope the trend will continue! Earnings are growing at a healthy, double-digit percentage growth rate.

PG's payout ratio of 57% is "low for most consumer staples", according to Simply Safe Dividends:

This means PG has ample room to continue with dividend increases, at least for the next few years.

Let's now look at PG's valuation. A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($3.48) by the stock's 5-year average yield (2.85%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $122 based on PG's dividend yield history.

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $118, CFRA's FV is $121, Finbox.com's FV is $160, and Simply Wall St's FV is $192. That's quite a range!

My own FV estimate of PG is $130.

The average of the six fair value estimates is $141. Given the stock's current share price of $144.42, it would appear that PG is trading at a slight premium of about 2%.

Conclusion: PG is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading at a small premium. For stocks rated Exceptional, I'm willing to pay a premium of up to 10% to my fair value estimate, which would be below $143 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $117 would be more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending PG or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.