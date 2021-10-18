mantaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Africa Oil Corporation (OTCPK:AOIFF) is an exciting company with an almost $800 million market capitalization. They're a company that we've been a fan of for a while now, and they've done well recently. YTD, the company's share price has nearly doubled. As we'll see throughout this article, despite this, the company has strong appreciation potential going forward.

Africa Oil Corporation Strength

Africa Oil Corporation has an impressive asset portfolio and continued strength with its business.

Africa Oil Corporation Strength - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corporation has focused on refinancing its corporate loan. The company has consistently reduced its cost of capital while working to improve liquidity. From Prime Oil and Gas, the company has received 3 $75 million dividends so far (one more after the investor presentation), and a massive $350 million since the acquisition closed.

The company is focused on consistently deleveraging. In less than 18 months, the company has repaid 61% of corporate debt and 39% of Prime debt. Prime still has a $293 million net to AOC cash balance and the corporation still has a $35.1 million cash balance. That implies an incredibly strong financial position versus the company's market capitalization.

Africa Oil Corporation Prime Oil and Gas Assets

The company's Prime Oil and Gas Asset is another impressive asset that the company is focused on developing.

Africa Oil Corporation POGBV Asset - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corporation's assets have 86 million barrels of 2P entitlement reserves with 30 thousand barrels / day of entitlement production and an incredibly $6 / barrel lifting cost. The company has continued to replace a substantial part of its assets with a 117% 2P reserve replacement rate. At current production the company has >7 years of reserves.

Going forward, we expect the company to generate incredibly strong FCF at current prices. The FCFE breakeven is <$35 / barrel. That means at current prices, the company is earning ~$50 / barrel which means the entitlement production should earn almost $600 million in FCF at current prices which is exciting to see.

That could enable the company to drive substantial shareholder rewards.

Africa Oil Corporation Other Growth Assets

Africa Oil Corporation has other growth assets worth paying close attention to.

Africa Oil Corporation Other Assets - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

The company's portfolio companies have an aggregate market valuation of $130 million with 3 high impact exploration wells in the next 6 months that have the potential to significantly expand this valuation. This also includes a much longer term asset for the company, the company's Kenyan assets which it's been focused on steadily developing.

The company has revitalized its Kenyan asset plan and the company and its partners are jointly agreed on the targets here. However, with the desire for roughly 500 miles of 20" oil pipeline and other projects, the company needs to either find a partner or be willing to invest hundreds of millions itself. The project is promising but things still need to be finalized.

Overall, the portfolio companies and Kenya represent a cherry on the cake for the company with the ability to continue their growth.

Africa Oil Corporation Financial Strength

Putting this all together, Africa Oil Corporation has a massive amount of financial strength which is worth paying close attention to for shareholders.

Africa Oil Corporation Financials - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corporation continues to post strong net income with continued dividends. The parent company now has a net cash position of roughly $16 million after using its much stronger cash position along with a significant amount of debt to buy POGBV.

Prime Oil and Gas also has a strong financial position. The asset is continuing to generate massive cash flow with cash balance of almost $300 million and debt of more than $550 million. Part of that cash is part of a yet to be solidified agreement with Equinor. However, the company has significant room to go here.

However, the takeaway here is that the company is continuing to generate massive amounts of cash flow that it should be able to then direct into shareholder rewards.

Africa Oil Corporation Shareholder Returns

Africa Oil Corporation has the ability to use its financial strength to drive significant shareholder rewards over the upcoming years.

Africa Oil Corporation Cash Flow - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corporation is expected to generate massive cash flow over the upcoming 5-years outside of the company's portion of Equinor's security deposit (currently $150 million). That security deposit is based on a pending lawsuit with Equinor about distribution of oil tracts, however, so far Equinor has given a security deposit of $150 million pending the outcome.

That remains to be seen, however, the likelihood is that Africa Oil Corporation will generate at least $150 million from it. At $75 Brent, the company will be earning >$840 million in FCF over the next 5 year period. At current crude prices, that number becomes ~$940 million. That massive cash flow is more than the company's entire market cap in a 5-year period.

That means the company can redirect that into substantial shareholder returns.

Africa Oil Corporation Risk

Africa Oil Corporation's risk is minimal. The company has an incredibly strong financial position with a minimal amount of debt. The company is continuing to generate an incredible amount of cash flow with minimal breakeven. That financial strength means that even if oil prices collapse, the company's overall financial position will remain strong. However, a drawn out collapse is still worth noting.

Specifically, the company overall, counting POGBV does still have a net debt position or ~$325 million. However, it's worth noting that's in the perspective of H1'21 EBITDA of almost $300 million and prices that are much stronger since then. More so, officially POGBV is a holding company, so the debt wouldn't translate back to the parent company in the worst case.

However, it's worth noting that while Africa Oil Corporation has impressive oil companies, a significant part of its valuation is based on Africa Oil Corporation, so its share price would likely drop significantly in that case.

Conclusion

Africa Oil Corporation has an impressive financial position worth paying close attention to. The company has been focused on paying down debts both at the corporate level (where it now has a net cash position) and at the Prime Oil & Gas level. The company got through the majority of 2020 unscathed with its impressive hedging position.

Going forward, the company can now turn towards shareholder rewards. It's expecting a 20+% FCF yield at $65 / barrel Brent showing its incredible potential at current prices. We expect that potential to translate to both growth and shareholder rewards making the company, even with its recent run-up a valuable investment.